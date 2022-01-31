Li Bang International Seeks U.S. IPO For Expansion Plans

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Li Bang International

Li Bang International (LBGJ) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and sells stainless steel kitchen equipment to commercial markets in China.

LBGJ is a tiny company in a large industry that has significant uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company

Jiangyin City, China-based Li Bang was founded to design and manufacture Libang stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment and provide related services.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Feng Huang, who has been with the firm since October 2007 and was previously sales manager at Suzhou Hongtu Sanbao Technology Development Co.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Commercial kitchen design

Stainless steel kitchen equipment

Equipment installation

After-sales maintenance

Li Bang has booked fair market value investment of $2.6 million as of June 30, 2021 from investors including Maple Huang Holdings (Chairman Huang), Army Chan Holdings and Funa Lee Holdings.

The firm has disclosed no specific ESG initiatives at a company level.

Li Bang - Customer Acquisition

The firm primarily bids on contracts from hotels, companies, public institutions, hospitals, educational institutions and other potential clients.

Management believes the firm is in the top five in size in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE June 30, 2021 4.3% FYE June 30, 2020 6.2%

(Source)

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, was a high 8.7x in the most recent reporting period.

Li Bang’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Fior Markets, the global commercial cooking equipment market was an estimated $85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $140 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the expected growth of the travel and tourist industry as well as demand for more efficient approaches to reduce costs amid growing urban populations.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on growth in the travel and tourist industry from 2020 onward, so the estimated CAGR may be optimistic.

Major competitive or other industry participants include Shanghai Jiuzong Restaurant Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Dingda Stainless Steel Kitchen Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Jiulong Kitchenware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Zhongxin Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd., Wuxi Jinda Kitchen Equipment Co., Ltd., Nanjing Guanglong Kitchen Equipment and Engineering Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Hainiu Kictchen Equipment Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Huayi Hotel Equipment Manufacturing Engineering Co., Ltd.' (Source)

Li Bang International Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but slightly lowered gross margin

Higher operating profit and comprehensive income

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE June 30, 2021 $ 15,901,943 59.1% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 9,992,781 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE June 30, 2021 $ 6,592,134 57.6% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 4,183,134 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE June 30, 2021 41.45% FYE June 30, 2020 41.86% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE June 30, 2021 $ 3,637,961 22.9% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 1,736,751 17.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE June 30, 2021 $ 2,991,514 18.8% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 1,180,346 7.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE June 30, 2021 $ 539,774 FYE June 30, 2020 $ 1,232,738 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Li Bang had $104,843 in cash and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $326,968.

Li Bang International IPO Details

Li Bang intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use of Proceeds (SEC EDGAR)

(Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not involved in any legal or administrative litigation that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary About Li Bang’s IPO

LBGJ is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in various company expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials have produced higher topline revenue from a small base, growing gross profit but slightly reduced gross margin, increased operating profit but lowered cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, was $326,968.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency rate was a high 8.7x in the most recent fiscal year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividend on its shares and anticipates that it will reinvest all earnings into its growth efforts.

The market opportunity for selling commercial kitchen equipment is large but its growth trajectory is uncertain due to the severe and negative impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on hospitality and travel industry activity which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.

Univest Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (57.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a slow increase in capital decision-making by prospective customers as the pandemic wanes.

When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.