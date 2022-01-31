miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: Why is Mastercard Stock Up?

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) shares rose 9.1% on Friday (January 28), alongside a similar 10.6% rise in peer Visa Inc. (V) shares. Both companies have reported Q4 CY21 results the day before, with Visa releasing their results aftermarket.

We initiated our Buy rating on Mastercard in April 2019. Since then MA stock has gained 64.3% in just under three years. After a weak H2 2021, the share price has risen 25% since December 1, but is still up only 7% since 2021:

Librarian Capital's Visa Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha 31-Jan-22.

Mastercard (and Visa) have been among the stock market's best multi-year compounders, and Q4 results showed their structural drivers have remained strong. With MA shares currently at $382.51, our updated forecasts indicate the share price will more than double to $790 in five years, including a total return of 80% (16.4% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Mastercard Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Mastercard has been based on our belief that its 15%+ EPS CAGR and premium valuation would continue, driven by:

Electronic payment volumes are growing structurally, from both GDP growth and the continuing shift away from cash and cheques

Even in the U.S. and Europe, a significant amount of consumer spending remains in cash; the potential is even greater in newer geographies

Incumbent payment networks enjoy natural advantages in scale and network effects; regulations ensure a high barrier to entry

Mastercard and Visa are increasingly penetrating new payment verticals including Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer and Peer-to-Peer

They are also increasingly providing value-added services that utilise their platform status and wealth of data, adding further revenue growth

Payment networks have natural operational leverage, being highly scalable and having largely fixed costs, so earnings grow faster than revenues

Our investment case is more conservative than the mid-term targets set out at the investor day in November, which include a revenue CAGR in the high-teens, an EBIT margin of at least 50% (compared to 54.3% in 2021), and an EPS CAGR in the low 20s:

Mastercard 2022-24 Targets Source: MA investor day presentation (Nov-21).

COVID-19 was a significant short-term negative for Mastercard, with travel restrictions disrupting high-margin cross-border volumes, but a long-term positive, accelerating the shift to electronic payments. Q4 results showed that earnings have more than recovered and are on track to meet mid-term targets.

Volumes Now Above Pre-COVID Levels

Mastercard's volumes continued their strong rebound in Q4, with total volume up 31% and Cross-Border ex. Intra-Europe volume up 63% from 2020:

Mastercard Volume Local Growth vs. Prior Years (Since Q3 2021) Source: MA results presentation (Q4 2021). Key: XB = Cross-Broder, CNP = Card Not Present, CP = Card Present.

Compared to pre-COVID 2019, total volume was 36% higher in Q4 (accelerating from 31% higher in Q3) and Cross-Border ex. Intra-Europe volume was 98% of its 2019 level (accelerating from 83% in Q3).

Volume growth continued in January 1-21, with total volume at 49% higher than in 2019 and Cross-Border ex. Intra-Europe volume at 6% higher.

Key Financials At Double-Digit Above 2019

The strong volume recovery propelled Mastercard earnings solidly above pre-COVID levels; all key financials are now double-digits above 2019.

Total revenues in Q4 2021 were up 26.6% year-on-year and 18.2% above 2019, EBIT was up 34.4% year-on-year and 17.8% above 2019, and Net Income was up 40.8% and 16.8% above 2019:

Mastercard P&L (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MA results release (Q4 2021).

The strong Q4 2021 financials were in spite of a still-incomplete recovery in cross-border volumes. Travel restrictions remain in place for much of the world. Excluding lower-margin intra-Europe volumes, cross-border volumes were still 2% below 2019, so Cross-Border Volume Fees were still 5% below.

Recent acquisitions subtracted about 1 ppt from EBIT growth, having increased revenue growth by 3 ppt but expense growth by 7 ppt.

Other Revenues grew 30% excluding currency in Q4, including a 9 ppt contribution from acquisitions; the rest of the growth (~21%) reflects mostly the growth in value-add services, in particular Cyber & Intelligence and Data & Services solutions.

Buybacks have reduced the share count by 1.5% year-on-year, adding to EPS growth. Q4 2021 EPS was 20% above 2019, after approximately 1 ppt of currency headwinds, annualizing to a solid 10% EPS CAGR despite COVID-19.

For 2021, with the recovery being more incomplete in the early parts of the year, full-year revenues were 11.9% above 2019 and EPS was 8.2% above:

Mastercard P&L (2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MA company filings.

We believe Mastercard has now resumed its multi-year growth trajectory.

Mastercard's Multi-Year Growth Continues

The strength of Mastercard's structural drivers can be seen in the sequential progression in its revenues. Since the trough in Q2 2020, the first full quarter after COVID-19 went global, revenues have been growing every quarter, despite currency headwinds and overcoming the usual post-holiday Q1 dip:

Mastercard Net Revenues vs. Volume by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: MA company filings.

