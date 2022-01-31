Rose's Income Garden Portfolio Industrial Sector Income Roars
Summary
- January has been good for the industrial sector and in particular the aerospace/ defense and transportation sub sectors in the “RIG” portfolio.
- 9 Industrial stocks consist of 10.15% of the portfolio value and provide 13.65% of its income.
- The full extent of the roaring income had not truly come to fruition from the newer transportation shipping stocks back in 2021 when they were purchased.
- The rising stock prices have helped to maintain portfolio value.
Rose's Income Garden "RIG"
RIG finished 2021 being up 29.9% for portfolio value which is discussed in my last article here. It consists of 11 sectors and I wish to share with you the roaring amazing income coming from the industrial sector stocks portion.
Industrial Sector Stocks- 9
Industrial companies are involved in intermediate and final product production and are considered sensitive in nature by Morningstar analysts. I consider them cyclical and in some cases actually defensive for income. The following are found in "RIG" /Rose's Income Garden portfolio:
Aerospace & Defense: 2
- General Dynamics (GD)
- Lockheed Martin (LMT)
Transportation Shipping: 4
- Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)- dry bulk shipping
- Triton International (TRTN)- container shipping
- ZIM Integrated (ZIM)- container shipping
- Danaos Corp (NYSE:DAC) - container shipping
Transportation/Delivery Special: Railroad: 1
- Union Pacific (UNP)
Multinational Conglomerates: 2
- 3M (MMM) - Operates in 4 broad ranging production segments including healthcare
- Cummins (CMI)- engines and machinery
Quality and dividend reliability is a large important part of RIG as shown in the table below.
- Comp CR: composite credit rating if known
- Div Yrs: # of continuous rising dividend payment years.
- 2022 E Div $: 2022 estimated dividend from FASTgraphs a subscriber service from Chuck Carnevale.
- D Yld: Dividend Yield % using estimated dividend and current price as seen in the next table.
- Current Pr/Sh = Price on Jan 29th, 2022.
Aerospace/Defense, are the 2 stocks I consider defensive for income and are listed first in the following table.
|
Stock
|
Company
|
Comp
|
Div
|
2022
|
2022
|
Current
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
CR
|
Yrs
|
E Div
|
Div Yld
|
Pr/Sh
|
(LMT)
|
Lockheed Martin
|
A-
|
19
|
11.42
|
2.9%
|
393.15
|
(GD)
|
General Dynamics
|
A-
|
30
|
5.09
|
2.4%
|
212.82
|
(SBLK)
|
Star Bulk Carriers
|
rising
|
5
|
22.3%
|
22.47
|
(TRTN)
|
Triton International
|
BBB-
|
6
|
2.84
|
4.7%
|
59.85
|
(MMM)
|
3M
|
A+
|
63
|
6.1
|
3.7%
|
163.1
|
(ZIM)
|
ZIM Integrt Shipg
|
na
|
7.5
|
11.5%
|
65.41
|
(UNP)
|
Union Pacific Rail
|
A-
|
15
|
4.72
|
1.9%
|
245.93
|
(CMI)
|
Cummins
|
A+
|
16
|
5.94
|
2.7%
|
220.99
|
(DAC)
|
Danaos Corp
|
BB-
|
na
|
3
|
3.3%
|
91.46
Last year when many of these were purchased the dividends have been raised and in some cases more than once and in others they might be raised again this year.
Below is a table showing how generous these companies have been with dividends and the % raises:
|
Stock
|
Div
|
%
|
Ticker
|
Raises
|
Raise
|
LMT
|
2.60 to 2.80 in Dec
|
7.70%
|
GD
|
1.1 to 1.19 in May
|
8.20%
|
SBLK
|
5c/30c/70c/1.25
|
4 raises
|
TRTN
|
57c to 65c in Dec
|
14.00%
|
MMM
|
1.47 to 1.48 in Mar
|
0.10%
|
ZIM
|
$2.50 new= $10/yr
|
alot
|
UNP
|
97c/1.07/1.18
|
21.60%
|
CMI
|
1.35 to 1.45
|
7.40%
|
DAC
|
$2 new/raise soon
Star Bulk Carriers
(SBLK) has been exceptionally generous. I missed the Q1 payment of 5c and bought the shares in Q2 2021 and have been adding to it slowly throughout last year. I now have a significant 1.5% PV position and it will amazingly provide 7% of the income. This whole roaring income situation just crept up and in with me watching in amazement. It has taken over as the top income provider in the portfolio and unfortunately is not defensive by nature. The FASTgraph chart from the paid subscriber service of Chuck Carnevale is shown below. Note the earnings from this dry bulk shipper have risen 3588% in 2021, but will not continue on that track for 2022 and even fall some in 2023 if estimates (dotted lines) are correct. It will however still have amazing continued earnings as shown by the dark green area of the chart. The black line is its price. I know nothing lasts forever, but I will enjoy owning this industrial for at least a few years to come. Thank you to The Fortune Teller at The Wheel of Fortune "WoF" for this amazing tip back in 2021. A more recent article from him discusses Star Bulk and other dry bulk carriers. Also tips came from him about ZIM, DAC and TRTN. He also encouraged getting CMI at WoF a number of years ago.
