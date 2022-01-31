Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ADR (SMPQY) Management on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SMPQY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Nimish Desai

Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to our third quarter FY 2022 earnings call. I'm Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you received the Q3 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website.

We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi our Managing Director; Mr. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India business. Today the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have.

As is usual for the ease of discussion, we will look at the consolidated financials. And just as a reminder, this call is being recorded and a replay will be available for the next few days. The call transcript will also be put up on our website shortly.

The discussion today might include certain forward-looking statements and this must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that our business faces. You are requested to ask two questions in the initial round. If you have any more questions you are requested to rejoin the queue. I also request all of you to kindly send in your questions that may remain unanswered today.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Nimish. Welcome and thank you for joining us for this earnings call after the announcement of financial results for the third quarter of FY 2022. I hope you and your family are doing well.

Let me discuss some of the key highlights. Consolidated revenue for the quarter were at INR 98,142 million, recording a growth of about to 11% year-on-year, driven by strong performance across markets.

Despite rising costs, we've achieved higher profitability. We continue to focus on top line growth, operational efficiencies and business continuity. For Q3, branded formulation business in India and emerging markets together now account for about 50% of global consolidated revenues.

Let me now update you on our global specialty business. I'm happy to inform you that our global specialty revenue for the first nine months have already crossed previous full year revenues. For Q3, our global specialty revenues were approximately US$183 million across all markets, up about 21% year-on-year. The global specialty revenues do not include ILUMETRI end market revenues.

As you all are aware we launched ILUMYA in Canada and WINLEVI in the U.S. during the quarter. Recently we also announced launch of CEQUA in Canada. Specialty R&D accounted for approximately 22% of our total --

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

This is the operator. Sir, we are now able to hear your audio. Please go ahead. Ladies and gentlemen the line from Mr. Dilip has got disconnected. Request you all to please stay online while we reconnect them. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for patiently waiting. The line for the management is reconnected. Thank you and over to you sir.

C.S. Muralidharan

This is Muralidharan, CFO. Sorry, we got disconnected. We are back again. Thank you Mr. Shanghvi. Good evening everyone and welcome to all of you. Our Q3 financials are already with you. As usual we will look at key consolidated financials. We recorded the highest ever quarterly revenues at INR98,142 million in Q3, up by about 11% over Q3 last year. Material cost as a percentage of revenues was 27%. Staff costs were up by 8% year-on-year and stands at 18.9% of revenues. Other expenses up 13% year-on-year and stands at 28.1% of revenues increase is attributed towards higher selling and distribution and traveling expenses while in Q3 of last year, these expense were lower on account of global pandemic.

As indicated in our past earnings calls, the expenses are seeing an increasing trend across all the markets as we reach full normalization. ForEx loss for the quarter was INR106 million compared to a gain of INR716 million for the Q3 last year.

EBITDA for Q3 was at INR25,574 million, up by 7.5% year-on-year with EBITDA margin at 26.1%. It is important to note that we have been able to record EBITDA growth despite a significant increase in other expenses and a negative swing in ForEx. Reported net profit for the quarter was at INR20,588 million, up 11% over net profit of Q3 last year. The reported EPS for the quarter was INR8.60.

Let me now discuss the key movements versus Q2 FY 2022. Our consolidated revenues were up by 3% quarter-on-quarter at INR98,142 million, primarily driven by the specialty business. Material cost stands at 27% of revenues. For Q3, other expenses were at 28. 1% of revenues higher than Q2 on account of higher selling and distribution expenses.

We had a ForEx loss of INR106 million for Q3 as against ForEx loss of INR764 million in Q2. EBITDA for Q3 stands at INR255 74 million which is flat compared to Q2. It is important to note that in Q2 we had a milestone income of $10 million, excluding which we would have recorded a minor growth in EBITDA sequentially.

Other income for Q3 was higher compared to Q2 mainly due to settle income from DUSA Biofrontera litigation and interest on income tax refund. Reported net profit for Q3 was INR20,588 million marginally higher than Q2 this year.

Now, we will discuss the nine months performance. For the nine-month period, net revenues were at INR290,403 million a growth of 17% over the 9-month period last year. Staff cost stands at 18.6% of revenues, lower than nine months last year. However in absolute terms, the staff costs have increased on account of annual merit increases.

Other expenses were at 27.3% of revenues lower than nine-month period last year However in absolute terms, the other expenses have increased on account of higher selling, distribution and traveling expenses, while in the nine months of last year, these expenses are lower on account of pandemic-related restrictions across markets.

