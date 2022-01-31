Keeping Our Modest Equity Overweight

Summary

  • We stick with our modest equities overweight but are not buying the recent dip yet. The main reason: confusion over the supply-driven macro environment.
  • Stocks fell further as the Fed flagged a likely rate hike in March and suggested it could front-load rate hikes even more than previously indicated.
  • U.S. jobs data this week will show Omicron’s impact on the restart, but is unlikely to dissuade the Fed from kicking off rate hikes in March.

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

