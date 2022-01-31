Here's Why 2022 Is Going To Be Everyman Media Group's Year

AmandaLewis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: I have written about Everyman Media Group previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Everyman Media Group delivered its trading update on the 21st of January and it made for a good read. The niche boutique UK-based cinema chain delivered some pretty impressive numbers. In what was largely expected to be a tough period for cinema overall, Everyman relished under a strong film slate in the second half and plenty of pent-up demand.

Whilst these results went largely under the radar (as usual). I anticipate that Everyman will get its deserved significant reprice over 2022 as builds off of a strong finish to 2021. Whilst maybe surprising on the face of it, I believe that Everyman has never been in a stronger position than it is now in. With a strong film slate ahead, plenty of continued pent-up demand, and a huge runway to expand as some of the larger competitors (in particular Cineworld) start to falter. The future is bright for the company.

Trading update

Everyman booked £48.7 million in revenue for FY21 and delivered an adjusted EBITDA of £8.6 million. For clarity adjusted EBITDA is:

Adjusted for pre-opening costs, acquisition expenses, depreciation, amortization, share based payments and costs incurred directly related to Covid-19. IFRS 16 has been applied

Adjusted EBITDA will be referred to as just 'EBITDA' for the remainder of the article.

This was ahead of the guidance set at the end of November which was £46.3 million in Revenues and EBITDA of £7 million. It's also important to note that the November trading update was delivered because they had to revise guidance. So essentially Everyman has continued to revise its guidance as performance continues to exceed expectations.

In just a month, Everyman delivered £2.5 million more in revenues than expected which in turn significantly improved EBITDA. The latter point is the more important as it shows how scalable Everyman is from this current base. None of this is really being taken into account by the (thinly traded) market.

In the trading update, the company highlighted that this was a 101% increase in revenue YoY, which is of course very pleasing, but not too meaningful because it was compared to a year that was even more materially affected by closures. What we really want to draw a comparison to is Pre-Covid revenue which paints a very bright picture.

In 2019, Everyman delivered revenues of £65 million in total, £36 million of this related to H2. At the time this second-half performance was a record for the company, representing 33% growth in comparison to the year prior. This trading update actually put the share price back on a positive trajectory before the Covid crash. Now compare this to the numbers just delivered. The company delivered revenues of £7.65 million in H1 2021 (materially affected by closures), this means that it can be deduced that Everyman delivered revenues of about £41.05 million in H2. This infers that Everyman recorded growth of around 14% in H2 compared to Pre-Covid (2019) levels. Considering the UK was still very much still battling with the pandemic through the second half of 2021, with uncertain consumer confidence, this is extremely impressive. This reinforces the strength of the Everyman brand and consumers' love for its venues.

Everyman has really worked hard for a long time to build a loyal customer base and it is now starting to show, building the platform for further expansion (five further openings expected in 2022 - which will only further drive the top line).

As far as I am aware, there is no listed Cinema chain that has delivered growth in H2 compared to pre-Covid levels, Cineworld actually got a big boost following a trading update in November, which showed for one month they delivered growth in just one segment (UK and Ireland) in comparison to Pre-Covid levels. Yet when Everyman delivers recognizable growth over a whole half, the share price doesn't budge - this will change with continued outperformance in 2022.

Everyman valuation

Considering the above, a strong film slate, improving consumer confidence and the UK's movement to no restrictions and a more 'live with Covid' policy - Everyman's forward valuation has become very attractive. Currently the share price still trades at a pretty incredible 36% discount to Pre-Covid levels.

Current estimates have Everyman delivering revenues of £78.5 million for 2022, whilst pretty fair estimates, with strong pent-up demand set to continue and new venues in the pipeline, I believe they can deliver ahead of this. Even if they didn't that would still be a record year for the company, right now it seems the market doesn't think the company can deliver on this.

I think the EBITDA estimate is far more conservative at £13 million. Applying the EBITDA margin of 17% for FY22, would give an adjusted EBITDA figure of £13.3 million. However this margin isn't taking into account the significant closures Everyman experienced and the pressures this would have applied to margins. In H1 EBITDA was £-1.4 million, meaning that in the second half the company booked an EBITDA of £10 million (Margin of 24%). In 2022 the likelihood of these closures is extremely low, therefore I believe an EBITDA of £16 million can be achieved (margin of 20%), based on the average between the forecast and second-half performance.

Considering a net debt figure of £11.9 million and an EBITDA of £16 million, Everyman is currently trading off a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.8 on my estimates. Not bad at all for a micro-cap company with significant growth potential ahead and an offering that truly has international expansion potential (something the market doesn't see yet).

Sector Comparison

It isn't very easy to draw comparisons to Everyman as comparing it to Cinema recovery plays like Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) isn't that suitable as they're weighed down by significant debt and aren't a high-growth firm like Everyman. However, some metrics can be compared. I will also draw comparison to Membership Collective Group (MCG). While not a cinema chain, it does give an opportunity to compare cross-border to the US and is a company with a premium focus on physical venues like Everyman. I have used analyst forecasts for the comparison.

Valuation Metric Everyman Membership Collective AMC (AMC) Cineworld Fwd EV/EBITDA 10.6 N/A 26.5 6.63 Fwd Revenue Growth (compared to pre-Covid) 20% 51% -15% -11.6% FWD EBITDA margin 17% 14.3% 9.4% 34% Fwd EV/ Revenue 1.56 1.75 1.65 0.19

Table compiled by author using Refinitiv estimates

As you will notice, the comparison metrics may not be the usual ones you see utilized in other sectors, however due to significant disruption for nearly two years, it's quite hard to find appropriate valuation metrics for recovery stocks like cinemas.

On the other hand, what the table above does show, is that Everyman's valuation is attractive when comparing it to bigger more mature peers (that's why the EBITDA margin is higher for Cineworld), let alone putting it in the context of its strong growth potential and future prospects. Many of the estimates above, as I have highlighted, I believe are conservative for Everyman over this coming year.

Whilst I think Cinema on the whole will have a strong year, due to Everyman's unique focus and small size, they can now expand fast and focus on growth while larger cinema peers are mostly merely focused on recovery. The commitment to five new sites this year (15% expansion of venues), shows the board takes a similar standpoint.

Although it should still be noted that Everyman still charges a premium in relation to broader market averages and historical sector averages and may pose a future risk if the company underperforms and my thesis isn't realized.

International expansion potential and takeover prospects

International expansion isn't really much of a focus for the company right now. But I do see huge potential to take the Everyman offering abroad in the future and that is where the potential for chain becomes truly exciting. There is no denying that there may be similar focused Cinema chains in Europe and the US, however this is a niche focus and thus a very fragmented market.

The chain has a lot further to go in the UK first, where it is only really at the start of its journey and has begun to really build some brand power (will go from strength to strength). The international expansion potential nonetheless, may give Everyman some lure from bigger competitors as a potential acquisition target. Whilst this isn't something I would personally like, as I believe the company has significant potential to build something great on its own, it may offer immediate upside to the share price if it was to come. Something for readers to think about, though it's just speculation.

Conclusion

I believe 2022 will be a year of not just recovery for Everyman but also significant growth and potentially all-time highs for the share price. The latest trading update reinforced my very bullish thesis. With five new sites opening in 2022, the future is exciting for Everyman Media Group.