Similarly, Mastercard's ability to compound earnings, through revenue growth, operational leverage and buybacks, has been evident over the past decade:

Mastercard EPS vs. Net Revenues (2012-21) Source: MA company filings.

Over the past 10 years, even with COVID-19 impacting part of 2021, Mastercard has had a 10-year CAGR of 10.9% in revenues and 16.2% in EPS. Longer-term, COVID-19 will likely be little more than a temporary blip for Mastercard, or indeed a positive in accelerating electronic payments.

Fears of Fintech Disruption Unfounded

Mastercard's share price decline in H2 2021 was partly driven by investor fears around Fintech disruption, from Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") and/or Amazon's (AMZN) efforts to discourage Visa card use among consumers. Recent developments have provided more evidence that these fears are unfounded.

We believe Mastercard (and Visa) will be beneficiaries of Fintech growth, as their massive networks of merchants and consumers offer Fintech the best way to scale up. As an example, when BNPL operator Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) launched its "Money by Afterpay" app in Australia in November, it included a Mastercard debit card (issued in partnership with Westpac (WBK)).

Mastercard's own Mastercard Installments was announced in Q4 and it's designed to enable traditional lenders to provide BNPL products to their consumers through their current banking apps. It's on track to launch in Q1 2022.

"Mastercard Installments" Proposition Source: MA investor day presentation (Nov-21).

Amazon looks set to reach a compromise with Visa, having recently abandoned its plan to ban consumers from using U.K. Visa credit cards from January 2022. As Mastercard's CEO Michael Miebach commented on the earnings call:

"We have seen these kind of negotiations in the public domain now and then over the years, relatively short-lived and were resolved ... Consumer choice matters"

We believe Mastercard's (and Visa's) strong network effects will ensure they remain an integral part of the payments ecosystem.

Omicron's Impact Will Be Temporary

Mastercard's volumes have already been recovering strongly, and management expects cross-border travel will return to 2019 levels by the end of 2022, with the new Omicron variant having only a limited impact:

"The macroeconomic outlook is for continued growth, and domestic spending levels have summed up well despite the recent surge in cases. The recovery in cross-border travel was progressing well prior to Omicron, and we expect the recovery in cross-border travel to resume as the surge passes." Sachin Mehra, Mastercard CFO (Q4 2021 earnings call)

COVID-related supply chain issues, while impacting sales of some product categories, have not affected consumer spending levels overall:

What we've also seen is particularly through the holiday season, pretty significant holiday spending, positive season and people spend what they can spend on. So if you can't buy something, they buy something else". Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO (Q4 2021 earnings call)

Mastercard's 2022 outlook correspondingly implies strong growth.

Mastercard 2022 Outlook

Including acquisitions and currencies, Mastercard's 2022 outlook includes a high-teens growth in revenues and a low-teens growth in operating expenses, which together imply 2022 (non-GAAP) EBIT growth of ~20%:

Mastercard 2022 Outlook Source: MA results presentation (Q4 2021).

The outlook for 2022 Q1 contains similar growth rates.

Mastercard Stock Key Metrics

At $382.51, Mastercard shares are trading at a 45.3x P/E and a 2.2% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 0.5% ($1.76 per share):

MA Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-21) Source: MA company filings.

Mastercard has repurchased $5.9bn of its shares in 2021, and a further $0.5bn during January 1-24. A total of $11.4bn remains authorized in the buyback program, equivalent to 3% of the current market capitalization.

Where Will Mastercard Stock be In 5 Years?

We extend our forecasts by two years, but keep our assumptions unchanged:

2022 Net Income to grow 20% year-on-year

From 2023, Net Income to grow by 15% each year

From 2022, share count to fall by 1.3% each year

From 2022, dividends to be based on a 22% Payout Ratio

Exit P/E of 42x, implying a 0.6% Dividend Yield

Our forecasts imply a 2022-24 EPS CAGR of 18.2%, significantly more conservative than the low 20s included in management targets.

Our new 2024 EPS estimate is basically unchanged (down 0.3%):

Illustrative Mastercard Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $382.51, for our standard 2024 year-end exit, we expect an exit price of $678 and a total return of 80% (16.4% annualized).

At 2026 year-end, approximately five years from today, applying the same 42.0x P/E to 2026 forecast EPS of $18.82 would give a share price of $790, more than double the level today.

Is MA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Mastercard stock was up 9.1% on Friday, after strong Q4 results the day before showed how its multi-year structural growth has continued.

Volumes rebounded strongly in Q4, with total volume up 31% and Cross-Border ex. Intra-Europe volume up 63% year-on-year.

Mastercard volumes are now solidly above pre-COVID levels and, even with a still-incomplete recovery, Q4 EPS was 20% above 2019.

Management targets a low 20s EPS CAGR in 2022-24, Fintech disruption fears are unfounded, and Omicron's impact is likely to be limited.

With shares at $382.51, we expect shares to double to $790 in five years, including a total return of 80% (16.4% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Mastercard Inc.