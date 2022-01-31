Erikona/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is a data company that allows its users to gather insights from their data. As companies increasingly lean into their real-time data to make critical decisions, Confluent's platform is well-positioned to benefit from this increased demand.

That being said, despite its fast growth rates, I question whether investors are actually getting much of a bargain as they are asked to pay more than 30x forward sales for this business. I suspect that most objective investors would answer in the negative.

Investment Sentiment Remains Strong

Data by YCharts

In the past three months, countless high-tech stocks have been thrown into the bin, with many names down more than 40% and some as much as 60%. A few examples include Cloudflare (NET), Unity (U), which are both down more than 55% from their highs. However, note, these two companies are by no means outliers.

In fact, I contend that the outlier is in fact Confluent, which is only down 8% in the past three months.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Sizzling Hot

Confluent revenue growth rates

Confluent is about to report its highly anticipated Q4 2021 results next week. At that point, investors will be able to gain significant visibility into 2022.

Confluence's Q4 2021 exit rate presently points towards the mid-50s% to high-50s% y/y revenue growth rates.

Accordingly, investors are no doubt hoping that Confluence's 2022 results point to at least 40% CAGR for the year ahead, particularly when we consider the rapidly expanding market that Confluent serves.

In the next section, we'll discuss what Confluent does and why it's interesting.

Confluent's Near-Term Prospects

Confluent is a technology stack that powers data-driven operational efficiencies. Its value proposition comes from allowing companies to use their own data insights to inform decisions.

One aspect that is compelling about Confluent is that its customer base is broad, serving retail, healthcare, and banking, to mention just a few sectors.

Consequently, there's a lot to like about its prospects. That being said, I argue that investors are getting too ahead of themselves when it comes to valuing this company.

Let's analyze what's at play.

Confluent Q3 2021 segments percentage

In the graphic above you can see how Confluent's highly coveted subscription revenues breakdown. As you can see here, 52% of its subscription revenues came from its Confluent Platform - PCS.

PCS refers to post-contract customer support, maintenance, and upgrades. Accordingly, if you've invested in software companies before you know that customer support and maintenance revenues are low-margin revenues. Why?

Because rather than having a license fee that charges users access to the platform, Confluent Platform PCS requires engineers to handhold their customers.

Furthermore, Confluent spends a lot of its efforts pointing out to investors that its Confluent Cloud revenues were up 245% y/y.

Even if we make the case that this revenue stream is a very high margin revenue, we are nevertheless looking at a revenue stream that makes up approximately 29% of its total subscription revenues. As it stands right now, this is not yet a needle-moving revenue line.

On the other hand, given that this segment is growing so rapidly when Confluent reports its Q4 2021 results we could expect this segment to make up approximately 35% to 40% of its total subscription revenues.

What's more, if Confluent's Cloud segment continues to grow at close to triple digits throughout 2022, this implies that this time next year, Confluent's Cloud revenues would start to be a substantial portion of the underlying business at which junction Confluent becomes an interesting investment, however, right now, there's still a lot of execution risk ahead.

Profit Margins Leave Much to be Desired

Confluent Q3 2021 press statement

A few months ago, anyone considering Confluent wouldn't even give any weight to the fact that the company is so remarkably unprofitable.

Indeed, for Q4 2021 Confluent's non-GAAP operating margins are expected to print somewhere between negative 40% to negative 45%.

Thereby reinforcing the overall thesis that yes, Confluent is growing at a very rapid rate, but is it doing so responsibly?

As a reference point, in the best-case scenario, Confluent's rule of 40 reaches approximately 20%. Is this high enough to warrant such a high premium valuation?

CFLT Stock Valuation - Not That Cheap

As I've alluded to several times throughout this analysis, Confluent is far from cheaply valued.

Let's presume that analysts following this stock are being too conservative on their estimates and that Confluent ends up growing its revenues by 40% y/y in 2022.

This would imply that Confluent could print $540 million in revenues in 2022. This implies that the stock is priced at 31x forward sales.

I follow many SaaS and infrastructure companies and I have to say that the number of companies that are still being priced at more than 25x forward sales is now rare indeed.

One notable name includes Snowflake (SNOW). However, I contend that Snowflake is actually a true infrastructure platform, that has strong network effects that strengthen its moat the more companies adopt its platform and upload their data.

The same cannot be said about Confluent.

The Bottom Line

Confluent is a self-described data infrastructure platform. While others may remark that Confluent is in actuality better described as an application software platform.

While the difference may sound subtle, in the case of infrastructure platforms they gain strength as they scale, as more and more developers adopt their technology stack and write code that allows their companies to embrace those infrastructures.

The same dynamic is not taking place with Confluent. What's more, having to pay more than 30x forward sales for a business that is so dramatically unprofitable is simply too high a premium for what's at play.

There are much better investment opportunities available right now. Good luck and happy investing.