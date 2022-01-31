Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How Did JD Stock Do In 2021?

Any regular reader of Seeking Alpha would know that Chinese internet stocks had a disastrous 2021 in general. I suppose even casual readers would be aware of this. For the uninitiated, my year-end piece titled Chinese Internet Stocks: Death By A Thousand Cuts should bring you up to speed on the issues that the sector had suffered from last year.

Specific to JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)(HKSE:9618), its shares also suffered from an overhang in late December as Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) announced its plan to divest nearly all of its holdings. The distribution of 457 million shares through a special dividend to its shareholders is expected to lead to selling pressure from those who do not wish to hold JD stock.

Furthermore, Tencent's stake in JD would fall to a mere 2.3 percent from 17 percent. Inevitably, there was some concern regarding the potential impact of diminished support from the gaming and social media giant following the steep reduction in ownership.

Nonetheless, with a price decline of just 20.3 percent in 2021, it may be superlative to say JD stock had a terrible year. While no shareholders would be proud to say the stock they owned lost one-fifth of its value in a year, it's a consolation considering other Chinese e-commerce stocks lost much more.

The industry flagbearer Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) dropped 49.0 percent for the full year of 2021. Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD), a previous favorite among e-commerce investors for its high revenue growth, plunged 67.2 percent in the same period. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), a niche e-commerce player focusing on the luxury segment, saw its share price soar more than 60 percent in the first quarter of 2021 before losing it all and more to end the year down 70.1 percent.

Is JD Stock Overvalued? JD Stock Key Metrics

Although Alibaba Group is often referred to as the Amazon (AMZN) of China, JD is more similar to Amazon with regards to its e-commerce model, where most of its revenue is derived from first-party online sales. Yet, JD is not a cloud computing behemoth. However, it has a sizable fintech business that Amazon lacks.

When it comes to Chinese e-commerce stocks, Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and JD are the top three names. For investors preferring to have a pure-play on digital shopping, PDD and JD are the dominant choices. The former, however, relies heavily on third-party logistics companies to handle shipping while the latter has long invested in its delivery fleet.

Without a true equivalent, it isn't fair to determine if JD is overvalued or not by comparing its stock metrics with its peers. An SA reader commented in a recent article that the share price of e-commerce and cloud services titan Alibaba "will reach 0.01 cent (or negligible value) by July 2023." That is to say, he deemed BABA as severely overvalued presently, even after its precipitous fall over the past year. What more can we say of JD which has a fraction of BABA's market cap?

Hence, I reckon it is more fruitful to compare JD to itself over the past years. JD's price-to-earnings ratio on a forward basis is presently 32.2 times, the lowest it has been since the second quarter of 2020 and more than half that of the peak achieved in February 2021.

As Chinese companies navigate the more stringent regulatory environment and demonstrate their commitment to Beijing's 'common prosperity' drive, it helps to have ample cash on hand. JD's net cash, measured by its net financial debt, is at $26.4 billion as of the last reported quarter (Q3 2021), its highest ever. To provide another perspective, JD's net cash has reached 23.5% of its market capitalization.

That cash build is supported by JD's improving free cash flow which has climbed to $6.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021. This is the highest quarterly figure in its operating history.

At the same time, JD's book value has risen over the years and it more than doubled from two years ago. JD's market cap has also climbed steadily from late 2018 to early 2021, quadrupling in that period.

However, when we look at the price-to-book value, the ratio is now around 3.2 times. This is near to the trough levels in July 2021 when the Chinese government announced that the after-school tutoring industry must become non-profit, as well as in November 2018 at the height of the U.S.-China trade tensions.

We are past the peak pessimism and uncertainty like we have experienced in the two mentioned events. Thus, with JD trading at near the trough P/B ratios and far from the five-year average, it is hard to argue that JD is currently overvalued.

Seeking Alpha's quant rating disagrees though. JD has a valuation grade of D+, deteriorating from C- three months ago and C+ six months ago. Nevertheless, note that the grades are relative to the broad Consumer Discretionary sector. JD's heavy investments in its logistics infrastructure for its own fulfillment puts it at a disadvantage on such valuation metric comparison. It is more insightful to consider its current valuation is substantially lower than its five-year average.

