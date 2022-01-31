Markets Still In Negative Gamma

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street was full of dread last weekend, as no one knew what was to come. Overall, it wasn’t so bad. If you didn’t pay attention last week, you would think nothing happened. A lot happened. It was a real rollercoaster of a week. The market is still in negative gamma, which means that volatility is high as all sorts of players are chasing their tails. Markets go down they sell. Markets go up they buy. There is a long way to go to get back to positive gamma, but it is possible. The big question is, has the market turned into a bear market? Maybe a bear market is a harsh turn of phrase. More accurately, it looks as though we are in for a 15-18 month grind. Lots of bouncing around, higher volatility, and more time spent in negative gamma. Not good for the stress level, but not the end of the world either.

We all see the inflation at the pump and at the grocery store. (Diane was just complaining about the price of coffee.) It is part of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate to make sure that prices are stable. The reality is that all of their powers will have no effect on this inflation. Inflation’s roots lie in the trillions of dollars that Congress shoved into the economy. There are also supply chain-related issues. The only inflation that the Fed may end up curing is of the asset valuation kind.

The Fed will attempt to raise rates and cut the balance sheet. It will not work. Each investment bank is attempting to outdo one another in calling for more and more rate hikes in 2022. Goldman Sachs said 4. Then JPMorgan said 6. Bank of America now says 7.

Investment banks called for 4 rate hikes in 2016 - only 1 happened.

Investment banks called for 4 rate hikes in 2019 - only 1 happened. The Fed would go on to cut rates later in 2019. One and done.

We now enter the bizarro world of good news is bad news and bad news is good news. Bad news on the economic front and the market will assume that the Fed will ease off on the rate hikes. Good news and the Fed has the all-clear to tighten policy. That economic news includes the stock market. If the stock market is collapsing, then the Fed will hold off. If we get back to positive gamma and begin to grind higher, then the Fed has the all-clear to raise rates and tighten policy. That will keep the market in check for some time.

We are closely watching the yield curve and the possibility of a Fed policy mistake. That mistake would be tightening into an economic slowdown, creating a recession. The best indicator of an approaching recession is the yield curve. A recession could lead to a larger downside impact on the S&P 500. The yield curve is compressing quickly. The market has priced in 5 rate hikes. Other areas of the market are already pricing in rate cuts in 2024-2025. Things are happening faster.

We may be in the midst of a 15-18 month trading range as the battle between the bulls and bears rages on. Volatility will increase, and the market may struggle as the yield curve comes closer to inversion and the Street begins to anticipate a recession. Over time, tech will have less of an impact on the broader averages as we rotate from growth to value.