As a result of the above, the EBITDA for the nine months was at INR 78,900 million, a growth of 26.5% over the nine months last year with EBITDA margins of 27.2% compared with 25.2% year-on-year. Excluding the exceptional items, adjusted net profit for nine-month FY 2022 was INR 60,851 million, up by about 33% year-on-year. Reported net profit for nine-month FY 2022 was INR 55,500 million. The company has repaid debt of about US$254 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal.

As of 31 December, 2021, we continue to remain net cash positive even at the ex-Taro level with US$767 million of net cash. At consolidated level including Taro, the company has a net cash of about US$2.1 billion.

Let me now briefly discuss Taro's performance. Taro posted Q3 FY 2022 revenues of US$139 million and net profit of US$26.3 million, higher by 5% and 6% respectively over Q2 FY 2022. On a year-on-year basis, revenues for Q3 FY 2022 were flat while the net profit was lowered by about 20%. For the nine months revenues were at US$418 million, up 4% year-on-year and adjusted net profit was at US$99.2 million, down by about 7% year-on-year.

I will now hand over to Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, who will share the performance of our India business.

Kirti Ganorkar

Thank you, Murali. Let me take you through the performance of our India business. For Q3, the formulation revenues in India were INR 31,676 million, recording a strong growth of about 15% over Q3 last year. India business accounted for about 32% of consolidated revenue for Q3.

Despite the challenging and competitive environment, we have maintained the trend of the past few quarters of outperforming the average industry growth, which has led to increase in market share. Our market share has been gradually increasing over the past few quarters. For Q3, it was 8.6% compared to 8.1% in Q2 as per AIOCD AWACS data.

On MAT basis, as per AIOCD AWACS data for December 2021, our market share was 8.2%. We have witnessed growth across most of our therapies. The growth was driven by a combination of factors like improved demand for non-COVID treatments, which led to higher growth in chronic, semichronic segment, better patient flow to doctors' clinics and increased healthcare awareness.

As per AIOCD AWACS data for Q3, for some of our key therapy areas like CNS, CVD and gastro, we outperformed the segment growth. As per the data, our growth in CNS was 7.8% against 7.5% for overall CNS segment. In CVD also against 3.3% segment growth, our growth was 12%. Also in gastro, the therapy grew by 15.7% against the segment growth of 10.8%.

We had a negligible revenues of COVID products in Q3. Field force operations were near to normal in Q3 with almost all doctor clinics operational. The productivity of the new field force which has started improving and about 70% of the territories for the new field force are performing as per our expectation, while the performance for the remaining 30% is likely to improve going forward.

Travel costs for medical representatives was near to normal, while we continue to see some savings in terms of cost of medical conferences. For Q3, we launched 25 new products in Indian market. Sun Pharma is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and as per SMSRC report we are number one ranked by prescription with 11 different doctor categories. We also continue to remain the partner of choice for in-licensing of products given our strong number one position in many therapy areas including therapies for the treatment of COVID infection coupled with our large distribution network.

I will now hand over the call to Abhay.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you, Kirti. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our US businesses. For Q3, our overall formulation revenues in the US grew by about 6% over Q3 last year to about US$397 million. The main driver of growth was the specialty business. US accounted for about 30% of consolidated revenues for the quarter. While doctor clinics were open in the US during the quarter, the situation is yet to fully normalize. Patients go to doctor clinics as well as frequency of doctor calls by our medical representators are still both below pre-COVID levels.

Our specialty revenues in US have grown over Q3 last year, mainly driven by ILUMYA, Cequa and Levulan. Specialty revenues are significantly higher compared to September 2021 quarter, mainly driven by ILUMYA, Cequa, Levulan and Absorica. We have done well in the specialty business in US as well as globally over the last few years. Global specialty revenue contribution has doubled from about 7% in FY 2018 to about 14% in Q3 FY 2022.

As you're all aware, we launched WINLEVI in the US in November 2021. We have received a good response from doctors for the product as well as a need in the market for a new mechanism of action to treat acne, which WINLEVI is addressing. It is the first time that an androgen inhibitor is being used for treating acne. Our established presence in the dermatology market will help in ramping up WINLEVI going forward. For competitive and strategic reasons, we will not be able to share their details of WINLEVI on this call.

Let me now update you on our US generics business. While the US generics business continues to be competitive, the some ex-Taro generic business has stabilized. While we do experience price erosion, we have been able to counter it by a combination of new launches and better supply chain management. During the quarter, we launched five generic products in the US market. We have received approval for generic and Amphotericin B liposome injection and we are eligible for 180 days of exclusivity for the product under the Competitive Generic Therapy designation by the US FDA. We will be launching the product shortly in the US.