JD valuation grade and underlying metrics (sample) Seeking Alpha

Where Is JD Stock Heading In 2022?

Since October 2021, SA authors have rated JD stock as a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'. The consensus rating by Wall Street analysts is 'Strong Buy', the same for the quant rating for JD.

Ratings summary of JD stock Seeking Alpha

JD's 'Strong Buy' quant rating came despite scoring D+ for valuation. Its C+ grade for growth is also a deterioration from three months ago. JD's stock momentum earns a lackluster B- grade but it does have two other A-rated factor grades though - profitability and revisions.

Factor grades of JD stock Seeking Alpha

According to Seeking Alpha, its 'Very Bullish' quant recommendations "represent the culmination of powerful computer processing and 'Quantamental' analysis. The backtest trading strategy shows the effectiveness of our autonomous Very Bullish stock selection model."

It bears noting that the backtested strategy has proven to yield impressive returns compared to the S&P 500, over the last 10 years. It has outperformed the market nine out of 10 years.

The overall quant rating is not an average of the factor grades listed. Rather the metrics with the strongest predictive value have a greater weight. Also, we should note that JD has its factor grade for revisions upgraded from D to A, a substantial jump in six months, and despite ongoing regulatory headwinds facing Chinese internet stocks. This suggests that analysts could have been too pessimistic previously about the impact of the challenges facing JD on its business prospects.

Regulatory headwinds could ameliorate in 2022

Indeed, American financial institutions still clamor for China's lucrative market, defying Washington's political rhetoric and posturing. A Bloomberg article titled Wall Street Loves China More Than Ever sums up succinctly the position of U.S. banks and money managers. This bodes well for investor sentiment towards Chinese internet stocks like JD.

Certain investor fears about investing in Chinese stocks appear to be unfounded based on recent developments. I explained in Which Are The Best Chinese Stocks To Watch In 2022? that a new resolution of the Chinese Communist Party adopted in November, only the third since its founding 100 years ago, contained language suggesting a powerful pro-market faction exists within the party leadership to restrain Xi Jinping, even if the president does have strong statist tendencies.

Investment experts are also optimistic that the heavy-handed crackdown will ameliorate in 2022. Thomas Poullaouec, head of Asia-Pacific multi-asset solutions at T. Rowe Price, said in a note to clients that Beijing has "hinted it would go easier on regulating big private sector players" and that "excessive capital growth may instead be curbed through other mechanism."

Rather than being hostile, Beijing seems to be showing some love for the tech sector. On January 19, 2022, China's cabinet announced the extension of 11 tax cuts and fee reductions by one year for companies in the technology space and startups.

A war over the Taiwan Straits is unlikely

A possible outbreak of war over Taiwan is another factor driving some investors away from Chinese stocks. The purchase of the consumer banking business of Citigroup in Taiwan for $0.71 billion by DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDF)(OTCPK:DBSDY), Southeast Asia's largest bank, is a strong refute to this postulation.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of the Singapore-based banking group, believed the possibility of armed conflict was remote. Rather, Gupta said in a press conference addressing the acquisition that the return of Taiwan to Beijing's control "will be in synchronous, it will be non-violent, and it will be influenced-based over a period of time."

As a retail investor, I would put greater weight on an Asian bank that presumably has done extensive geopolitical risk assessment before plonking hundreds of millions of dollars into an investment in Taiwan over casual commentators.

Beneficial overseas expansions and international cooperation

Business-wise, there are positive developments. On January 10th, 2022, JD opened two robotic shops by the new brand name "ochama" in the Netherlands. It marked the first time that the Chinese e-commerce and retail giant has opened a physical retail store in Europe.

"With rich experience in retail and cutting-edge logistics technologies that the company has accumulated over the years, we aspire to create an unprecedented shopping format for customers in Europe with better price and service." - Pass Lei, general manager of ochama, JD Worldwide.

ochama Netherlands JD.com

ochama stores also serve as a showcase of JD's technological prowess. An automated warehouse is part of its futuristic pick-up shop. Shoppers can view a fleet of robots including AGV (automated ground vehicles) and robotic arms that engage in picking, sorting, and transferring the merchandise. By simply scanning the QR code on ochama app at the check-out, shoppers will enjoy the experience of seeing their orders being carried to them by the conveyer belt, as part of a cashierless and hassle-free shopping trip.

ochama Netherlands (warehouse) JD.com

As the Chinese e-commerce and retail market becomes more competitive, JD's expansion overseas could provide a positive boost to its revenue growth. In its quest to derive greater revenue from global markets, JD is savvy to offer a win-win arrangement with diplomats based in China.

