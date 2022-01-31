Stocks Haven't Bottomed Yet

GomezDavid/E+ via Getty Images

Stocks rallied sharply on Friday. But most of the significant gain was due to mechanical forces at play and not because people suddenly got all bullish. Like the "Santa Claus" rally, the rally on Friday is likely to find it hard to continue and more likely to melt away.

There are a couple of things going on that attributed to Friday's big rally, one of them being market liquidity. In a blog post to my followers this weekend, I noted that liquidity in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures has thinned out since the January sell-off began. You can also watch my video, posted to YouTube Saturday night, to see more.

Thinning Liquidity

The chart below from the CME shows the top of the book has thinned out since the sell-off began in January. It's important because it essentially means fewer contracts are being bid and offered. When this happens, it makes for bigger and sharper moves in the markets because fewer people are willing to buy or sell. Think about the typical level 2 quotes on the trading platform you use. Imagine if you were a buyer of 10,000 shares of Amazon, and typically there were 10,000 shares on the bid for $3,000 and 10,000 shares offered at $3,025. It's easy to get filled on your 10,000 share order at $3,025. Suddenly, one day you notice that there is only 2,500 shares bid at $3,000 and 2,500 shares offered at $3,025. Now you, get filled on just 2,500 shares at $3,025 and then go up to $3,050 to get another 2,500 shares. Now you moved the stock $50 and only got filled on half your order. So you will have to take the stock even higher to be complete.

So when liquidity thins out for stocks and markets, they tend to move a lot more.

CME

Another thing tends to happen - the spread gets wider. So going back to Amazon, if the difference on the bid and the offer was normally $25, now it's $50. It makes it even harder to buy or sell your stock or futures. The data from the CME also shows that the spread on the S&P 500 futures has widened dramatically, as noted by the green line.

CME

So less liquidity in the market and wider spreads make for much more volatile markets, and markets that have bottomed do not typically see these attributes. They usually see narrower spreads and more liquidity. The chart below shows that even in the September sell-off, liquidity was better than it is currently.

CME

Meanwhile, spreads have been growing wider over the past several trading sessions, which is different from previous sell-offs witnessed in the past year.

CME

Put Selling

Additionally, I alerted the subscribers of the Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service, on Saturday the rally on Friday had the characteristic of a short-covering rally. I noted that the indexes were up most of the day but ripped higher starting around 2:30 PM. That was when the VIX index began to collapse, falling from roughly 31 to 27.6. When the VIX collapses like this, it is generally because implied volatility levels in the S&P 500 are falling, and when traders are closing put positions.

TradingView

Further, the SKEW index assesses tail risk by measuring the prices of S&P 500 out-of-the-money options. However, I recently found that we have typically seen the VIX fall as SKEW rises and vice versa. I believe that traders shorting at-the-money volatility then use out-of-the-money options to hedge those short volatility positions. So when implied volatility is falling due to volatility shorting, we should see the SKEW index rise. On Friday, despite the VIX's significant drop, the SKEW index was flat, a sign that traders weren't shorting volatility.

TradingView

Also, we can see that Put volume began to ramp up around 2:30 PM, which was when the VIX started to turn lower. It would seem that a lot of the rally into the close was driven by traders closing out put positions.

CBOE/ Trade Alert

Real Rates

Not only that, but let us remember why the markets are selling-off. They're selling off because real rates are rising. As long as real rates continue to rise, stocks will not bottom. The chart below shows the relationship between the real 30-year yield and the Nasdaq Futures. I have inverted (upside down) the Nasdaq Futures for ease of use. It is pretty easy to see that as the 30-Yr TIP rate goes, the Nasdaq follows.

Refinitiv

What's more interesting is that TIP rates are likely going even higher, which means that it seems unlikely the bottom for stocks is in. The 10-year TIP appears to have put in a double bottom and testing resistance around 55 bps. Once the rate gets above that level, it could rise by an additional 25 to 50 bps. The chance for a break out seems high, given that the relative strength index is trending steadily higher, an indication that bullish momentum is in control.

Refinitiv

So could the market rebound some more, possibly? Is it likely that the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq will race back to their all-time highs? Probably not. It would seem the odds of a retest of the recent lows seem very high, along with a steeper decline as long as real rates keep climbing.