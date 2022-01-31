Canoo Vs. Workhorse: Which Automobile Stock Is The Better Buy?

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Growth investments, including most EV picks, have gotten pummeled over the last couple of weeks on the back of interest rate worries. With valuations having declined considerably, a closer look at some of the smaller EV players makes sense. In this article, we'll pit Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) and Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) against each other to see which one is more attractive at current prices.

How Is Canoo Different From Workhorse?

The EV industry has seen a wide range of market entrants in recent years, which includes legacy players that started to introduce EV models, but which also includes many startups that are EV pureplays. Both Workhorse and Canoo belong to the group of EV pureplays.

Workhorse is a company focused on medium-duty commercial vehicles that are battery-powered. Workhorse also offers services to its customers that are operating commercial vehicle fleets, such as telematics monitoring. During its third quarter, Workhorse generated the following results:

Sales actually were negative during the quarter, although that was due to a one-time issue. Workhorse had to refund customers for faulty C-1000 vehicles. In previous quarters, WKHS didn't generate especially high revenue, either, however. During the second quarter, for example, Workhorse generated revenue of $1.2 million, which isn't nearly enough to cover the company's expenses. During the third quarter, Workhorse reported total expenses of around $25 million, before interest expenses and other losses, such as the loss on the sale of its LMC investment. Workhorse operates with a current cash burn rate of around $15 million per month, which is quite meaningful for a company with a market capitalization that does not have overly large financial resources. Workhorse is currently producing two units of its C-series truck per week, which makes for annual production numbers of around 100 vehicles. Clearly, at least for now, Workhorse is not in a position where production and sales are anywhere close to levels where they are economically viable in the long run. Workhorse is confident that it will manage to turn the company's operations around and that it will be a leading company in the transition of commercial vehicle fleets towards being electricity-powered.

The market opportunity for Workhorse is great, of course. There are many millions of commercial vehicles on the road today, and that number will only grow going forward. Trends such as growing e-commerce sales, that require delivery vehicles, or growing consumption in high-growth countries such as India or China will result in more and more commercial vehicles being used around the globe. At the same time, due to companies being interested in lowering their emissions, and due to governments/authorities demanding lower emissions to combat global warming and air pollution, a growing number of these commercial vehicles will be powered by electricity. A lot of market potential alone doesn't make WKHS a great investment, however, as it is not guaranteed that WKHS will be among the future leaders in this high-growth and high-value market.

Canoo is a diversified electric mobility company that is active in commercial and consumer markets. Like Workhorse, it seeks to become a major player in the emerging, high-value electric commercial vehicle market. Unlike Workhorse, Canoo is still in a pre-revenue stage, as it has not sold any vehicles yet. The company has a credible plan of bringing its first EVs to the market in the foreseeable future, however. Canoo is, unlike Workhorse, not entirely focused on commercial vehicles. Instead, the company plans to use its architecture for a range of vehicles in order to grow the total addressable market:

Per management, the total addressable market is north of four million vehicles by now, although that alone does not make Canoo a buy, just like with WKHS. For now, the company seems to be on track to deliver vehicles in the foreseeable future, but commercial success is far from guaranteed.

Is Canoo Larger Than Workhorse?

The answer to this question depends on how you define size. On a revenue and sales basis, Workhorse is the larger among these two, although even WKHS is pretty small in terms of the number of vehicles it has delivered so far and will be delivering this year.

In terms of market capitalization, Canoo is the larger company by far:

Canoo's market capitalization is around 3x as high as that of Workhorse, while Canoo's enterprise value is roughly 2x as high as that of Workhorse. GOEV has significantly larger cash reserves (on a net basis), at around $460 million, versus $70 million at WKHS. This explains why there is a larger difference between market capitalization and enterprise value at Canoo. At the same time, the larger cash reserves make Canoo the less risky pick, I believe, as Canoo has larger resources that can be used for ramping up production in the future -- although it is unlikely that the ~$0.5 billion of cash will be enough to bring the company to a size where it can self-fund all future growth. Workhorse, with its lower cash resources, is even less likely to get to a size where it can self-fund future growth before having to raise new money via debt or a secondary offering.

