Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is a producer of novel zinc-based battery storage systems that should allow for increased lifetime, safety, and lower costs than legacy lithium ion storage technologies. This potential disruptive capability allows for a tremendous market opportunity, especially with the dire need for expansive green energy storage capabilities. While an 80% drop in share price over a year seems steep, this is predominantly due to the speculative nature of Eos's applications. Just one year ago, the company had a backlog of less than $20 million, a few hundred thousand in revenues, and a market cap of over $1 billion. While it is always traditional for future facing tech to have a high valuation, Eos had one the worst discrepancies in the market, hence the decline. However, now that revenues are slowly increasing, the backlog is surging significantly, and more data on the true nature of Zinc systems arises, we can more fairly assess the potential of the company.

An intro to Zinc-bromide batteries. Eos Energy

Positives to Zinc-based Systems

Although Eos has been attempting to deploy Zinc-based technologies since 2008, it may not be fair to dismiss the technology. There seems to be quite a few benefits that may support significant uptake in utility grade storage applications. However, in the short-term, costs associated with manufacturing capability and unoptimized designs seem to be the only main drawbacks.

While the zinc-hybrid cathode technology offers great promise in terms of cost and life, its technology readiness level (TRL) and manufacturing readiness level (MRL) are both low at this stage-Energy Storage Technology and Cost Characterization Report

I find the most important differentiating factors for zinc bromide battery utilization is the stability and toxicity profiles they offer. Li-ions are quite volatile (i.e. thermal runaway) and toxic, and there are many costs associated with that. Zinc batteries have a high range of operating temperatures, and this prevents the need for HVAC systems for protection. Further, the electrolyte solution seems to last longer and have better battery range than Li-ion (i.e. reduction in efficiency over charge cycles). Lastly, once optimization and manufacturing processes are developed, there is the chance that Eos zinc solutions are more cost effective overall. Although, with limited assets in the field at the moment, it is hard to determine the exact advantage zinc bromide batteries hold.

The Advantages that Eos claims over traditional Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy

Risks to Zinc-based Systems

There are three major risks that may limit use of these systems, and this may lead to frequent dismissals by competitive technologies. The first, and most important, is the efficiency profile of the systems. Using Eos own data, we can see that while Lithium batteries are more focused on shorter use cases, they also see close to 100% round trip efficiency. This compares to ~80% efficiency in Zinc batteries, and the limited full-scale applications are not useful in the development of accurate data. Eos may also be downplaying the competition as well, as outside data by Energy Mag and the EIA indicate that utility scale battery systems and pumped storage systems are far closer to having similar performance to Zinc batteries. While Eos is bullish on domination in the medium length market, I believe competition may be far fiercer than anticipated. Although, the positive factors brought up already may play an important role in zinc deployment.

Eos Energy

The second important factor to consider is the fact that the manufacture and cost-effectiveness of zinc systems is still at an early stage. While this is always true for a novel technology, it may take a few more years before cost-effectiveness allows for out-competition of lithium-ion technologies. Legacy suppliers are also innovating the medium, and as has been seen over the past decades, lithium tech is capable of significant evolution. All battery storage systems are being worked on at full scale, and so, competition may end up the foremost risk point to consider once full-scale deployment is underway. This may be especially true for residential applications, as general consumers may want the smallest, cheapest option, and Li-ion offers that on small scales. Therefore, I believe utility grade uptake to be the only major market for the Zinc technology at the moment.

From Energy Storage Technology and Cost Characterization Report U.S. Department of Energy

The last risk to consider is the sourcing of zinc and bromide. While the toxicity, flammability, and stability profiles of zinc bromide electrolytes are better than other electrolytic solutions, one must consider the difficulties in procurement of elements. In 2019, production of zinc was approximately 12.8 million tons, most of which going to metallurgy, while bromine production was around 400,000 tons, with a wide range of end uses. This compares to the approximately 80,000 tons of lithium salts produced per year worldwide, with over 65% going to battery production (source). Therefore, the infrastructure is already in place for lithium solutions, but not for a significant increase in zinc bromide production. Much of zinc bromide is currently used in oil drilling, and the continuation of the field will increase prices significantly.