I will now hand over the call back to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you Abhay. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our other businesses, as well as give you an update on our R&D initiatives. Our branded formulation revenues in emerging markets were at US$239 million for third quarter, up by about 17% year-on-year and lower by about 2% over second quarter this year. The underlying growth in constant currency terms were about 15% year-on-year. Emerging markets accounted for about 18% of total revenue for third quarter.

Amongst the largest market in local currency terms, Romania has grown by about 25%; Russia by 17%; South Africa by 33% and Brazil by 29%. Formulation revenues in Rest of the World market excluding the US and emerging markets were US$181 million in the third quarter, up by about 3% over third quarter last year. Rest of the World market accounted for approximately 14% of consolidated third quarter revenues. API revenues for the third quarter were at INR4710 million higher by about 5% over third quarter last year and by about 8% over second quarter.

We continue to invest in building an R&D pipeline for both the global generics and the specialty businesses. R&D efforts are ongoing for the US, Emerging markets, ROW markets and for India. Consolidated R&D investment for third quarter were at INR5471 million compared to INR593 million for third quarter last year. Our current generic pipeline for the US market includes 88 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting approval with the US FDA. Lastly, the Board of Directors today declared an interim dividend of INR7 per share against INR5.5 per share declared last year, keeping distribution percentage of the profit constant.

With this I would like to leave the floor open for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of Neha from Bank of America.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you for taking my question. My first question is on the US specialty business. Abhay, if I heard correctly most of the quarter-on-quarter increase you indicated were some your other products other than WINLEVI. Is it fair to assume that the $183 million does not include any large launch quantity sort of supplies and therefore should not normalize, is that a fair understanding?

Abhay Gandhi

What I understood from whatever I could hear Neha as you're asking as [indiscernible] an extra-large stock up during the launch of WINLEVI. Is that the question?

Neha Manpuria

Yes. That's right.

Abhay Gandhi

No, I don't think so because I think what we are seeing today is buying from the wholesalers is almost as per what they are selling out of their warehouses. So it's like, there is no buying that you are seeing at the launch which will have to carry forward. No.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And in terms of Levulan and Absorica particularly for Levulan has the momentum improves back to what we were doing pre-COVID level particularly given there was a spike in cases again in December. So, was there some sort of an impact in December and therefore you could see more buildup in Levulan as we go ahead?

Abhay Gandhi

I think the number of elective surgeries has clearly come down. So if I look at it from a -- on a 3-year basis, we are nowhere near where we were say two years ago. So, and that's not because we have lost share. It's mainly because the number of patients who are treated have come down because of new requirements of how many cases you take in a day and can you postpone surgery. So, it's definitely not normalized. We see a seasonal uptick in this quarter which is normal, but the numbers for maybe the last year or even the previous would be higher.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. In WINLEVI, I know you don't want to say granular details, but in terms of initial launch it's fairly early days. Any feedback that you think you would like to highlight? Is it in line with expectations? And also a bigger uptick in SG&A. Was that related to WINLEVI launch?

Abhay Gandhi

So WINLEVI launch clearly would have increased our SG&A because during the launch you would have a higher expenditure that's for sure. See as I said in my readout itself for competitive reasons, I wouldn't give too many granular details on this call. But the only thing which I will definitely say is that, the initial response has not just met but maybe exceeded expectation. So, of the doctors that we covered for the product in the first three months, 80% of them have given at least one prescription for WINLEVI which is a very good indicator. At the interest level at the customers for a new mode of action is very high. And then of course, it's for us to be able to use that as a base and increase the depth of pristine prospections from these doctors and continue to improve on our launch performance.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. That’s helpful. Thanks, Abhay.

Abhay Gandhi

Thanks Neha.

The next question is from the line of Kunal Dhamesha from Emkay Global Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Kunal Dhamesha

Good evening and thank you for the opportunity. So just one question on the -- how we account the specialty sales? Do you kind of account we faced as a pre-coupon rate, or we kind of net out the coupon or any assistance that we provide to customers in our sales numbers?

C.S. Muralidharan

So this is account that was net off the top line.

Kunal Dhamesha

Net of top line. Okay. Okay. Because I think as far as I remember when we had Absorica coupon program, I think at that time we were accounting the gross phase and then I think coupon was netted in marketing expense if I remember it correctly.

Dilip Shanghvi

No. I do not think so. We have been having a policy of accounting towards the coupon.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay sure. And if I look at a second question is on, if I look at the expert of numbers the gross margins are kind of sequentially compressed by roughly 100 bps. So would you split this to geographic mix shift or does the higher raw material prices, or any particular mix of both the items?

