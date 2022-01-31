shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Many newer investors in the market today do not have much experience when it comes to the turbulent market we have seen so far in 2022. It is completely natural to experience fear as we watch the value of our investments drop for days and weeks straight. This is why, as a dividend growth investor, with a long term horizon, I put emphasis on a proven management team, along with a consistent and steadily rising dividend. This allows me to calmly evaluate my portfolio and confidently add to names as they descend below my fair value targets.

As the volatility in stock prices continues to cause fear and panic among market participants, prudent investors can use this volatility to find high quality companies on sale and lock in solid, long term returns. One such company I initiated a position in recently, is active fund manager, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

In an environment that has been trending towards passive investments through ETF's and index funds, T. Rowe Price has continued to offer actively managed funds, which have consistently outperformed peers and benchmarks alike. This has resulted in a highly profitable business, capable of returning large amount of capital back to shareholders. After a sharp decline in price over the past month, shares of T. Rowe Price offer investors a chance to buy shares of a wonderful company, trading at an attractive price.

The Business:

With $1.69 trillion in assets under management (AUM), T. Rowe Price is one of the most well-known and respected active fund managers in the world. TROW relies on the strength of its brand, as well as the long term performance of its funds, to ensure that current, and would be investors, trust TROW to be a responsible steward of their hard earned money. Since T. Rowe Price relies on advisory fees for the large majority of its revenue, the greater the amount of assets under management, the more fees that are brought in, and the higher the revenues will be. To continue attracting new money into its funds, it is crucial that TROW is able to outperform its peers, along with the benchmarks they compete against. By the end of 2021, TROW had managed to do just that, with 66%, 63%, and 65% of its AUM beating passively managed peers, over 3, 5, and 10 year time frames respectively. These consistent results, along with the low fees charged, have ensured that TROW remains the most sought out company among actively managed funds.

Over two-thirds of T. Rowe Price's AUM is derived from contributions through retirement accounts, which are some of the stickiest assets for investment firms. Participants of these accounts largely have their deposits on auto pilot, where each paycheck has a set amount of money directed into these funds on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. The uncertainty of achieving better performance elsewhere tends to result in money staying in the same funds for long periods of time.

In October, 2021, TROW closed on the acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, a leading independent investing firm, specializing in alternative assets such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed securities, and turnaround investments. Oak Hill Advisers invest globally for a diverse group of clients, such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies. Along with $56 billion in assets under management, TROW gains access to a diverse customer base, as well as opening up new avenues for current clients to invest in. Alternative investments offer institution and retail investors alike a way to receive attractive yields, along with high, risk adjusted returns, that bear a low correlation to equity markets. Investments in alternative assets have been quickly gaining popularity, with consensus estimates calling for a 62% annual growth rate through 2025, surpassing $17 trillion in total AUM.

Performance:

On January 27th, T. Rowe Price released earnings that were ahead of expectations on both the top and bottom line. Revenues of $1.96B beat analyst expectations by $10M, resulting in a 15.3% increase Y/Y. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $3.17, a beat of $0.04, representing growth of 9.7%. For the full year TROW saw revenues of $7.67B, an increase of 23.6%. TROW's total assets under management grew 14.8% Y/Y, to $1.69 trillion. TROW achieved a 370 basis point rise in profitability over last year, as measured by adjusted operating margins of 50%.

While these results look stellar on the surface, there were a few numbers that spooked investors. First off, TROW saw an outflow of $22.7B in Q4 alone, with a total of $28.5B for the whole of 2021. In addition, total operating expenses climbed by 14.7% Y/Y to $1.04B, with management citing a rise in compensation and servicing cost. Management also reported that expenses were likely to grow by 12-16 percent in 2022, which will include a full year of operating expenses for Oak Hill Advisors.

After the earnings release, TROW's share price sank to a 52 week low of $143.69, before closing the week at $149.81. TROW's stock has been on a tear since bottoming below $90 during lows of the pandemic, rallying by almost 150%, and hitting a high of $224.56 in late August. However, since then TROW has lost about a third of its value, with its one year performance, or lack thereof, of negative 6.35% trailing the market's 1-year return, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), of 17.03% by a wide margin.

While the market has seen a decline of 7.32% during the first month of this year, TROW's share price has collapsed by almost 25%.

