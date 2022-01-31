anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Smartsheet’s (NYSE:NYSE:SMAR) revenue growth rate reaccelerated recently. Both short and long term growth prospects suggest the strong trend in fundamentals will continue. Despite this significant improvement in fundamentals, shares are still extremely undervalued compared to both peers and the market in general. This provides an excellent entry point now, which probably won’t come back for a long time.

On top of that, negative sentiment towards the technology sector could have reached an extreme. This suggests a rebound is on the corner, which could lead to the share price appreciating more quickly in the near future. The best way is to act now, just like Smartsheet Board member and investing veteran Jim White did, when he recently bought shares worth almost $10 million.

Durable sales growth reacceleration

Smartsheet belongs to the subset of those SaaS companies whose revenue growth rates reaccelerated recently. After four quarters of 37-41% YoY revenue growth the last two quarters have been characterized by growth between 44-47%:

Smartsheet YoY revenue growth rates Image created by author using data from seekingalpha.com

This shows that the pandemic had a small dampening effect on growth, which seems to be diminishing. The main driver behind sales reacceleration is that existing customers tend to spend more on the platform, showing that there is still large potential in the enterprise business. Dollar-based net retention rate improved to 131% in Q3, and is set to stabilize in this region according to management comments during Q3 earnings call:

Smartsheet Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate Smartsheet Q3'22 Earnings Presentation

Existing customers are the main source of revenue growth as currently more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies are already Smartsheet customers. Dollar-based net retention is even higher in this segment, it stood at 163% at the end of Q3 based on the company's Investor Day presentation. This is a good sign for future growth as smaller companies could follow down this road.

On top of that, growth reacceleration also seems to be durable at Smartsheet, which is more important, in my opinion, than simply growth reacceleration itself. This is partly evidenced in calculated billings, which show the sum of the quarterly difference in deferred revenue and current quarter revenue. Adjusting for the Brandfolder acquisition, calculated billings grew 50% YoY in Q3 faster than the revenue growth rate of 46%.

A further, more inclusive metric for future growth is remaining performance obligations (RPO). The metric can be found in the company's financial reports under the Quarterly Reports section. This shows the total sum of contracted business, whether invoiced or not. RPO grew 53% YoY in the Q3 to $316.7 million, even stronger than the 50% growth in billings. As around 90% of it will be recognized in the upcoming 12 months, it is a good indication of continued strong revenue growth. It is important to note that TTM revenue was 63% of Q3 RPO, so a non-negligible part of revenue comes from contracts, which have not been signed in the previous 12 months. Still, growth in RPO is a good indication for future revenue growth, especially if such a large part is recognized in the upcoming 12 months.

The key metric for Q4 earnings

For this reason I think that RPO will be a key metric to look out for in the Q4 FY2022 earnings report, especially that Q4 is a seasonally strong quarter for Smartsheet. In Q4 FY2021 RPO grew a whopping $52.4 million, which was almost the sum of growth of the upcoming three quarters ($57.6 million). Afterwards in Q2 and Q3 FY2022 we have seen that the recognition of these obligations resulted in a nice YoY revenue growth uptick, which I have described in the previous paragraph. In the light of this large growth in RPO before, it actually shouldn’t have been a really big surprise.

Based on this, my suggestion is to look out for this number in the company's next earnings release. If RPO would jump again 53% YoY to around $400 million from last quarter’s $316.7 million, it would forecast real strong continued growth momentum. I think a figure between $370 million and $400 million would also satisfy investors. Below that level I would be cautious, and take a deeper look into this deceleration.

Lot of untapped opportunities

Short-term growth prospects seem to be convincing based on billings and RPO numbers. If we look at long-term growth opportunities, we can see the same. According to IDC, the market for collaborative applications will grow at a CAGR of 17.6% for the next five years reaching almost $51 billion for 2025. The market for project and portfolio management software set to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the next five years, reaching a size of almost $6 billion. If we combine these two, it results in a TAM for Smartsheet, which grows at around 16% for the next five years and will reach $57 billion. This is a very good setup for long-term growth in my opinion, which is not common in the SaaS space.

If we look at international markets we can see that Smartsheet is only in the early innings to take foothold there. In the first three quarters of CY2021 18% of revenues came from companies domiciled outside the U.S., which is a fairly low share. If we look at well-established SaaS companies in other sectors we can see numbers around 30-40%. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a share of 27%, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) 28%, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) 32% and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) 39% looking at YTD sales figures. Close competitor Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has even more international sales with 42% of YTD revenues. This suggests there are lot of untapped opportunities outside the U.S. for Smartsheet as well.

Conservative guidance on Investor Day

Smartsheet held a bit confusing investor day on the 7th of January, which has led to an almost 8% decline in the share price that day. On the one hand, in their presentation, they have outlined that they want to be a company in FY2025 (almost equal to CY 2024) which grows revenues still at 30% YoY accompanied by a FCF margin of approximately 10%. This seemed to be good news suggesting minimal revenue growth deceleration in the upcoming years underlining the thesis of strong growth opportunities discussed above.