C.S. Muralidharan

So my suggestion would be that annually in the quarter and further tariffs also published the results and given the press release in terms of the uses and the fund.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. And lastly if I may squeeze. So, we have said our specialty sales are doing well. But would it be fair to say that ILUMYA 9-month sales are comfortably above the FY 2021 level?

Abhay Gandhi

Yes, they will be.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. Thank you.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Hi good evening. Thanks for the opportunity My question is on R&D. Just trying to understand better, we've been talking about higher R&D and also expected trials to start further trials for ILUMYA etcetera. How do we think about it? I mean if you see the run rate is still about 5.5% under 6%. In the past we have talked about 8%. So how do we expect the year to close and what's the outlook for the next year? And what kind of price we're talking about for next year?

Dilip Shanghvi

No. I think the objective is to spend that kind of money. I think like what Abhay said is that, some of the challenges in terms of patient recruitment especially in the kind of studies that we are doing which are extremely competitive trials where competition for all potential patients to participate and study from multiple companies is very high. So it's kind of leading to a much lower recruitment and that thereby -- so we are making multiple efforts including diversifying the geography in which we are doing the studies, so that we can spend the intended money. What I think we share with you every year is the plan to spend. I think your assessment as to we have not been able to spend this effect. But hopefully, we should kind of go back to the kind of money that we wanted to spend.

Prakash Agarwal

And does that impact sir some delay as the trials are getting delayed in terms of the – the new trials starting and closing and hence the commercialization?

Dilip Shanghvi

It would have impact, yes. I mean that's where the effort would be to find a way to minimize that impact.

Prakash Agarwal

Perfect. Thank you. And second one was on the US. So there was a comment that kind of bottoming out and with the new launches and supply chain improvement we expect things are bottoming out and to improve from here. But what we heard from the different other companies also is about that pricing pressure has been continued.

In fact, we talked about more supply chain challenges like freight cost, et cetera. So I mean what is changing for us – are we seeing a spate of new launches? And there are some corrective action being done, or what exactly gives us confidence on the base business ex-Taro for the US.

Abhay Gandhi

Typically in the quarter, we have been able to launch close to five or six products each quarter. That's one thing which helps us. And of course, we have been consistently saying on everything we call in the past few years actually. But pricing pressure which is product-specific, we continue to face. But then we have to be able to overcome that with launch of new products which we have been able to and better supply chain management. So these are the only two tools which can help us stabilize our business and find a way to grow in a competitive market.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. So we're expecting launch date to improve or what is exactly changing?

Abhay Gandhi

Launch rate may not improve. I mean we are very clear on what are the products we have in our R&D portfolio, when are we supposed to launch them. And I think the visibility I have as of now, going ahead is also we should be – I mean don't look at it as each quarter but average for each quarter should be in the same range of anywhere from five to six products.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Okay. Great. Thank you.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Anubhav Aggarwal from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Yes. Thank you. Good evening to all. One question is on the US Specialty business. So this 183 run rate, would you say a bay that this is a new base that one which you can grow even in the March quarter? I'm asking because I remember last year in December we had some stocking benefit and March quarter number was much lower than the December quarter. Would you say that was just one-off last year which is not the case this year?

Dilip Shanghvi

So it's a combination of not just one or two products but we also need to see how in Q3 the overall Absorica franchise contributes or does not. But the whole idea is I mean, when we run the business we don't look at it on a quarter-on-quarter basis necessarily. We look at it that long-term, do we have headroom to grow. And what do we need to do to continuously grow on each of our franchises. And I think the way I look at it each business has opportunities to grow their own franchise and their own products. So rather than answer it as of next quarter question, I would look at enough headroom for the businesses to grow their own franchises.

Anubhav Aggarwal

But just a clarity on that like – you mentioned that Levulan typically has the seasonality which peaks out in December quarter. But any other product…

Dilip Shanghvi

A little bit spills over to Jan-Feb. A little bit spills over to Jan and Feb also, which typically in the winter months, which goes up to at least February, where you see a seasonal impact on a lot of derm products not just Levulan but even acne, there is a seasonal impact.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So – but other than the derm product, the other portfolio normally does not see any spike in these numbers significantly important.

Dilip Shanghvi

Not as prominent of course. Not as prominently.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Sure. Second question is on the other expenses. So Murali was saying that we have seen increase across the…

Dilip Shanghvi

I'm not able to –I have a sort of a mechanical sound when you are speaking, so I'm not very sure I'm catching your question.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Yes. This second question is outside the U.S. that's on the overall company. This is on other expenses. This question is that, as in the initial commentary it was mentioned that, we have seen increase in other expenses across the business segments. But just trying to understand how far away or close we are to the normalized level of the company?

