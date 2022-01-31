hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: NYSE:EPD) is a more than $50 billion midstream company. As upstream companies have recovered to above their pre-COVID collapse prices, midstream companies have been left behind. Enterprise Products Partners is still roughly 20% below its early-2020 highs. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has a unique ability to generate strong shareholder rewards.

Enterprise Products Partners' Asset Overview

Enterprise Products Partners has a substantial and interesting portfolio of assets.

Enterprise Products Partners' Assets (Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation)

Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners has 50 thousand miles of a variety of pipelines, proportionally centered on the south, but with significant assets elsewhere. The company has 260 million barrels of storage and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. At the same time, to move the products end to end, the company also has a variety of processing facilities and docks.

In the same vein as other large midstream producers, the company has a multi-billion dollar portfolio of assets that're hard to duplicate and essential to the modern day standard of living.

Enterprise Products Partners' Navitas Midstream

Among Enterprise Products Partners recent moves is the company's recent acquisition of Navitas Midstream, which we discuss in more detail here.

Enterprise Products Partners' Navitas Midstream (Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation)

The company spent $3.25 billion on the acquisition, a nice bolt-on acquisition that it can comfortably afford. The company is grabbing 1750 miles of pipeline with more than 1 Bcf/d in processing capacity. The dedicated acreage here has 1000s of drilling locations that're comfortably affordable with no exposure to federal land (and drilling restrictions).

The asset gives the company a unique exposure to the Midland Basin, which can integrate with the company's existing assets and provide strong growth potential. The asset is expected to be immediately accretive to DCF providing $430 million in fresh DCF for the company that can be expected to grow in the upcoming years.

Enterprise Products Partners' Financials

Enterprise Products Partners has some of the strongest financials in the industry, which will drive future shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners' Financials (Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation)

Enterprise Products Partners has had strong financial performance. The company has been balancing and rolling down its growth capital significantly. The company's 2021 growth capital forecast is $1.7 billion and the company's 2022 growth capital forecast is $800 million. Potential 2022 growth capital could expand, however, $1.2 billion represents a long-term range.

The company is also managing sustaining capital at roughly $440 million. The company recently guided for a 1.1% dividend increase, and as we'll discuss in more detail, it has an incredibly manageable debt load. The company's overall cash flow can comfortably support its dividend, debt management, growth capital, and more.

Enterprise Products Partners' Debt Load

Enterprise Products Partners has a manageable debt load, with one of the strongest portfolios in the industry.

Enterprise Products Partners' Debt Load (Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation)

Enterprise Products Partners has a 3.2x TTM leverage with $26.5 billion in long-term debt. The company has shown a unique ability to roll over debt and currently has 99.2% fixed rate debt with a 20.9 year average maturity and an interest rate of just 4.4%. That means the company's interest expenditures are roughly $1 billion annually, something it can comfortably pay.

More importantly, it means that the company is financially isolated from a downturn. The company can comfortably wait to roll over debt, and its fixed rate debt is protected from rising interest rates.

Enterprise Products Partners' Return Potential

Enterprise Products Partners has a unique ability to generate substantial shareholder returns at its current valuation, until the market provides the company with what we feel is a fair valuation.

The company's annualized FCF is roughly $7.2 billion and includes the company's sustaining capital. From there long-term growth capital, which will result in earnings growth, gets the number down to roughly $6 billion. The company's dividend will get that to $2 billion representing 4% of its market cap it can spend however it chooses.

The company has currently indicated no interest in paying down its debt further. At its current dividend we'd like it to use the cash flow for share buybacks. In previous years it's spent roughly several hundred $ million annually on share buybacks. However it spends this additional cash flow, we expect the company to generate strong shareholder rewards.

The company has comfortable double-digit shareholder returns potential.

Enterprise Products Partners' Risk

Enterprise Products Partners' risk is the same risk faced by other midstream companies. The company has a unique portfolio of assets and it's focused on using those assets to move products across the country. Should a market downturn, or a black swan event, decrease volumes substantially, the company's ability to profit off of doing that would decrease substantially.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners has a unique and incredibly strong portfolio of assets. The market hasn't properly priced in the company's potential with an almost 8% dividend yield and an almost 14% FCF yield. The company has one of the strongest debt portfolios among midstream companies with primarily low-interest rate long-dated fixed-rate debt.

The company has dramatically reduced capital spending. The company can comfortably cover its capital spending, pay its dividend which it remains committed to, and buy back shares opportunistically. The company's Navitas Midstream acquisition will add to its ability to drive returns making it a valuable investment.