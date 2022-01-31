spooh/E+ via Getty Images

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is a Canadian midstream company that also happens to be one of the largest midstream companies in North America. Overall, this has certainly been a very volatile sector of the market over the past few years as the stocks of many midstream firms crashed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but the strong recovery that we have seen since then has allowed the stock prices of many midstream firms to recover. TC Energy has been no exception to this as the stock is up 20.30% over the past year, which is reasonable but is nowhere close to what some other midstream companies have delivered. Despite this gain, however, TC Energy still yields 5.38%, which is likely to be attractive to many income-seekers. As is the case with other Canadian midstream firms, TC Energy has moved somewhat beyond traditional fossil fuels and has positioned itself as a full-fledged provider of energy solutions. This is something that sets the company up quite well for the future and should certainly be appealing to most investors.

About TC Energy Corporation

As stated in the introduction, TC Energy Corporation is one of the largest midstream companies in North America. The company owns a large network of pipelines and other infrastructure that stretches across the United States and Canada:

One thing that we very quickly notice here is that TC Energy Corporation's infrastructure extends to nearly every major basin in both countries in which crude oil or natural gas is produced. This is nice because each of these basins has somewhat different fundamental dynamics. For example, the Bakken Shale is targeted by upstream producers that are looking to produce crude oil while the Marcellus Shale is targeted more for the production of natural gas. We saw how important this is in 2020 as crude oil prices collapsed much more than natural gas prices did following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, we saw upstream companies operating in the Bakken Shale cut back much more than operators in the Marcellus, which would naturally have an impact on midstream volumes sourced from those areas. As TC Energy has operations in all of these different areas, it limits the company's exposure to problems in any one single area and provides the firm with a great deal of diversity.

Although the stock prices of midstream companies like TC Energy fell fairly significantly in 2020 following the crash in energy prices, their cash flows and profitability generally held up fairly well. In fact, as we can see here, TC Energy's gross profit has remained remarkably stable over the past eleven quarters:

The reason for this stability is the business model that the company uses. Basically, it enters into long-term (typically five- to ten-year) contracts with its customers to provide resource transportation and storage services. The customer then pays TC Energy a fee for this service based on the volume of resources being transported and not on their value. This provides the company with a great deal of protection against changes in energy prices since it is not particularly exposed to these fluctuations. At this point, some readers may point out that upstream producers have a tendency to reduce their output when energy prices decline, much as they did in 2020. TC Energy has a way to protect itself against this as well. This is by including a minimum volume commitment clause in its contracts with its customers. These commitments require that the customer send a certain minimum volume of resources through TC Energy's infrastructure or pay for them anyway. This business model overall gives the company very stable cash flows, much like a utility as opposed to an energy company.

Naturally, this cash flow stability does not prevent TC Energy from delivering growth over time. We can see this quite clearly, as the company has consistently raised its dividend annually every year for the past 21 years:

This growth is likely to continue going forward. The primary way that the company expects to deliver on this growth is by constructing new pipelines and other infrastructure. In fact, the company has billions of dollars already committed to constructing these pipelines. The current plan is to invest $7 billion into its American infrastructure, C$7.1 billion into its Canadian infrastructure, and $5-6 billion into its Mexican infrastructure over the 2022-2026 period. The very nice thing about these projects is that TC Energy has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. This is something that midstream companies often do before constructing a new project because it has a few advantages. The most significant of these, and likely the most important to investors, is that it ensures that the company is not spending enormous amounts of money to construct pipelines and other infrastructure that nobody wants to use. The second reason for the importance of these contracts is that it allows the company to know in advance how profitable each project will be, which allows it to determine if the project will be a good investment. In the case of TC Energy's current projects, they have a 5-7x EBITDA multiple, which means that the project will be able to repay its cost of construction in about five to seven years. This is certainly not a bad multiple as it is relatively in line with the multiple that The Williams Companies (WMB) typically achieves on its growth projects but it is admittedly not as good as the 4x EBITDA multiple that Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been receiving from its recent projects. The fact that the company has these contracts also allows us as investors to determine the growth rate that the company should be able to deliver. In this case, TC Energy should be able to grow its EBITDA at a 5% compound annual growth rate over the 2021-2026 period:

Admittedly, a 5% growth rate may not seem like much, particularly when we compare it to some of the more high growth sectors of the economy. However, when we combine it with the company's current 5.38% yield, we are still looking at a total return of around 10% to 11%, which is certainly not an especially bad long-term return, particularly when we consider the company's financial stability.

One thing that we have been seeing from Canadian midstream companies, but not so much from American ones, is a growing focus on renewable and other "green" sources of energy. TC Energy is not an exception to this as the company has seven power plants throughout Canada with a total capacity of 4.2 gigawatts:

One of the problems with renewables is that they are not particularly reliable. After all, wind power does not generate energy when the wind is not blowing and solar power does not work at night and has a lower output during cloudy or rainy days. This intermittent generation would not seem to fit with TC Energy's business model that is focused on cash flow stability. Fortunately, TC Energy has a way around this. The company sells the power generated by these plants under long-term power purchase agreements. This is something that many companies do before constructing a renewable facility because it is the only realistic way to make the project economical. In a power purchase agreement, one party (usually a utility or large commercial operation) agrees to purchase some amount of energy generated by the facility for a specified price over an extended period. Interestingly, the power buyer is still paying for this energy even during periods when weather conditions prevent the renewable facility from actually producing the purchased output. From TC Energy's perspective, these agreements ensure that the firm's renewable facilities are able to produce steady cash flows. This likely is the reason why 92% of the company's electric output is sold under these agreements.