Who Are GOEV And WKHS' Competitors?

Looking at manufacturers of electric commercial vehicles only, there are still a number of potent competitors worth noting. Rivian (RIVN), for example, has a deal with Amazon (AMZN) to order 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, making it pretty much a sure bet that Amazon alone will buy commercial vehicles worth billions of dollars from Rivian. This is a pretty strong endorsement for Rivian's product, and coupled with billions of dollars in cash that Rivian has on its balance sheet, it seems like a leading competitor for Canoo and Workhorse.

Amazon has also ordered electric vehicles from other companies, however. This includes legacy players such as Stellantis (STLA) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), which naturally have vast resources, making them viable competitors in this space as well. On top of that, there are other EV pureplays with commercial vehicles on the market or in the works, such as Berkshire Hathaway-backed BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY). With in-house battery development and production, and significant experience in ramping up the production of EVs, BYD is, I believe, an important and capable competitor as well. EV king Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also seeks to become a player in the commercial vehicles industry with its Tesla Semi, although that is not a delivery vehicle primarily.

In short, there is a wide range of competitors, many of those being highly capable, experienced manufacturers with large resources (personnel and financial). This has to be expected in a high-value market with lots of growth potential, though.

Is GOEV Or WKHS The Better Buy?

Both companies are seeking to make a splash in the large and growing commercial vehicles market, but I do believe that their outlook differs. Neither company is profitable (in fact, quite far from it), but Canoo clearly is the company with better resources. Canoo's cash position, per its most recent 10-Q filing, is more than $400 million, and the company will benefit from financial incentives for building out its assets in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Workhorse, by comparison, has a little more than $230 million of cash on its balance sheet today, which will make it harder for the company to invest in its growth going forward. On top of that, doing a secondary offering is not a great choice for Workhorse, due to the company's low market capitalization. Even raising just another $200 million would dilute current shareholders by around 50%, whereas Canoo, with its higher market cap, could raise additional funds more easily.

Canoo's platform that allows for a range of vehicles being developed at the same time, including consumer vehicles and commercial vehicles, has advantages:

With a larger addressable market, Canoo could be able to generate higher sales compared to Workhorse, which has a more narrow focus. On top of that, developing one platform and using it for more than one vehicle will allow for some cost synergies, as R&D expenses are distributed over several products, which could result in more attractive margins once operations are scaled up.

Canoo is, thanks to its better financing and larger product portfolio, forecasted to generate significantly higher revenue compared to Workhorse:

In fact, WKHS's revenue estimate has declined rapidly over the last half-year or so, as operational problems, such as the C-1000 recall, got factored into analyst models.

Investing in a startup that is at a pre-revenue stage is always risky, but it seems like risks are higher at Workhorse compared to Canoo, even though Canoo isn't a low-risk pick, either. Due to a more attractive product portfolio, better liquidity, and better execution (no premature deliveries of faulty vehicles), Canoo looks like the better pick to me. I do not think that it is necessarily a buy, however. The commercial vehicles market will remain highly competitive, and it is far from guaranteed that a new market entrant will be successful, especially since competitors such as Rivian, Daimler, etc. have huge resources compared to Canoo.

From a timing perspective, it also seems that investors might be better off not entering a position in either Canoo or Workhorse today. Both companies have seen their shares drop in recent weeks due to interest rate worries and a general bear market in "speculative growth" stocks. It is definitively possible that this selling pressure persists, which is why staying on the sidelines could be a wise idea until investors have a clearer picture of the production ramp and possible needs for additional capital raises.

All in all, I'd thus say that Canoo is the better pick among these two companies, but that does not mean that buying Canoo today must be the best choice. Instead, keep an eye on Canoo, but wait for the current market turmoil to shake out and wait until we get a clearer picture about the production ramp could be an advisable strategy.