Yet, even after all that, TROW's 5-year return still trumps that of the SPY by a total of 26%, which I'm sure is no consolation for investors that have purchased shares more recently. So why the massive disconnect from the market?

Falling (T. Rowe) Price:

Since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, asset managers such as T. Rowe Price and BlackRock (BLK), which I wrote about here, have experienced massive growth to assets under management, with total growth of 69% and 55% respectively. This is partly to do with a rise in equity markets, along with near 0% interest rates, which has drawn, or some would say forced, many investors to place their money in stocks. However, with the most recent inflation rate coming in at 7%, much higher than the target of 2%, the Federal Reserve has taken a much more hawkish tone with regards to raising interest rates and reducing their balance sheet.

Respected sources, such as Goldman Sachs, have raised previous expectations for four rate hikes in 2022, to five rates hikes, with the first coming as soon as this March. Also, while the fed began scaling back bond purchases in November, they have decided to double the pace from $15B a month, to $30B, effectively stopping purchases completely early this year. While we all knew this day was coming, the market panicked, sending stock prices plummeting.

Since asset managers like TROW rely on fees received based off of total AUM, with some of the highest fees coming from equity funds, many of these businesses have experienced a sharp fall in share price. Investors are worried because a falling market will greatly reduce AUM, which could be compounded by panicked investors pulling money from these funds. So, although TROW performed above expectations for the quarter, actually seeing the outflows of cash for the month spooked investors, in turn pushing the share price even lower.

Yet, this has nothing to do with management or a flaw in the business, it's just strictly due to a selloff in the markets, which was bound to happen eventually. Fear and uncertainty are the markets worst enemies, and no asset is safe during times like this. However, TROW has been around for over 80 years, surviving many market declines, along with full blown recessions, and coming out stronger on the other side. I believe this will prove to be another one of those situations, and that investor panic has created the opportunity to pick up shares of an amazing company, trading well below intrinsic value.

Valuation:

With a closing price of $149.81 as of Friday, January 28th, TROW is trading with a blended P/E of 11.77X. Over the previous 5 and 10 year period, investors have been willing to pay 15.2x and 17.2x earnings respectively. With analyst calling for EPS growth of 12.6% annually over the next 5 years, a P/E of 15x seems more than fair for TROW. With a trailing twelve month EPS of 13.12, a 15x multiple would place fair value at $196.8. If TROW were to revert back to a 15 P/E by the end of 2023, we are talking about annualized returns of almost 23%.

Next we will determine a fair value range for shares of TROW based off of its historical yield. TROW currently pays a dividend of $4.32 annually, meaning that at the current share price, TROW has a yield of 2.88%. During the past 5 years, TROW has yielded between 2.29% and 2.87% for a majority of the time. We will call the mid-point 2.6%, implying a fair value of $166. However, with 34 consecutive years of raising the dividend, TROW is all but sure to announce another raise sometime next month, which will raise fair value even higher. Yet, being conservative, we will use this value of $166, along with the $196.8 obtained based of the P/E, to reach an average fair value of $181.4. This would imply an upside of 21% from TROW's current stock price.

The Bull Thesis:

Warren Buffet has made the case for investing in easy to understand businesses bordering on boring. T. Rowe Price would fit this description with perhaps the simplest business model, allowing investors to easily analyze and judge performance. TROW offers its expertise of U.S. and international markets to individual and institutional investors, and charges a fee for these services. This past quarter, TROW reported record AUM of $1.69 trillion, with 69% in equity funds, 29% in balance funds, and 10% in fixed income. While each of these areas charges differing amounts for fees, essentially the more money being managed, the higher the revenue TROW will earn.

As more and more investors turn to passive investing, the case can be made that TROW is a dying breed. Studies have been done to show that only 25% of active funds outperform their passive peers over a ten year time frame. Yet, it has also been shown that around 40% of all large-cap funds close shop within ten years due to this poor performance. This shows TROW's true dominance, as they have been around for over 80 years and have consistently beaten their passive peers. I believe as the switch to passive investing persist, the consolidation of active funds will continue, and more investors seeking to beat the market with actively managed funds will be drawn to funds which can dependably outperform their peers.

TROW benefits from its large scale, which allows for lower fund fees, while still maintaining high profitability. This can be seen in TROW's insanely consistent margins over the years, with operating margins steadily in the mid to upper 40% range.