Like, we've been talking about pre-COVID we had a better level, we will not go back to the pre-COVID level, but how close we are to that number? Are we very close, because we've seen, let's say, surprising increase sequentially, which we were not expecting, but are you very much close to that normalized number, sir?

C.S. Muralidharan

So all about the thing is that, as I said in the detail that, yes, we have been guiding the future, as market operations normalize, so which we have witnessed. But more importantly is that, the product mix and the job mix also helped us to maintain the margin despite the cost pressure increase. However, having said that, we are having a close watch on that, so that we can contain and maintain the momentum of growth of inventory.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Sorry, there was some disturbance. So net-net, what's the response? Are we closer to the normalized level, or are we still far away from that?

C.S. Muralidharan

They go up slightly higher than the current level, but not anything significant.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay, sir. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes. Hi. Thanks. Good evening, everyone. Abhay, just on the U.S. Specialty business, when do you expect the footfalls in the doctor clinic to sort of normalize to pre-COVID level and which products are getting impacted because of that. I guess, it's Levulan and ILUMYA, anything else?

Abhay Gandhi

So, first of all, I mean, the first question, I mean, I can -- I really cannot give Sameer, because even today, I mean, I saw the morning news. The average seven-day cases are still like 500,000. So that's not small. So footfalls at the doctors levels are restricted and clearly access to reps also much lower than pre-COVID.

When will it stabilize? I mean, your guess is as good as mine, so I don't know. And if I look at it very broadly then, now every single product does get impacted. Only the extent of one over the other really changes. Elective is where we’re worst hit, but really speaking the impact is on all products.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. So it's quite commendable that despite lower activity you are able to grow your specialties so well.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you. I’ll definitely communicate your comment to my team members. It's nice of you to say that. But the way I look at it and I guess this is true for everybody, when you have a level playing field it impacts everybody. So that way we are not disadvantaged over anyone else. So it's a common scenario for everybody. I think it's all a question about how you execute in a changed environment as a team and as a company, which eventually makes citizens.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, great. And the second question is on Winlevi. I know you won't give any specific detail, but you did not site Winlevi as one of the specialty product that drove quarter-on-quarter growth. So was Winlevi not an important contributor, because you have prescription trends in IQVIA shows a pretty good traction over there.

Abhay Gandhi

If you recall, I mean, we launched the product only on the 1st of November. So we didn't have the full quarter, that's one. Secondly, I think, November and December are also many days of holidays. So the real impact of Winlevi sales will not be seen in Q3. Some of it may actually be seen in Q4.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Just final one on Winlevi -- that was quite helpful -- is what's the typical duration of treatment if the patient is using Winlevi, in the sense, is it a chronic use there is an argument for a lot of repeat uses or no?

Abhay Gandhi

Too soon for me to really give you a quick handle on that, because of -- like you, it’s supposed to be used by a patient for a month. But -- and then even if it is not used, the patient is supposed to decide that and use the next one. So whether that is really happening, whether they are -- this product unlike an Absorica for example doesn't have a REMS program. So the patient may or may not visit the doctor every month. So what kind of prescribing and adherence behavior is being demonstrated, we are also trying to understand more ,and I don't think I have a very accurate answer for you Sameer but it's a great question. It's something that I am also trying to get an accurate answer to.

Sameer Baisiwala

Sorry I'll just take one second more. So Abhay this is helpful. But I guess what I'm trying to say is fine real life situation is different. We don't know what's going on. But just medically speaking, scientifically speaking, what do you think would be a typical duration? I know it varies from patient to patient but on an average, is it a three-month treatment cycle, six-month treatment cycle? Just any range would work.

Abhay Gandhi

I don't know Sameer. So, I don't want to like give you an answer, which I cannot back it up with scientific data. Because even today I'm not 100% clear in my own mind whether this has been used in a majority of patients as a first-line monotherapy or in combination with existing therapies. And, therefore, if you've used as a, sort of, a combination therapy with other products. Then what the doctor decides to continue what the doctor decides to maybe stop or lean away from Yeah, these are the questions or ad boards we try and get answers to. As of now the information is so sketchy, if I give you a clear answer on this, I may be misleading you.

Dilip Shanghvi

Sameer I think if it's helpful then WINLEVI like most of the acne products, the clinical trial is a 12-week trial and the primary endpoint is reduction in the severity of acne. Now along with that all products also have to do 12-month safety study in a certain subset of patients. So my sense is that depending on the severity of patient and the type of acne that they suffer from, the duration of treatment will be different. So I think the challenge is to understand what is the percentage of severe, moderate or mild acne patients -- and how doctors treat them. So if it's helpful.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes, absolutely Dilip bhai. Very helpful. I’ve got few more, I’ll get back in the queue. Thank you so much.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Krish Mehta from Enam Holdings. Please go ahead.

