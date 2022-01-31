Keeping Our Modest Equity Overweight
Summary
- We stick with our modest equities overweight but are not buying the recent dip yet. The main reason: confusion over the supply-driven macro environment.
- Stocks fell further as the Fed flagged a likely rate hike in March and suggested it could front-load rate hikes even more than previously indicated.
- U.S. jobs data this week will show Omicron’s impact on the restart, but is unlikely to dissuade the Fed from kicking off rate hikes in March.