Return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are equally as impressive, which just goes to show the strength of TROW's business model.

TROW's management also has shown a propensity to evolve and improve this scale and competitive advantage. The acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors will allow TROW to take advantage of the interest investors have shown for alternative assets. As a relatively small firm, Oak Hill was able to raise $19.4 billion in capital since January, 2020. With TROW's large scale and support, these numbers should be able to accelerate at an even faster pace.

Yet, it is TROW's expansion into non-U.S. markets, mainly the Asian-Pacific area, that offers the greatest runway for long term growth. At the end of Q4, investors outside the U.S. accounted for only around 9% of TROW's assets, up by almost 30% since 2019. Furthermore, it is estimated that around 13% of the over 1.4 billion Chinese citizens own stock, compared to 55% in the U.S. However, the rise in Chinese stock investors has been on an upswing, with 2020 seeing around 1.5 million new accounts a month, nearly doubling the previous year. As this trend continues, TROW continues to place itself in a prime position to capitalize moving forward.

Finally, TROW has an extremely healthy balance sheet, containing zero debt, with $4.2 billion in cash and investments, and has achieved free cash flows of $2.85 billion over the TTM. This has allowed management to be overly generous in returning capital to shareholders. As I mentioned earlier, TROW has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years and I fully expect this streak to hit 35 years next month. TROW's most recent dividend raise was for 20%, and on a 5 and 10 year basis TROW's dividend has grown, on average, by 12 and 14 percent respectively. Management also throws in special dividends from time to time, and in 2021 they rewarded shareholders with a surprise $3 per share special dividend. Even with this impressive track record, TROW's payout ratio for the trailing twelve months sits at only 32%, offering ample room for future raises.

TROW also returns capital in the form of share buybacks, which helps with raising EPS and increasing each shareholders ownership percentage in the business. In Q4 alone, management bought back 3 million shares, or over 1% of total float. Over the past ten years, TROW's total share count has been reduced by over 12%.

Risk and Counters:

Like all equities, an investment in T. Rowe Price involves the risk of losing some or all of your capital. Fortunately for investors, analyzing the risk associated with TROW is fairly simple. As more than 80% of total revenue is derived from fees charged on total AUM, a large fall in the market, or changes in investor behavior resulting in outflows of funds, can have an enormous impact on TROW's revenues, and thereby its share price.

There is no doubt that markets will experience pull backs and full blown recessions from time to time, and as we are seeing now, this will affect TROW's share price. However, TROW has experienced many such events over its 80 year history and has survived each one, with its share price going on to reach new highs. This is why investors should only invest with money that will not be needed for at least the next five years. Some of the greatest destruction of wealth occurs when investors are forced to pull capital during a downturn in the market.

One of the largest trends causing a slow down to inflows of funds is the aging of the baby boomer generation. With 10 thousand baby boomers set to hit retirement per day until 2030, this could result in a slowdown in fund inflows or even lead to annual outflow. However, with millennials (1981-1996) accounting for 73 million American, and gen z (1997-2012) 68 million, there are more than enough investors maturing to fill this void. As the population continues to grow, and investors awareness and interest in the markets are heightened by the ease and low cost of trading, TROW's total AUM should continue on its upward trajectory.

Concluding Remarks:

With the high volatility being experienced in the market so far this year, many quality businesses have gone on sale. While it can be scary to catch a falling knife, I believe buying blue chip companies when their trading at, or below fair value, will result in long term outperformance. T. Rowe Price has shown itself to be one such blue chip, and trading at 11.76 times earnings, offers investors the chance to buy shares of this great company at an extremely attractive price. The last time, and only time during the past 20 years TROW has sold at this low of a multiple, was at the lows of the pandemic. Since that time, TROW has provided investors with annualized returns of over 30 percent, even after falling by more than a third from its all-time high.

While studies have shown that a large majority of active funds underperform their passive peers, TROW has bucked this trend by showing an ability to consistently beat its peers. By offering a diverse array of investment options, while expanding into foreign markets, I believe TROW is setting itself up for a long runway of growth. While drops in the market may affect the share price, it is because of this volatility that we get the chance to buy shares at such a low price. Trading below $150, I believe long term investors buying shares of TROW today can expect to receive outsized rewards.