Krish Mehta

Yeah, thank you for taking my question, and congratulations on a great set of numbers. I had two questions. The first of which is on the psoriatic arthritis trial. Could you provide any update on how you're seeing footfalls for enrollment or how we are progressing on that front?

Dilip Shanghvi

So when I explained about the relative challenge in terms of recruitment of patient’s, psoriatic arthritis one such trial. So we are not on schedule -- and we are trying to find a way by, which we can catch up a multiple strategy.

Krish Mehta

Okay. And my second question was actually on the R&D front. As you've seen that the quarterly spends have gone down as a percentage and you explained that it's due to the lower footfall. But assuming that the footfall is normalized after a few quarters, how do you see R&D going forward in terms of building a steady state increase in organic R&D versus more acquisitions or partnerships that we saw with WINLEVI. So what's the strategy in terms of R&D going forward?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think our sense is that the steady-state R&D should be around 8%, 9%, because like we have this SCD-044 study in Phase 2, after the Phase 2 is complete we will then have to enroll subjects for Phase 3 and that will be much more expensive than Phase 2. So like that there are potential indications that will keep on increasing the cost going forward.

Krish Mehta

Okay. Thank you so much.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Damayanti Kerai from HSBC Securities and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Damayanti Kerai

Hi. Thank you for the opportunity. My question is on specialty spend. So, with pickup in all the key brands, how should we see costs moving ahead? And are you near to cost be given for your specialty portfolio.

Abhay Gandhi

Will you refer to the cost or should I?

C.S. Muralidharan

No. Generally, I think Abhay we haven't been sharing segment-wise profitability and advance. But in the past I think we have indicated that we are in an investment phase in this business. And I think depending on how the clinical trial costs continue and how we capture the clinical trial costs, it will require significant investments going forward. But I think overall I'm happy with the margins that we've been able to improve in the old business.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Just to clarify on the clinical trial part obviously it depends on progress in the pipeline asset. But has like -- have you optimized cost more in the marketing and promotional part for the key brands?

C.S. Muralidharan

So, Abhay that you need to respond.

Abhay Gandhi

Yes, I think for most of the major products we are clear now what is it the input for us to succeed and stable expenses. But for a new product like WINLEVI of course there will be disproportionate investment going in.

Damayanti Kerai

Thank you. My second question is on your capital allocation strategies here. Like where are you looking to invest mostly say for next one or two years?

Abhay Gandhi

So, I think philosophically as a company we have always looked at our preference for investing in businesses or creating businesses with ability to grow steadily year-after-year. And I think that philosophy will continue to drive our future investment.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Can you call out like what are your CapEx plan for FY 2022 and 2023?

Abhay Gandhi

I think this year we haven't given any specific guidance. But in the past I think we've indicated that our major plan has been kind of complete till our volumes go up significantly. So, till that point of time I think we will have marginal new CapEx in all businesses -- all facilities.

Damayanti Kerai

Thank you. I'll get back in the queue.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Tushar Manudhane from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Tushar Manudhane

Thanks for the opportunity. Sir, just on the US generics ex-Taro, if you could share what kind of price version you're experiencing on the base portfolio.

Abhay Gandhi

We look at it on a product-to-product basis. It's never on portfolio. And each product has a different kind of scenario. Like I think in the last call, Mr. Shanghvi also mentioned that it's not a basket, there are some products in which we face pricing pressure; on some products, we're able to take a small price increase as well. So, net-net, we always -- there's a pricing pressure, but obviously we wouldn't give a number to say in that we have this percentage of price erosion on the base business.

Tushar Manudhane

Okay. Because -- if like what that net number is and the kind of launches we have and the kind of base at which currently we are, like if I normalize the 3Q US ex-Taro sales, then we are more or less at a $1 million kind of a number. So, going forward will the new launches be able to offset the price erosion is what I'm trying to understand.

Abhay Gandhi

I mean that will be our attempt.

Tushar Manudhane

Okay. Okay. And just on the ILUMYA per se, like the conditions of mild to severe psoriasis and the psoriatic outside these are quite often related and the peer having now approval for both the indications. So you see the change in the way the doctors look at like let’s say ILUMYA and the peer products, or you will see still continued restriction rate on a single indication?

Abhay Gandhi

Anyway Mr. Shanghvi has answered this question in response to a question asked on this call earlier that not having the indication, does have an impact clearly and that's why we are trying to speed up our trial so that we are not disadvantaged also the peer products.