10 senior diplomats, including eight ambassadors to China from Argentina, Chile, Georgia, Malaysia, Moldova, Peru, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, as well as the Charge D'affaire with the rank of ambassador from Danish Embassy and Italian Trade Commissioner in Beijing on behalf of the Italian ambassador, were invited by JD as special delivery envoys to meet face-to-face with local Chinese customers who ordered products from their respective countries.

Diplomats as JD's couriers JD.com

All the products involved in this initiative were imported by JD Worldwide and JD Fresh, the cross-border e-commerce and the fresh produce units of JD respectively. The press reporting in China and the diplomats' countries on the personal deliveries should have brought JD plenty of positive media coverage.

On January 18, 2022, JD.com and Shopify (SHOP) announced the creation of a strategic partnership to give independent brands in the U.S. "a simple, trusted way to access consumers in China" and enables Shopify merchants worldwide to access JD's quality supplier network as well as JD's 550 million active customers in China. Instead of the 12 months typically required for international brands to begin selling in China, JD's streamlined channel will allow Shopify brands to do so in 3-4 weeks.

JD-Shopify partnership JD.com

Through the partnership, JD will benefit from greater utilization of its logistics infrastructure. The press release suggests JD's global-reach supply chain network will provide the end-to-end fulfillment service from the US to China, leveraging its China-US cargo flights as well as over 1,300 warehouses in the U.S. and China.

Its property arm, JD Property, is also actively expanding internationally. On December 31, 2021, JD Property held a groundbreaking ceremony in Vietnam for its intelligent logistics park project. Upon completion, the park will provide logistics solutions and warehousing space for clients from various industries.

JD Property's Vietnam industry park JD.com

Tencent Holdings' divestment of JD is a blessing in disguise

As mentioned early on, following the share distribution, Tencent would be left with a 2.3 percent stake in JD, down from 17 percent. Walmart (WMT) would become the second-largest shareholder after the founder Richard Liu Qiangdong with its 9.3 percent ownership. Like many American companies seeking revenue growth in China, I expect Walmart to raise its stake in JD with the virtual exit of Tencent.

Walmart executives could have been wanting to deepen its cooperation with JD, though this may be difficult with Tencent as the largest shareholder of JD previously. Walmart could also see an opportunity to buy in the open market the shares of JD upon weakness in prices triggered by Tencent shareholders receiving JD shares as a dividend. Large shareholders of Tencent like Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY)(OTCPK:PROSF) may approach Walmart directly to offload their JD shares.

In other words, Walmart could be more deeply involved with JD and it is in its interest to protect the Chinese retailer and e-commerce giant from any detrimental U.S. policies such as the forced delisting of Chinese ADRs by the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) and inclusion into an investment blacklist.

Is JD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

When investors turn their attention from the political tensions to JD's business fundamentals and prospects, they could find its stock valuation attractive. It can be argued though that shareholders are already cognizant of this, given that JD stock has been relatively resilient versus its peers, both Chinese and global.

Apart from AMZN, JD has outperformed the major international e-commerce stocks in the past year. Shopify Inc., Etsy Inc. (ETSY), Sea Limited (SE), and MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) have seen their share prices decline 29.4 percent to 45.1 percent in the past year while JD is down 27.3 percent.

With the valuation reset in many tech stocks in the past months, the correction in JD now appears relatively tepid. Investors have an expanded list of 'bargains' to pick from. Thus, it is a tough call to say JD is a better buy over the other battered tech stocks.

Nevertheless, as discussed in the earlier sections, JD's valuation is attractive relative to its historical range and the company has several exciting endeavors that could propel revenue growth in the coming quarters and years. With Walmart as the largest corporate shareholder of JD, we can expect the American retail giant to help shield JD from negative U.S. policies. Hence, JD stock deserves a 'Buy' rather than a 'Hold'.