Last week’s rollercoaster ride for the major market averages finished with a strong upturn in stock prices on Friday, erasing losses from earlier in the week and confirming for me that Monday’s low marked the end of this correction in the broad market. I think investors have digested the end of easy money and the potential for as many as five short-term interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Therefore, incoming economic data that softens in the weeks and months ahead should be viewed positively, as it will lean on the Fed to be less aggressive in its campaign to tighten monetary policy and bring down the rate of inflation from its 40-year high of 7%. Regardless, I think we have seen the peak in the rate of inflation, which unsurprisingly comes with last week’s decade-low measurement of consumer confidence.

Still, we are bound to see continued volatility, as we did last week when the S&P 500 (SPY) oscillated in an intraday range of more than 2% each day. It will take time to cleanse the market of the speculative excesses that easy money built up over the years before the pandemic, as well as after, giving birth to meme stocks and momentum names trading at absurd valuations reminiscent of the late 1990s. Those days are over, and the losses in those segments of the market are likely to continue to mount, but that does not mean that the rest of the market will remain under pressure.

Consider the fact that S&P 500 companies are sitting on a war chest of approximately $2.4 trillion, which can be used for capital spending, acquisitions, and stock buybacks. This is ten times the amount of cash held by corporations coming out of the Great Recession. It also exceeds the approximate $2.3 trillion in excess savings consumers have stockpiled since the pandemic started, and the majority of that is held by Americans over the age of 55, who are more likely to invest than spend. In what amounts to more than 20% of GDP, this is a tremendous amount of firepower for economic growth and investment moving forward. As a result, it is very unlikely that we see a recession any time soon.

Additionally, S&P 500 companies have fortress balance sheets with record low levels of debt in relationship to income. The amount of net debt compared to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is at a ratio of less than one times, which compares favorably to what was almost four times that amount at the peak of the dot-com bubble.

The tightening of monetary policy now expected over the coming year may have dampened sentiment in the short term, but it will not meaningfully impact corporate profits or the rate of economic growth in a negative way anytime soon. Rates are too low, the pace of tightening should be measured, and the liquidity that is withdrawn will be gradual. Still, investors have already priced in a year’s worth of tightening in the first month of 2022. A rise in long-term interest rates means there is little chance we see valuations for the broad market expand from here, but stocks can rise in line with profit growth, which normally doesn’t decline until the end of a rate-hike cycle, as shown below. There are also many stocks with strengthening balance sheets, valued well below today’s market multiple, that can realize valuation expansion as they grow profits. That is where investors need to focus.

A week ago I referenced what I thought would be a peak in volatility as an indicator that we had seen the low for this correction. Bloomberg then revealed that the “fear gauge” had risen seven straight days through Thursday for only the tenth time in the past two decades. The VIX declined by 19% on average during the 20 days that followed the prior nine occasions. If this index declines 19% over the coming 19 days, as it started to on Friday, that should greatly increase the odds that Monday was our low.

Again, I think focusing on quality and value will be critical to success this year. As the Fed withdraws liquidity from the financial system later this year by reducing the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet, air will continue to be let out of the bubble in speculative assets.

Economic Data

This week’s jobs report on Friday may show fewer jobs than expected, due to the peak of the Omicron wave, which I think will be viewed positively by the markets, as it could reduce expectations of a more rapid tightening by the Fed.

Technical Picture

I am going to share the same four charts from last week, which I think strengthen my case for an end to this correction. After bottoming intraday on Monday at 4,222, the S&P 500 is just beneath its overhead resistance at the 200-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (top of chart) has turned up from last week’s oversold level below 30.

The Nasdaq Composite is in a similar situation with the Relative Strength Index reversing up from oversold levels below 30, while this index is much weaker and far beneath its 200-day moving average after falling 19% on an intraday basis from its all-time high.

In what I called last week’s most encouraging technical indicator, the Volatility Index peaked on Monday above 38 and closed at 27 and change, while the RSI declined from the overbought level of 70.

Lastly, as I surmised last week, the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 index trading above their 50-day moving average had fallen to a level near where it typically bottoms, and the Relative Strength Index fell below 30. Both reversed up last week.