Tushar Manudhane

I'm sorry I would have – I missed that, so sorry.

Abhay Gandhi

No no. Thank you, thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Surya Patra from Phillipcapital. Please go ahead.

Surya Patra

Yes, thank you for taking the question. This amputation exclusivity what you're working for. So how big is this opportunity that you think because it's a old product and discontinued by many. But the prescription progression and all that if you can see then it looks like a larger product than that is looking like? And is it a kind of a rightly timed product approval that we can see considering the COVID trend that is what we are witnessing in the US?

Dilip Shanghvi

No I don't know what information you have that is a discontinued product because that's not my understanding. Now it's the only approved generic and because it is a difficult product for which no generic was approved, FDA a separate direction, that the first approved generic will get six-month exclusivity.

Once its approved is launched within 75 days. So we should be able to launch this shortly. It's been an interesting product. It's not a very large product but the sales as well as the growth of the product are in public domain. So you should be able to see that. And at the same point of time I think in the US it has never been used for COVID. So – because this Mucormycosis is a problems that we faced in India. It is not a problem faced by any patient in other geographies. So it's not been used for COVID.

Surya Patra

Sure, sir. Sir, secondly on the – can you split the R&D spend between the specialty and the normal generic?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think it was part of my readout.

Surya Patra

Sure. Sorry. Yes. Okay. I need that. And just last one question sir. Sir is the price erosion trends for the Taro portfolio is meaningfully different than the non-Taro portfolio? You commented obviously, it is the price erosion cannot be portfolio-based but...

Dilip Shanghvi

No. Also we can't share any information about Taro beyond what they have shared.

Surya Patra

Sure, sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thanks.

Surya Patra

Thank you, sir. Wish you all the best.

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

Hi. Thanks for the repeat. Just a couple of them. Any update on Halol reinspection?

Dilip Shanghvi

No I think we haven't heard that. I think last time also I said that is that we requested them for inspecting the facility and we are yet to get any indication as to when they will be inspecting and – so hopefully, soon is our expectation.

Sameer Baisiwala

Sir, is it hurting our business a fair bit in terms of not getting new launch, new approvals speaking some complex products?

Dilip Shanghvi

I believe so. Because it would be affecting our business and growth.

Sameer Baisiwala

Sir, one final one. For other income INR 430 crores, I don't know if you have given the breakup or is there any one-offs in this?

Dilip Shanghvi

We have given the breakup in the readout I just said Sameer.

Sameer Baisiwala

I missed that.

Dilip Shanghvi

It's a settlement income for DUSA of $22.5 million and interest on income tax refund.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes. But how much is the income tax refund?

Dilip Shanghvi

So that we have not disclosed, but the a settlement amount $22.5 million is disclosed.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. That’s fine. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ritesh Rathod from Nippon India AMC. Please go ahead.

Ritesh Rathod

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Can you give some quantitative color on the India outperformance in terms of the -- we had done MR addition. We have launched a number of products. So how much increase has been on the doctor coverage, how effective has been this product launches in the last 12 months?

Dilip Shanghvi

Sure. yes. I think India business as all three quarters has done well. I think we are doing well in India business is a combination of a lot of things. One is, whatever strategies we thought during this financial has worked well. The team has executed all the strategies. And the team is also performing above the expectation in most of the territories. We're also focusing on building brands. So that's also working in the right direction. As far as the prescription is concerned, we are already leading into 11 doctor categories where we are number one.

And the new product launch momentum has also gone up substantially in the last 2 three quarters which is also helping us to grow the business. As I said in my readout -- we have expanded two years back and that has also worked well for us. Almost 70% of the territories are meeting our expectation. And what we are seeing is that the remaining 30%, how they will improve their performance in the next one or two years. So, India business performance is a combination of all of these things which are working well and we are gaining market share after from quarter one to quarter two to quarter 3. In quarter 3, we have most with market share of 8.6%. That's the highest in the recent times.

Ritesh Rathod

Yes. On the second question on the derma sales force in US, from WINLEVI you will leverage the existing sales or the sales force MR, or would you have -- would you set up -- the great thing for that?

Abhay Gandhi

We have a separate sale force for WINLEVI and Absorica rent.

Ritesh Rathod

So would there be an opportunity for cross leveraging or you would be deploying Absorica sales force and basically there won't be any incremental cost at?

Abhay Gandhi

There was an existing Absorica field force and we expanded that to be able to meet the requirement for the WINLEVI launch.

