When Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) went public in May last year, I concluded that it was looking to provide a smarter way of automating and paying bills in a very innovative (payment) landscape. Since the offering, shares have ridden along the tech and IPO boom for the remainder of the year, now followed by a violent sell-off. In the meantime, Paymentus has seen steady growth in sales at around 30% as modest operating profits have turned into break-even results here.

While shares have seen a sell-off, they have done reasonably alright versus some peers amidst the continuation of topline sales growth, creating an interesting set-up here, although the lack of margins (and some reversal on that front) is somewhat worrying.

Bills, Bills

Paymentus has a mission to simplify the electronic bill payment value chain by driving engagement between billers and consumers which have to pay the bills eventually. CEO and founder Mr. Dushyant Sharma was so frustrated with outdated paper bills that he was looking to build a new platform to automate and provide for easier payments.

Traditional paper bills still represent a near $5 trillion market as this outdated practice is susceptible to errors and poor customer and user experiences. With average bill payment sizes being rather large and used for non-discretionary items, this market was ripe for disruption.

The company served some 1,300 "billers" which are customers of the company at the time of the IPO, which facilitated some $38 billion in payments through the network in 2020, mostly being utility, healthcare and financial institutions.

The company went public at $21 per share. It was valued at an equity valuation of $2.4 billion, or $2.2 billion if we account for the net cash position. The company posted $302 million in sales in 2020, up 28% from 2019. Operating profits were flattish around $18 million, as the revenue rate in relation to the payments being processed comes in at around 80 basis points, more expensive than cheap financing alternatives, but cheaper compared to other alternatives as well. With 195 million transactions processed, the average bill came in around $200 per transaction and the fee of the company comes in at less than 2 dollar.

At that valuation directly after the offering shares traded at 7 times sales and around 100 times operating earnings, as momentum was strong starting in 2021. First quarter sales rose 32% to $92 million, as operating earnings of $4.8 million were solid as well. That solid performance was more or less outdone by shares having risen to $28 on the first days of trading.

The high valuation and fast moving competitive landscape and innovation in the payment space made me a bit wary to get involved, as was the case of the reliance on PayPal's (PYPL) Braintree solution.

Valuation Reset

Since the offering shares have initially gained more ground as they hit a high of $39 per share, as shares still traded in the mid-thirties around the turn of this year, but by now have fallen to $23 and change here towards the end of January. Shares have fallen victim to the same pullback which so many technology and payment names have seen in recent weeks.

In August, Paymentus posted a 30% increase in second quarter sales to $93.5 million with operating profits coming in at $4.1 million, down a bit year-over-year and down slightly on a sequential basis as well. The company furthermore reached a deal to acquire Payveris in a $152 million deal, a bolt-on deal with not too many details provided.

Third quarter sales rose by a similar 30% to $101.7 million, yet GAAP operating profits fell further to $1.1 million. With a share count of 125 million shares now trading at $23, the equity valuation has fallen back to $2.9 billion here, still trending above the offer price, but quite a bit below the levels at which shares traded from the first day of trading. Net cash of $178 million reduces the valuation to some $2.7 billion here, while revenues trend around $400 million per year, at nearly 7 times sales as earnings have largely evaporated here.

What Now?

With shares trading at nearly 7 times sales while revenues grow at 30%, the valuation looks reasonable, albeit that modest operating profits have fallen to break-even levels. This however understates the real commercial traction with 70 million transactions in the quarter being up 45% on the year before, marking roughly 50% quicker growth from the revenue growth number being posted. Moreover, processing volumes reached $50 billion on a trailing basis.

With full year sales seen around $392 million at the midpoint of the range. This suggests that revenues for the fourth quarter likely come in at nearly $105 million, as the guidance reveals more pressure on the bottom line, although in all likelihood is that realistic earnings come in around the break-even mark.

Given all of this, and a fierce technology related sell-off in recent weeks, I see appeal increasing a bit, yet miss the conviction or urgency to get involved here already.