On the other hand, at the same time, they told investors that they plan to achieve the $1 billion annual revenue threshold in FY2024 or FY2025. Until now investors have hoped for FY2024 as this would have been in line with recently experienced stronger growth momentum. Based on current analyst estimates Smartsheet would reach revenue of $960 million in FY2024, so reaching the $1 billion mark only in FY2025 would mean no upside surprises to revenue figures for the upcoming 3 years. In my opinion, this is not realistic and Smartsheet was overly conservative just like in the case of quarterly revenue forecasts. In my view, this additional correction in the share price following the news provides just a more compelling opportunity to invest in the shares.

Maybe this was the way Smartsheet director and investing veteran Jim White looked at the situation himself, as he bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $63, exactly on the 7th of January, after the shares tanked 8%.

Shares are deeply undervalued

Whether compared to the stock market in general or to close competitors in the SaaS space, the valuation of Smartsheet is extremely cheap, which is not justified by the difference in revenue growth rates.

Firstly I’ll compare the valuation of Smartsheet to the S&P500 index. It shows that using fairly realistic growth assumptions, the hypothetical forward P/E ratio of Smartsheet and the forward P/E of the S&P500 index converge to each other within three years.

Currently Smartsheet has a forward P/S ratio of 10.8, which would translate into a hypothetical forward P/E ratio of 54 if we assume a 20% net margin for the long run. Based on Smartsheet’s long-term operating margin goal of 20%+ and the 20% average net margin for the System & Application Software sector according to NYU stern database I think it’s a realistic assumption. Currently the S&P500 has a forward P/E ratio of 22.

If we assume that S&P500 EPS would grow 9% in 2023, 8.5% in 2024 and 8% in 2025 (significantly above the 10 year average of 5%) we would get a forward P/E ratio of 17.3 for 2025 keeping the price constant. Assuming Smartsheet would grow sales per share by 35% in 2023, 30% in 2024 and 30% in 2025, we would get a hypothetical forward P/E ratio of 17.2 for 2025 using the 20% net margin and constant share price assumptions.

This shows that using the growth assumptions above an investor would pay the same multiple for the S&P500 index and Smartsheet stock in 3 years. I am sure that for the same price I would choose the latter one.

If we compare Smartsheet to its closer competitors, it further underlines the thesis that shares at current levels are deeply undervalued. On the following chart I have compared the forward P/S ratios of Smartsheet, monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), Asana, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with their respective revenue growth rates for the upcoming 4 quarters compared to the previous 4 quarters:

Smartsheet Relative Valuation Matrix Image created by author using data from seekingalpha.com

Based on this comparison Smartsheet should trade at a forward P/S multiple of approximately 17 with its 34.5% expected YoY growth rate, to be in line with ServiceNow, Atlassian and Asana. Instead, shares trade currently at a forward P/S ratio of 10.8. This implies 57% upside for the share price, only to catch up with the valuation of peers.

In my opinion, as the next few quarterly results will show continued fundamental strength at Smartsheet, this valuation gap will narrow significantly, accompanied by a faster increasing share price than in the case of peers. On the top of that, I think the current correction in the technology sector is nearing its end, which will provide further upside to shares. I’ll elaborate on this in the next paragraph.

Negative sentiment got extreme, turnaround on the corner

Sentiment on the stock market, and especially in the technology sector, has turned extremely bearish for now. I think this is the reason that we are very close to a turnaround. My favorite sentiment indicator is the one published by Edward Yardeni based on the weekly survey of Investors Intelligence. It shows the ratio of bullish to bearish investment newsletters sent out by investment advisors. Currently the ratio has fallen to 1.31, which was evidenced last time during the outbreak of Covid-19:

Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear ratio calculated by Edward Yardeni Yardeni.com

The ratio falling below 1 (see green shaded areas below) was an excellent sign for changing stock market sentiment in the last decade, and was followed by a strong bull market each time:

Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear ratio calculated by Edward Yardeni compared to S&P500 Yardeni.com

Now, as we are very close to this level again I think it’s time to use the remaining gunpowder set aside and invest it.

Pessimism towards the technology sector is even more pronounced than it is towards the stock market in general. A good example for this is the latest fund manager survey by Bank of America. It showed that professional investors cut their net overweight positions in the technology sector by 20 percentage points, to only 1%. This was the lowest reading since December 2008. Such a sharp decline seems like capitulation to me, suggesting the damage is done. Who wanted to sell has already sold for now, which could result in a sharp rebound in the sector.

Main risk factors

Competition is fierce in the project management software business and it is usually hard to really differentiate your product. If we take a look at G2 rankings of Smartsheet, monday.com, Asana, Trello or Wrike we see that their overall review scores are very close to each other. However, for now, the market seems large enough for all of these players. Mark Mader, Smartsheet CEO, told in the Q2 earnings call that they see still a lot of greenfield opportunities in the market, as they only faced direct competition in 10-12% of their deals. Furthermore, the strong focus of Smartsheet on larger enterprises could be a competitive advantage in the long run.

There is always the risk for a high-growth SaaS company that a surprising revenue deceleration could lead to a sudden fall in the share price, like this was the case for Asana in December dropping 26% after earnings. As I outlined it above, the valuation of Smartsheet got so compressed that I think there is not much room left for a potential sudden fall in the share price, even if earnings would disappoint.

Conclusion

Smartsheet stock provides a unique investment opportunity, where we can buy a leading SaaS company with strong growth prospects for a surprisingly cheap price. Extreme negative sentiment in the technology sector and insider buying call for immediate action to buy the shares now.