ZIM has announced regular quarterly dividends with Q1 being $2.50. That would be $10 per year. Note foreign tax is 25% and perhaps maybe applied for and recovered. I have it in a Roth and will be taking the hit, but remain extremely satisfied with $7.50 per year. It has had an increase of earnings in 2021 by 640% and with container shipping being what it is and in demand into 2022, it might also see excellent results into the future.
Danaos is hinting at more raises to come and I await with a smile on my face.
I am not smiling about 3M, which has been extremely disappointing. It is over due to announce any raise and most likely it will take a pause this next quarter. However, the "FG" chart does show a dividend raise for 2022 to $6.10, so my fingers are crossed.
The table below shows some statics for these stocks and surprisingly some might be candidates for your own portfolio. Abbreviations used are:
M* FV $: Morningstar Fair Value and if a W behind the value it has wide moat.
YFin 1yr Tgt: Yahoo Finance 1year analyst target price
Current Pr/Sh: Price on Jan 30th, 2022.
I provide charts at Macro Trading Factory that show historic yields for all stocks in RIG and my own exclusive Want To Buy prices for those yields.
|
M* FV
|
YFin
|
Current
|
$
|
1yr Tgt
|
Pr/Sh
|
LMT
|
402 W
|
404
|
393.15
|
GD
|
191 W
|
231
|
212.82
|
SBLK
|
23.7
|
33.49
|
22.47
|
TRTN
|
67.65
|
76.25
|
59.85
|
MMM
|
187 W
|
183.6
|
163.1
|
ZIM
|
52.03
|
77.67
|
65.41
|
UNP
|
190 W
|
270.22
|
245.93
|
CMI
|
231
|
276.73
|
220.99
|
DAC
|
89.23
|
97.5
|
91.46
Star Bulk Carriers is waiting to be bought for sure, wish I could, but I shouldn't. The table below shows the defensive stocks first (in bold print) and then statistics for the whole of RIG and its 87 stocks.
The industrial sector (shown in bold in that lower portion of the table) has taken a nice big roaring jump in income for non-defensive holdings. Also of note is how the BDC financial income is also quite large.
|
#
|
Defense
|
% PV
|
% 22 Inc
|
13
|
Cons-S
|
14.38%
|
12.94%
|
8
|
H-Care
|
18.62%
|
13.52%
|
5
|
Com-T
|
6.57%
|
8.04%
|
8
|
Ute
|
11.82%
|
9.75%
|
1
|
Fix bond
|
0.63%
|
0.64%
|
Total
|
52.01%
|
44.90%
|
2
|
Ind-Def
|
4.45%
|
2.49%
|
4
|
RE-Hc
|
3.58%
|
5.57%
|
60.04%
|
52.96%
|
4
|
Tech
|
4.86%
|
1.92%
|
2
|
Cons-D
|
1.11%
|
0.52%
|
7
|
Industrial
|
5.70%
|
11.26%
|
8
|
Material
|
5.43%
|
4.26%
|
2
|
Fin/Etf
|
1.38%
|
1.99%
|
9
|
Fin-BDC
|
6.78%
|
13.00%
|
4
|
Energy
|
4.64%
|
5.44%
|
6
|
RE-eReit
|
5.60%
|
5.31%
|
4
|
Fix-Pref
|
1.62%
|
3.34%
|
87
|
Total
|
97.15%
|
100.0%
|
Cash/O
|
2.71%
|
99.86%
|
100.0%
Summary /Conclusion
These are all wonderful industrial stocks that are going to provide amazing and roaring income into 2022 and beyond. The RIG goal is to have 50% minimum income in defensive type stocks/ sectors and if all goes as planned they will provide ~53% and it takes ~60% in value to get there. I am very proud and pleased with the positive portfolio performance thus far for 2022 and an update for January will be coming soon.
