The Middlesex Water Co. (NASDAQ:MSEX) was a clear winner of the past decade. MSEX outperformed the S&P 500 by a ~191 percentage points margin, in one of the greatest US bull markets, which makes its performance even more impressive. However, I think that MSEX is one of those cases where past performance is an unreliable indicator of future returns. The company is challenged by low single-digit growth, high CapEx, and negative free cash flow. In terms of valuation, MSEX is one of the most expensive water utilities on most relative metrics, which makes the stock expensive at the moment and likely to lead to disappointing returns for shareholders going forward.

Incorporated in 1897, MSEX is a water utility company. MSEX owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems primarily in New Jersey and Delaware. The company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients primarily in New Jersey and Delaware. Its segments include Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment is engaged in the business of collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The Non-Regulated segment primarily consists of non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Its Middlesex System treats, stores, and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection purposes. The company derives more than 50% of its revenue from residential clients, followed by commercial clients and contract sales.

Americans use more water per person than almost anywhere else in the world - more than triple that of China and 15 times more than Denmark. Domestic water use has been incredibly high in the driest western states. For example, Arizona residents consume 147 gallons a day compared to the 51 gallons in Wisconsin. In the latest survey by American Water Works Association (AWWA), 54% of the water professionals say their utility's access to capital is as good as or better than any time in the past five years. Rate increases are their top funding source, and the greatest need is for infrastructure upgrades. The top remaining concerns for the water industry include replacing aging infrastructure, obtaining financing for capital improvements, and the availability of long-term water supplies because of drought, climate variability, and extreme weather events.

Water has long been considered a safe, long-term investment in companies that have strong balance sheets. Over the past few decades, water companies have been characterized by their slow and steady growth. However, it is still well expected that today's global water market will only get larger. The total market size is estimated to be $100 billion in the U.S. and $500 billion worldwide. The major segments in the water industry include water utilities, water treatment technologies, water infrastructure, water efficiency improvement, and water monitoring. Water utilities represent 40%-50% of the $100 billion U.S. water market. Most are small municipal systems that serve fewer than 3,000 people. Larger, publicly-traded water utilities have long been core investments because of their stability and the fact that they enjoy a virtual monopoly in the regions they operate. They are doing well in both good and bad times because people need to use, more or less, the same amount of water regardless of economic conditions. The regularly increased rich dividends level out the price fluctuations and play a large role in stock total returns.

MSEX fits well the definition of the typical water utility. The company is characterized by low revenue growth and stable dividend payments. The average top-line growth rate from FY15 to FY20 is ~2.4%, whereas the average operating cash flow growth rate over the same period stands at ~3.3% per year. Although revenue growth is stable, cash from operating activities was very volatile. Its operating cash flow decreased 21% YoY in FY19 and 9% YoY in FY17. In my opinion, the fluctuation in operating cash flow adds some uncertainty and risk to the bullish thesis. Another red flag is the company's failure to generate positive free cash flow in recent years. From FY15 to FY20, MSEX posted a cumulative $-113.9 million in free cash flow and this trend seems to be persisting since the company recorded ~$-61 million in LTM free cash flow. However, this is not a profitability problem. The company is in the middle of its capital expenditures (CapEx) cycle. Since January 2015, MSEX spent a cumulative $451 million on CapEx and generated only $295 million in operating cash flow. It is estimated that CapEx should gradually decrease starting in FY21. However, I am curious to see if inflation will change that forecast.

As a result of this cash mismatch, debt has skyrocketed from $141.6 million in FY15 to $323.3 million in Q3 FY21. The D/E ratio now stands at .89 and the net debt/EBITDA is 5.4, which is much higher than the level in Q4 FY15.

If we turn to the dividend, MSEX raised it for more than 49 years which is pretty impressive. However, I think there is a risk that MSEX might turn out to be a dividend trap after all. Based on the past five years and given the negative free cash flow, the dividend payment was financed with the proceeds from new debt issued by the company. In my opinion, this is an unhealthy way of allocating capital, especially when you are at this part of the CapEx cycle. Moreover, MSEX's dividend yield is at a historical low of approximately 1% and does not offer any margin of safety to the dividend investor at the current level, nor does it provide enough compensation for the risks involved.

In this part, I have used a relative valuation approach to value the business. I have compared MSEX to a basket of stocks comprising American Water Works Company (AWK), American States Water Company (AWR), SJW Group (SJW), the York Water Company (YORW), and Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA). When we look at the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the price-to-cash-flow (P/CF), and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio, it is pretty obvious that MSEX is overvalued. In fact, MSEX has the highest ratios in each one of the previous categories, which makes it very expensive in my opinion. For instance, if we take the P/S ratio, the average multiple for this basket is 7.6 and MSEX is trading at 12.2x LTM sales. If we assume MSEX's valuation will revert to the industry mean of 7.6x LTM earnings, the stock can easily fall to ~$60 per share.

In summary, MSEX operates as a monopoly with very little competition, which provides a clear moat to the business. Over time, this has led to a stable source of revenue and the business grew at low single-digit rates. MSEX is now spending more than it earns on CapEx and has mainly used debt to finance its expenses, which has led to a more leveraged balance sheet. At the same time and despite negative free cash flows, the company raised its dividend, which is basically financed by new debt issuance at this point. I do not think that this is a sustainable capital allocation policy, especially given the fact that the CapEx cycle is not over yet. In terms of valuation, MSEX is overvalued relative to its peers and I think there is a risk for a 30-40% pullback from the current level.