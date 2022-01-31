Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and four deals completed. With two deals announced each week, there have been a total of eight new deals announced so far in the month of January.

There were five new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week.

We added Centene Corporation (CNC) as a potential deal in the works on January 26, 2022, after Bloomberg reported that Centene had been drawing takeover interest from Cigna Corporation (CI) in recent months. In the past couple of years, we tracked the acquisitions of WellCare Health Plans and Magellan Health by Centene. Before completing the acquisition of WellCare Health Plans in 2019, Dan Loeb's Third Point and activists Corvex and Sachem Head were encouraging Centene to sell itself. The deal could face hurdles in the current challenging regulatory and competitive environment. Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter said in a note: "While this could certainly be revisited, at this point we see more potential obstacles than obvious reasons to push forward. These include relatively modest accretion, CI's historical ambivalence toward Medicaid, the disconnect between CNC's current profitability and long-term earnings power, and antitrust concerns."

Another potential deal in the works that we added last week was DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU). We tracked the acquisition of DOYU by Huya (HUYA) from the announcement in October 2020 until China's market regulator blocked Tencent Holdings's plan to merge the country's top two video game streaming sites, on antitrust grounds in mid 2021. After the announcement of two of the biggest gaming industry deals in history in January including the acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two and Activision by Microsoft, Tencent Holdings, owner of games like "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG," announced that it plans to take DouYu private in order to have a firm grip on its core gaming affiliates. Tencent already holds a 37% stake in DouYu and might have better luck taking the company private than it did with attempting to merge it with Huya. DouYu's stock is down an astounding 84% during the last year.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) was another addition to our list of potential deals last week. The company, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments, received a letter from Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management offering to acquire the company for $$16 per share, at a premium of 22%.

SPAC Arbitrage

SPAC activity declined with two new SPAC IPOs filed. There were five new SPAC combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between January 21 and January 28, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type AJRD 38.44 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 393.15 32.67% 18.80% 13.87% All Cash JOBS 49.2 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 60.67% 52.61% 8.06% All Cash NES 1.61 Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) 6.45 2.20% -4.60% 6.80% All Stock ZNGA 8.67 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) 158.74 13.73% 9.68% 4.05% Special Conditions ATVI 79.14 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 308.26 20.04% 16.78% 3.26% All Cash MNR 21.06 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) 22.71 -0.28% 0.72% -1.00% All Cash ABTX 42.85 CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) 29.31 -2.98% -1.59% -1.39% All Stock MNTV 16.96 Zendesk (ZEN) 94.51 25.38% 28.80% -3.42% All Stock XLNX 177.95 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 105.24 1.92% 9.04% -7.12% All Stock PVG 13.41 Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY) 14.97 -9.76% -0.02% -9.74% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 14 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 40 Stock Deals 23 Stock & Cash Deals 7 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 78 Total Deal Size $546.59 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Exterran Corporation (EXTN) by Enerflex (EFX.TO) for $735 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will combine in an all-share transaction pursuant to which Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. The acquisition of The National Security Group (NSEC) by VR Insurance Holdings for $41.4 million or $16.35 per share in cash. The price per share is subject to downward adjustment if the combined statutory capital and surplus of NSG’s insurance subsidiaries is less than $43 million; VR Holdings can terminate the agreement if combined statutory capital and surplus falls below $38.7 million. The insurance subsidiaries are expected to exceed the $43 million threshold in their statutory financial statements as of December 31, 2021.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $49.2 03/31/2022 60.67% 369.08% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $38.44 03/31/2022 32.67% 198.77% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $19.55 06/30/2022 31.71% 76.66% TMX 12/14/2021 Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY) $55.00 $42.47 12/31/2022 29.50% 32.15% MNTV 10/28/2021 Zendesk (ZEN) $21.26 $16.96 06/30/2022 25.38% 61.35% ATVI 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $79.14 03/31/2023 20.04% 17.21% ZNGA 01/10/2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) $9.86 $8.67 06/30/2022 13.73% 33.18% PNM 10/21/2020 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) $50.30 $44.49 06/30/2022 13.06% 31.57% BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.5 06/30/2022 12.64% 30.56% AZPN 10/11/2021 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) $160.00 $142.35 06/30/2022 12.40% 29.97%

Conclusion:

Antitrust issues continue to be roadblocks to deals being completed. Earlier last week, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and Department of Justice antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter said the following in a virtual speech, "I am concerned that merger remedies short of blocking a transaction too often miss the mark. Complex settlements, whether behavioral or structural, suffer from significant deficiencies. Therefore, in my view, when the division concludes that a merger is likely to lessen competition, in most situations we should seek a simple injunction to block the transaction. It is the surest way to preserve competition."

In this challenging regulatory environment, I exercised the put options I had purchased in Change Healthcare (CHNG) to exit the position.