The company plans to continue to invest funds into the expansion of its power and energy storage operation, which could result in it becoming a growth center for the company over the next decade. In fact, management is projecting that this segment of its business will grow its EBITDA at a 10% to 14% compound annual growth rate over 2021 to 2030 period:

As the projected growth rate here is higher than the company as a whole, we can see that this will likely be a much larger part of the company's business in the future than it is today. This is something that may appeal to some investors, particularly those that have been investing in environmental, social, and governance funds. The company's exposure to multiple areas of the energy economy provides it with a significant amount of diversification in order to take advantage of the expected forward growth in renewables.

Fundamentals Of Natural Gas

Although TC Energy is rapidly growing its electric generation business, the company's largest and most profitable business is still its American and Canadian natural gas pipeline unit. As such, it may make sense to have a look at the fundamentals of natural gas. Fortunately, these fundamentals are surprisingly strong as demand is expected to grow over the coming years. In fact, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas will surge by an incredible 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

This demand growth will be primarily driven by global concerns over climate change. This is something that certainly may surprise some readers. As anyone seeing this is no doubt aware, these concerns have caused the governments of many countries to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common of these incentives is to encourage utilities to retire old coal-fired power plants, which are replaced by natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is much more reliable than renewables given today's technology. This is why it is often called a "transitional fuel" since it provides a way to reduce carbon emissions while still being able to support a modern grid until renewable technology is able to reach the point where they can support it alone.

The United States and Canada are among the only regions of the world that can actually increase fossil fuel production in order to meet this demand growth. Unfortunately, many upstream producers in the United States have stated that they have no intention of doing so. This could very easily result in much higher energy prices in the future due to rising demand and stagnant supply. It is quite possible that these producers will change their minds and grow output should prices rise sufficiently, which would ultimately benefit midstream firms like TC Energy. This is because someone will need to transport the incremental production to the market and this is exactly what midstream companies do. This would result in growing midstream volumes and rising cash flows due to the volume-based pricing scheme.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to investigate the way that a company is financing itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt in order to remain solvent. Thus, should some event cause the firm's cash flows to decline then it may be pushed into financial distress should it have too much debt. Although midstream companies like TC Energy typically have very stable cash flows, there have been bankruptcies in the sector before.

One metric that we can use to analyze the company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what degree the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity can cover its debt obligations in a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario, which is arguably more important.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, TC Energy had $40.7278 billion in net debt compared to $25.6686 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. This is much higher than the 1.0 maximum that I typically like to see with a company like this. This could be a sign that the company is relying too much on debt to fund its operations, which could present risks to investors in the future. It also somewhat limits the company's financial flexibility in the event of some economic crisis.

The company's ability to carry its debt is ultimately more important than its overall financial structure, however. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. Curiously, TC Energy does not actually report an adjusted EBITDA figure, which is very rare for a midstream company. Fortunately, though, we can calculate a leverage ratio using its EBITDA. In the third quarter of 2021, TC Energy had an EBITDA of C$2.240 billion, which works out to C$8.960 billion annualized. The company's net debt, denominated in Canadian dollars, is C$51.972.75 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.80. Analysts generally like to see this ratio under 5.0x in order to consider the company to be appropriately levered. Thus, this ratio also seems to be stating that TC Energy Corporation is using too much debt to finance itself. This is something that we need to keep an eye on going forward to see if the company can manage to reduce its debt load to a more appropriate level in order to present investors with a risk profile that is similar to its peers.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of a midstream company like TC Energy is because of the dividend that it pays out. As already noted, the company boasts a reasonably attractive 5.38% yield and has a long history of dividend growth. This is especially nice in today's inflationary environment since a growing dividend helps ensure that the money that we receive from the company is able to maintain the same purchasing power over time as the prices of goods and services increase.

As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we do not want it to suddenly be forced to reverse course and cut the dividend because that scenario would both reduce our income and likely cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we evaluate a company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. The free cash flow is the money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that is available for such things as reducing debt, buying back stock, or paying its dividend. In the third quarter of 2021, TC Energy Corporation had a negative levered free cash flow of $294.8 million. This is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $706.5 million that the company actually paid out.

With that said, it is not unusual for companies like this to finance their capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity while using their operating cash flow to pay the dividend. This is largely due to the incredibly high capital expenditures that they tend to have. In the third quarter of 2021, TC Energy had an operating cash flow of $1.3514 billion, which is obviously more than enough to cover all of its dividend payments with money left over for other purposes. Overall, the company can probably sustain its dividend with relatively little difficulty going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation certainly appears to have a lot to like. The company has a history of delivering growth of both its EBITDA and dividend and looks likely to continue to perform well in this area. In fact, if it executes successfully on its goals, investors should receive a 10% to 11% annual return, which is nothing to sneeze at. The company has also been investing in areas outside of its traditional midstream business, which could give it very long-term staying power and provide yet another avenue of growth. The only real concern here is that it appears that the company is too reliant on debt to finance itself. Overall though, it might be worth considering for your portfolio.