Agilent (NYSE:A) is a new name for me. It is an interesting company with a well established business in the dynamic life sciences arena. It is thriving despite the ravages of the pandemic as discussed below.

Agilent is a maker and marketer of a wide array of high tech products and services

According to its 12/2021 10-K, Agilent earned aggregate net revenues for its most recent three fiscal years as shown by the excerpt below:

These revenues were derived from products and services delivered to five broadly defined and intertwined sectors including:

for profit pharma (45%), government and academic research (14%), chemicals and energy (21%), environmental and forensics (10%) and food production (10%).

The parenthetical relative sizes of the markets are taken from 01/2022 JPMorgan Presentation slides 10 and 15 (the "Presentation"). Its slide below listing its key high growth markets shows the difficulties of pigeon holing its business with broad brush categories:

For example, the diagnostics and clinical area with its $17 billion TAM, making up 15% of Agilent's net sales, fits into both its pharma and its government/academic sectors. For purposes of the sector list above I split the 15% between the two based on relative size.

Agilent's guidance for its fiscal 2022 is for a range of revenues from $6,650 to $6,730 million, for Y/Y guided growth at midrange of 5.87%.

Agilent's effective sales management leads to success in its competitive business

Agilent operates in a daunting competitive matrix. Different branches of its business have different competitors. Key competitors include a Who's Who of America's most impactful health sciences corporations including:

Danaher Corporation ( DHR PerkinElmer, Inc. ( PKI Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Abbott (ABT) and Illumina (ILMN)

Agilent's four principal competitors are numbers 1-3 above plus Japan's Shimadzu (OTC:SHMZF). With market caps ranging across the spectrum from Shimadzu's $10 billion to Thermo Fisher's $218 billion, none are directly comparable with Agilent's midrange $40 billion market cap in terms of size or product line; accordingly, no apples to apples comparison would be possible.

Agilent offers its products through a broad range of channels. It primarily sells through direct sales. It does not limit itself in this regard; it also sells through distributors, resellers, manufacturers' representatives and electronic commerce. With direct sales as its primary channel, customer service is of particular importance for Agilent.

It prides itself on its customer focused team culture. Its direct sales operations work both online and in person. It has numerous awards for its progressive employment practices. These include awards, inter alia for work place environment and diversity. It takes care of its employees who in turn facilitate all aspects of the customer experience, from assisting with technical questions to use and support to service and repair.

It effectively emphasizes lifetime customer value. These are not just bromides for Agilent. Its customer service was ranked number 2 in the Wall Street Journal's 2021 Management top 250 ranking (Presentation slide 18).

This translates into Agilent's overall effectiveness in its chosen areas of operation. The Presentation makes its case. Agilent's performance since its 05/2015 launch of its customer centric "New Agilent" initiative has been exemplary. It has delivered (Presentation slide 6) above-market revenue CAGR of 8% earnings and 16% profit while expanding its operating margins by >700 BPS.

The result has seen its share price more than triple from ~$40 to ~$133. Its five year total return of >193% handily outstrips that of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (SPY) <112%. This stellar performance is good news for existing shareholders. Unfortunately for those evaluating it for building a position, its 01/29/2021 quant sector valuation grade is "F".

It notches an "A" for profitability. Its "D-" quant grade for growth is a head scratcher. Its contributing factor grades in the growth arena include 6 "C's" and 13 "B's". It has no contributing growth grade of less than "C". All of its FCF contributing grades are "B's" and "B+'s".

Its three largest markets geographically are the US, China and the EU

Agilent is a global company. As stated in its 10-K, it has a worldwide workforce of ~17,000 with:

...primary research and development and manufacturing sites ... in California, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Texas, Vermont and Washington in the U.S. and in Australia, China, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The excerpt below from the Presentation (slide 3) shows its global footprint:

Its relative percentages have held steady since its 12/09/2020 Investor's Day presentation (slide 31) with the exception of a single percentage point in its America's business compared to its Asian business. With worldwide supply chain ructions, it's hard to view this in any but a positive light.

Agilent's capital deployment has been impactful and shareholder friendly

Agilent has been selective in its recent acquisitions which have all been modest in size, easily manageable with its existing cash resources. Its most recent acquisition was its 03/2021 acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, Inc. for $550 million in cash plus $156 million in milestones.

This acquisition bolstered Agilent's presence in next-generation sequencing [NGS]-based precision oncology solutions. The deal was forward looking, expected to be dilutive to Agilent's near-term earnings. Agilent's CEO McMullen touted the deal as:

...strengthening Agilent’s offering to our biopharma customers and boosting the growth of our diagnostics and genomics business. This also accelerates our strategy to broaden access to precision oncology testing for patients worldwide through distributed NGS-based diagnostic kits. ...

Agilent's previous acquisition was its 07/2019 acquisition of BioTek Instruments for $1.165 billion. This deal helped grow Agilent's burgeoning cell analysis portfolio by contributing BioTek's innovative line of:

...cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators and stackers...providing customers with high performance, cost-effective analysis across diverse applications.

Agilent expected the deal to be accretive having generated 2018 revenues of $162 million expected to grow at 10%.

In 2018 Agilent executed two deals. It acquired ACEA Biosciences in 09/2018 for $250 million and did a smaller deal with an undisclosed price for Luxcel Biosciences in 01/2018. The ACEA deal expanded Agilent's offerings in flow cytometry and its footprint in China; Luxcel provided technology for investigating cell metabolism in various disciplines.

During its Q4 2021 earnings call, Agilent announced 2021 cash generation of $1.5 billion. Of this amount it allocated $1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With quarterly dividend payments of ~$60 billion, yielding .61% and a payout ratio of 17.88%, the bulk of this was for share repurchases. Its end of year share count from 2020 to 2021 declined ~1.58%.

Conclusion

For customers in the life sciences area, a clear answer to the titular question is Agilent. For investors, not so much.

Agilent is a solid conservatively managed investment with a solid expertise in its high tech industry. If it were priced at a conservative multiple, it would be a screaming buy. Priced as it is, with a forward PE ratio of >28 and a quant valuation grade of "F", it is at best a hold; indeed it seems more appropriate for trimming than for acquiring.