To solve this issue, Eos has recently announced a strategic partnership with TETRA Technologies (TTI) to create a long-term supply agreement for pure zinc bromide. TETRA is already a major producer of zinc bromide for oil field use, but are now looking towards this new green energy opportunity. With over 3.9 million tons in estimated bromine resources, and the capacity to recycle zinc bromide, this partnership with TETRA should be quite transformative to the operational efficiency and growth of zinc battery technology. However, it will be important to diversify suppliers over time, and I will look to Eos to find multiple sources as manufacturing scales up.

Establishing Current Fair Value

To determine a fair value for the company, we can use multiple strategies to determine possible cash flow outcomes. Most important is company backlog fulfillment, and this offers a short-term view of capital appreciation that may occur within 1-3 years. Next, one can look at company guidance of expected sales, and find an approximate growth rate to extrapolate out over time, mostly using the estimated market size for accurate expectations. This will become easier as growth stabilizes every quarter, so the utilizing backlog will be more accurate at the present. Afterwards, I will also look at the current balance sheet of the company, and determine if it is strong enough to create a price that may support the share price in the immediate term.

Current Backlog Value

As of the Q3 earnings report, Eos' current backlog is $151.8 million, with $137.4 million coming in the first 9 months of 2021. Therefore, you can assume it is slightly higher for Q4. However, for the ease of calculation I will only use the Q3 backlog. I will use a discount rate of 10-15% over three years as these orders are likely to go through, but EOS remains a risk asset and requires a high discount rate. As such, the fair value of EOS at the current backlog ranges from $100 to $114 million, and this may account for a decrease of 43-50% from the current share price. Even if you reduce the time frame to 2 years, there is still room for the price drop 17-25%. Therefore, using this value measure, the company still has room to fall. Read on to see if there are other supporting metrics that investors may consider as support for the share price.

Opportunity Pipeline Guidance

Another value presented with the Q3 earnings is the $3.7 billion opportunity pipeline. The management does not lay out when this is set to be reached, so I estimate it is a decade goal. Discounted at a speculative 15% rate allows one to see that Eos is currently undervalued, with a possible fair value range of $600 to $900 million in market cap. As a reference, this would correspond to a growth rate of over 37% per year from the current backlog of $151 million. Therefore, to be on the more conservative side, I find that the lower end of $600 million in fair value to be more accurate, to account for the inability to reach the pipeline goals. Although, this may still support a share price three times higher than what it is today.

BNEF Expectation for 23% CAGR for Zinc Battery Solutions

In the last fair value measurement that uses speculative growth outlooks, I will use the market growth outlook provided by BNEF, and presented during the last earnings call. They claim that the market has a 23% CAGR possibility over the near-term. I will then use this on a five-year timeframe and extrapolate outwards from the current backlog. Therefore, BNEF estimates an approximate backlog/revenue capability of around $420 million. If Eos can grow in line with the industry, then a fair value of $185 million to $208 million is found at a 15-18% discount rate. Therefore, Eos seems fairly valued at the current $200 million market cap according to BNEF outlook. However, this is not the strongest measure for growth, as Eos would need to both grow in-line with the industry and fulfill the current backlog.

Expectations

As you can see, there is no clarity when it comes to Eos. Management seems bullish, with pipeline expectations exceeding 30% growth per year, while the current backlog is not supportive of the current share price. Meanwhile, the backlog would have to grow at 23% per year for the current share price to meet market growth expectations. It will be important to comb through any data regarding the installations and how they perform, although significant backlog growth may indicate a groundbreaking technology. Therefore, I believe it is okay to wait on this stock, and see how the next earnings report comes out. I would look to add if the share price falls below ~$3.15 to $3.25, or a drop of ~15%, before the next earnings report comes out on Feb 24th. This is because the backlog is the most effective and transparent indicator we have at the moment. If not, I will update my thesis based on how revenues and growth end up next quarter, especially size of the backlog.

The potential is there in theory, now watch execution. Eos Energy

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, Eos remains a speculative bet in the ever shifting battery storage market. I find there is significant growth potential in the field as there is a dire need for solid long-term energy storage solutions. With the power of solar only viable during the day, the energy transition away from carbon-sources relies on these technologies. However, I will not hold it against anyone who finds it far too speculative to invest in a company with over 100x price to share ratio, and limited completed projects to learn from. Although, this next year may end up insightful as new projects with Pine Gate, Duke Energy (DUK), and Ameresco (AMRC) shed light on the Zinc systems. Stay tuned.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to share anything below.