Ritesh Rathod

Okay. Thanks.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Anubhav Aggarwal from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Thank you. One question to Muralidharan, on the accounting for the specialty sales. I think you mentioned on the coupons that you report sales net of coupons, but what are the royalty? For example ILUMYA that you paid to Merck or WINLEVI that you'll be to the partner? Where is the royalty component shown?

Abhay Gandhi

The royalty expenses or expense or paid?

Anubhav Aggarwal

Can you say that again.

C.S. Muralidharan

Royalty payments or expense of payment.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So that will be captured in other expenses?

C.S. Muralidharan

Correct. Other expenses.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Thank you. And second question is to Abhay. On the ILUMYA, just want to understand that for this product roughly, Medicare and Medicaid put together will be, what percentage of the product? I'm not interesting the exact number, but will it be less than 50% more to 50% some indication?

Abhay Gandhi

Sorry, what is the question?

Anubhav Aggarwal

ILUMYA revenue, how big is Medicare and Medicaid put together?

Abhay Gandhi

It is a significant portion, but I would not be able to give you an exact percentage, but it's meaningful.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So I was trying to say, will it be more than half or less than half, when you say meaningful?

Abhay Gandhi

I really don't want to get into that granular detail, because what you're asking is a question of strategy and that information may hurt us.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Anubhav from MC Research. Please go ahead.

Anubhav Sahu

Yeah. Hi. A couple of questions on specialty. One, could you share views on competitive landscape for Absorica as such? And what could be the market share now? Is it still around 7%?

Dilip Shanghvi

So all our forms of Absorica, the original brand, LD and the authorized generic together, we are more or less maintaining the market share we had earlier. I think marginal bit, but more or less there.

Anubhav Sahu

Okay, okay. That's great. And secondly, last quarter you mentioned that for Levulan there was some supply chain issue, if you can just mention what was the issue. It was more from the supply or raw material side kind of or distribution side? And given that issue are we over with that issue?

Dilip Shanghvi

So more to do with the quality testing, which is outsourced because of COVID, they had their own issues. But this quarter has been much better and I think the next quarter we'll be able to improve further.

Anubhav Sahu

Okay. That’s great. Quite comforting.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Saion Mukherjee from Nomura Securities. Please go ahead.

Saion Mukherjee

Yes sir, good evening. Sir on emerging markets. In your initial comments you mentioned some strong growth across markets and we have seen that traction in the recent past. Sir can you provide some color what is driving it? Is there a COVID-related element there? And how sustainable the growth in the emerging markets that you're seeing?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think a large part of our emerging market business is branded generic business and they are all based on generation of prescriptions. So there is a certain amount of consistency and continuity in that business. Now I don't have that level of granular understanding of different markets that whether the markets are positively impacted because of what you call COVID or not. Generally in most of the geographies the time familiar with COVID as a negative impact on overall business, and we don't have a large portfolio of COVID-specific products in emerging market. And also if you see over the last few years, emerging market has been consistently growing year-after-year. So hopefully we should be able to maintain that continued growth.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. No sir I'm is saying because despite COVID, we are seeing good growth in those markets. So sir are you -- in terms of strategy are you looking at own development products or partnerships, is it new products or market share gain in existing products? Broadly speaking I know it may be different for different geographies. But any broad trend that is there driving the growth?

Dilip Shanghvi

So actually I think it will be both the increased share of business and new product. What I think the business has made up in spite of significant erosion in currency of some of the key geographies say like Russia, South Africa, Brazil which are important geographies which have seen significant erosion in the value of their local currency. So, if we actually adjust for -- or at a constant currency, actually every year emerging market has grown at double-digit.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Just one question on capital allocation because your cash generation is quite strong. So, you have been investing in specialty quite a lot as you were building it out. At the same time you -- what kind of opportunities you're seeing let's say in branded business in India or emerging markets or even in US generics. I mean given all the pressures that are there in these markets, do you think there is a possibility of opportunities beyond specialty? And if there are would it make sense for some to sort of pursue such acquisitions, especially meaningful ones.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think in the past, we have indicated that we are continuing to look at specialty assets existing products or products close to market. Our existing businesses where we believe that we can add value and the product business is of strategic long-term importance for the company. So, that philosophy continues to be the same is that we want to find a way to put our capital to use where it can help us grow profitably year-after-year.

Challenge for us has been to be able to get businesses which we believe that will help us. Hopefully, I think we should be able to break this what you call drought of potential acquisitions that we've seen in the last few years. in next maybe one or two years.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay sir. That's helpful. And sir last question if I can the specialty number. Is it possible to break up between US and non-US, or any color in terms of growth that you want to give between US and non-US geographies?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, we are sharing the global specialty revenues for competitive reasons--

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Thank you sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

