Thesis

While rising energy prices don't have a direct impact on Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) revenue, rising natural gas demand is sure to have a positive effect on those divisions within the company that operate on a volume basis. And while some shareholders may be somewhat disappointed with KMI's slow pace of dividend increases, management's more conservative use of capital may help to insulate the company from the inevitable future price shocks that always eventually occur in energy markets. This cautious approach makes KMI's stock less risky than it was at the end of the last commodity supercycle in 2014 and 2015, while still paying shareholders a very decent dividend yield with room for share price appreciation.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan operates in the natural gas sector and is one of the largest midstream natural gas infrastructure businesses on the continent. It has tens of thousands of miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), CO2, and refined products pipelines; huge storage capacity and is also one of the largest independent terminal operators in North America. The true scale of its operations can be seen on the slide below.

An investor who's unfamiliar with the company may believe that KMI's revenues are directly impacted by the price of natural gas. That, however, is not the case. In fact, KMI has very little direct exposure to changes in natural gas prices as more than 72% of its cash flow comes from take-or-pay contracts and much of the rest are volume-based agreements. Take-or-pay contracts are common in the midstream space and force the receiving party to either take delivery of the hydrocarbons or make an in-lieu payment. Thus, minimizing commodity price risk for the midstream transporter and ensuring as well as smoothing cash flows. An overview of KMI's client contracts can be seen on the slide below.

One should note, however, that while KMI's revenues are not directly impacted by the price of gas the company is heavily dependent on the long-term demand for natural gas. As mentioned above, a good portion of its revenue is volume-based but another factor that's just as important is that strong natural gas demand brings with it opportunities for greater revenue through organic growth such as pipeline expansion or the addition of terminals and vessels. This growth would, of course, filter down to a higher level of net income, greater share buy-backs, and dividend increases.

Risk

On the other hand, a fall in demand can put pressure on suppliers and, as can be seen on the slide below, 11% of the company's customers are non-Investment Grade producers. So, a deep and prolonged decline in the price of natgas could lead to several supplier bankruptcies which would, in turn, negatively impact KMI's financials and share price. So, although KMI's stock doesn't give an investor direct exposure to the price of natural gas, the shares trade off natgas demand to an extent because the company's long-term financial health is determined by it. This means that a pullback in natural gas prices similar to the one seen in 2015-2016 would have a negative impact on the share price.

Gettin' Kindered

The strategic and tactical decisions of KMI's management, as well as the operational risk that those bring about, is a very interesting topic. For most of the first half of the last decade, KMI was a very different company from what it has become today. When the company went public in 2011 the industry was also a very different place, gas prices were steadily climbing and oil was trading at over $100/bbl. There was a lot of media talk of peak oil, soaring gas demand, and analysts regularly projecting oil and gas prices rising to ridiculous levels. Looking back one can see that it was clearly late in the cycle.

KMI's management was determined to take advantage of that environment and set about the task of 'gaining scale'. Over the next few years, the company would enter into a series of, at times complex, mergers and acquisitions that allowed it to grow operations substantially. Some of those deals had a cash component that required the company to take on substantially more debt and this was all done while the company continued raising both its dividend and capex spending. Free cash flow flatlined but the generous dividend yield was enough to seduce many an investor. However, if one looked under the hood, it was clear that risk was rising so when energy prices eventually fell back in 2015 both the stock price and dividend took a brutal hit.

Turnaround

All of this led to many management and strategic changes at the company which have seen KMI become a much more measured and patient operator. After the 2015-2016 debacle the company began a process of retrenchment by selling off most of its Canadian assets as well as some non-core US assets in efforts to reduce debt.

The charts above show how the company has been focused on debt reduction since 2016 and in the recent Q4 earnings call Rich Kinder, KMI's Executive Chairman, noted how the company has paid down over $12 billion in debt since 2016 while he spoke on the importance of "living within our cash flow".

Steven Kean, the company's CEO, attributed the smaller capex spend to KMI "tilting more towards smaller projects that are on our existing footprint that have nice returns and lower risk". He went on to discuss how utilizing that strategy has allowed the company to maintain a strong balance sheet while also providing funds for share buybacks and dividend increases. This strategy has also seen Free Cash Flow as well as Distributable Cash Flow increase substantially.

While the Q4 dividend remained unchanged at $0.27/share or $1.08/share annualized, management put out a statement noting their intentions to increase it by 3% in the coming fiscal year, taking it to $1.11/share, and use up to $750 million for share buybacks. This 3% increase may be somewhat on the low-end of investor expectations, especially given the fact that DCF is anticipated to grow 9% to $2.07/share. But this rather modest increase must be viewed within the broader context of the smaller debt, stronger balance sheet, and lower risk strategy the company has embarked upon.

Conclusion

While this cautious approach may mean that investors are forgoing a slightly higher yield in the present, the stronger balance sheet will cushion the share price when volatility in natural gas prices inevitably reappears. This makes KMI's stock a less risky proposition than it was in the past which is something the broader market will eventually recognize. For those reasons, KMI is attractively priced at these levels.