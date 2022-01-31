fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Garrett Duyck as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Gold had a lackluster 2021 finishing down 3.5%. In light of record inflation this performance seems bizarre. But markets are forward-looking instruments and what they see is a Fed taper. Once the market prices in the taper, gold will resume its bull market with a backdrop of persistent inflation and rising money stock. I am bullish on gold in this environment and will hedge my portfolio against inflation and market chaos by buying my preferred gold vehicle the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Sprott Physical Gold Trust

he Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end trust fund that trades on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. The fund holds unencumbered and fully-allocated gold bullion bars stored in vaults at the Royal Canadian Mint that are insured and audited.

Better than physical gold

The trust offers distinct advantages over physical metal:

Liquidity: the fund is easily traded with the click of a mouse using a brokerage account. It takes time and shipping and handling to buy or sell physical gold at coin shops or bullion dealers. Transaction costs are very low: Premiums on physical gold can range from 4-15%. PHYS has no transaction costs and often trades at a discount to NAV. The fund's premium/discount to NAV has a 52-week low of -3.2% and was trading at -0.23% on 1/28/2022. Management fees are lower: the cost of vaulting physical bullion can be 0.7% or higher. The management fee ratio for PHYS is 0.42%.

Better than ETFs

The trust offers distinct advantages over ETFs including the largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD):

Tax advantages: Most gold ETFs, including GLD, are taxed at the precious metals collectibles rate of 28%. U.S. investors have access to the potential tax advantage of paying long term capital gains rates of 15 or 20% with PHYS. Redeemable: gold held by the trust is redeemable by common shareholders. The minimum amount to redeem is very high, unattainable for average investors, but this policy ensures accountability of the fund that investors do not have with other ETFs. Reputation: The funds are managed by Sprott which, according to its website, calls itself as “A Global Leader in Precious Metals and Real Assets Investments”. Sprott has over $19 billion in assets under management and 35 years of experience in the sector. Eric Sprott is the founder and Chairman Emeritus on the board of directors and he is a legend in the precious metal community.

Performance

Data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years PHYS has underperformed GLD by 1.16% total. This is because GLD has lower management fees. But this return is not adjusted for after tax returns. Total returns adjusted for tax advantage is below:

PHYS GLD Total Return adjusted for 15% tax rate 39.2% 34.0% Total Return adjusted for 20% tax rate 36.9% 34.0%

The Impending Taper

The Federal Reserve finds itself in a predicament. Inflation statistics are stubbornly high with the CPI up 7% in 2021 after rising another 0.5% in December. It’s possible that disinflation could begin to take shape in 2022 or 2023. Regardless, I believe persistent inflation at or above the Fed’s 2% target is likely to be the new normal due to record government deficits and a National Debt to GDP ratio above 130%. On one hand, the Fed needs to ensure the system has enough liquidity to stay solvent and keep asset prices elevated while gaining control over this debt problem. On the other hand, the Fed is feeling the pressure to reduce inflation which consumers are feeling in earnest.

The Fed finished 2021 with another 14% increase in M2 money stock. This is supportive of higher gold prices as gold closely follows the M2 money stock. The M2 to gold ratio today is at the same level that it was in February 2019 when gold was $1,300 per ounce. The Fed has not decreased Real M2 money supply since 1995 and M2 money supply for over 60 years!

Chart adapted by author (Source: Charts by TradingView https://www.tradingview.com/x/ilQ19pBA/)

This is why the Fed has been posturing and talking about tapering for the past 2-3 months. They are preparing the markets for tapering to ease the transition. Markets have not taken it well in January. The S&P 500 was down 9.7% by January 27, while gold was down 1.1%. With the Nasdaq and S&P 500 near all-time-high valuations, tapering should make any investor concerned. The Fed held their last meeting on January 26th and did not forecast when they will raise rates. But many analysts have forecast a 82% probability of a Federal Funds Rate hike at the March Fed meeting. This should be bad news for gold, right? Not so fast.

Data by YCharts

Gold and Rates: Over the Years

The prevailing sentiment is that rising rates are bearish for gold. It’s true that rising real rates are bearish for gold. But rising nominal rates have been quite bullish for gold. Many of the best gold bull markets since 1970 have coincided with rising rates. This is due to multiple factors but what is particularly striking is that bonds, equities, and real estate generally suffer capital depreciation as rates move higher. Cash is one of the hedges against rising rates and gold is essentially cash with carrying cost and inflation protection. This helps explain the relationship between gold and rising rates because inflation often coincides with rising rates.

With the 10-year Treasury trading at about 1.7% yield this implies a real yield of -5.3%. Some argue its even lower than that because the CPI may be under-reporting inflation. While the real yield has been trending up recently, putting pressure on gold, I expect it to remain negative for several years, an environment that is favorable for precious metals.

Key Catalysts

Taper Anticipation

The gold price chart exhibits a clear cup and handle technical pattern starting back in 2011. You can see how the price anticipated the Fed announcement of planned tapering and continued to “buy the rumor”, leading up the first rate hike in December of 2015. Gold bottomed on that exact month and began rising with rates until the COVID crash in 2020. I believe we could be seeing a similar setup today but on a shortened timeframe.

Gold prices anticipated the last tapering and may be doing the same today. Chart adapted by author. TradingView

US Dollar Index - DXY

Negative real rates are not favorable for the U.S. dollar but the dollar is exhibiting strength relative to other currencies under the shadow of tapering due to expansionary fiscal and monetary policies that are abound globally. Once the Fed begins to taper, or if they fail to meet taper expectations, this will put pressure on the DXY as the trade loses its catalyst. Weakness in the DXY will strengthen gold.

Russia

To compound the Fed’s delicate situation is significant news coverage on Russia. There is chatter that Russia might take military actions in Ukraine. Some are even speculating that Russia is waiting until after the Winter Olympics to make a move in February. It is impossible to predict, but such an event would certainly be bullish for gold as a safe haven during periods of uncertainty.

Oil

The price of oil continues to make new highs, to the surprise of many. Today it trades above $80 a barrel. Energy is the largest cost of gold production and exhibits significant control over its price. I expect this trend to continue, albeit at a slower rate, which supports the bullish thesis for gold. Conflict with Russia will only exacerbate rising oil prices.

Summary

Sometimes not losing money is as good as making money. With the taper starting this year I feel the need to put some money into a stable investment to preserve some capital through this turbulent period. I expect gold to bottom sometime around the first rate hike which is expected in March. I would become bearish on gold if M2 money stock growth turns negative or if real rates continue rising and become positive.

Monetary precious metals are poised to benefit from the (likely botched) execution of the new tapering plan. The first rate hike is nearly priced into the dollar and gold. Now is a good time to buy PHYS to turn this taper tantrum into taper treasure.