Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Since the approval of Bylvay in the U.S. and Europe, Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) is transforming from a clinical development company to a commercial company. Commercialization is a lengthy process and the creation of a sales infrastructure is associated with high investments. Investors particularly view companies with only one approved product and without access to an existing distribution infrastructure as risky. However, it is precisely at this stage that companies should be viewed in a differentiated manner, as sales strategies, market potential, the competitive situation and the experience of management differ.

I have already described in my previous article why the distribution of Bylvay will likely be successful. Initial confirmation of this assessment can be derived from the doubling of Bylvay's sales guidance for 2021. Albireo's management is delivering on its own expectations and promises in other aspects as well, such as the positive data release on A3907 or the confirmation that both Phase 3 trials are on track.

Expanding on my other article, I want to go deeper into detail and analyze the international launch of Bylvay. The market in Europe in particular plays an important role for Albireo and so far Bylvay has only been launched in Germany. Additional international launches will keep the momentum strong and Bylvay's revenues high beyond 2022.

Business of Albireo

Logo of Albireo (Source: Albireo)

We're just at the starting point for Albireo and the journey to build a great company. -Source: Cooper, Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Albireo focuses on diseases of the liver, particularly ultra-rare pediatric diseases. The pipeline focuses on the development of IBAT-inhibitors to treat diseases and disorders based on bile acid irregularity. Since the approval of Odevixibat in PFIC, Albireo has become a commercial company and is generating first revenues.

If you are not yet familiar with Albireo as a company, I recommend reading my previous articles, where I have already highlighted the market potential of Odevixibat as well as reasons for its successful commercialization.

Albireo's value driver: Increasing sales of Bylvay

It will be essential for Albireo in the coming months to reach as many patients as possible and thus increase the revenues from the sale of Bylvay. While Albireo is not yet profitable, I am confident that the step to profitability will be achieved by the end of 2023. With the current cash burn, quarterly revenues of $40 million should be sufficient.

The launch of Bylvay exceeded expectations, causing Albireo to nearly double guidance for 2021 from $3-4 million to $6-7 million. Accordingly, projected fourth quarter revenue was between $5-6 million compared to $1.1 million in Q3. Albireo is pleased with the initial market response to the launch of Bylvay and expects similar momentum in the coming months. This reflects strong patient demand and high medical need, as the addressable patient population is in line with expectations. Albireo will publish its own sales forecast for 2022 in the coming weeks as soon as the market launch in other countries is foreseeable. As a starting guideline , I would like to refer to a sales forecast for Bylvay by Wedbush Securities.

Sales forecast for Bylvay from Wedbush Securities Source: Author's Chart, with data from Wedbush

Albireo markets Bylvay itself in the USA and Europe and relies on selected partners in all other countries. For commercialization in the U.S., Albireo has 10 sales representatives and is initially leveraging the sales infrastructure of Travere Therapeutics (TVTX). Under the co-promotion agreement, Cholbam dedicated sales representatives will promote Bylvay as well. Albireo intends to reach a target group of 700 physicians in order to reach as many patients as possible as quickly as possible. Within the first weeks 100% of the top 60 and 90% of the top 100 key prescribers were approached.

The key figure "lives covered", which is important for many other drugs, plays a subordinate role for Albireo. Due to the small number of patients, a case-by-case approach is possible, and Albireo manages to obtain reimbursement through exceptions. Nonetheless, mandatory coverage, such as Medicaid coverage from October 2021, will greatly simplify the process. Compared to many other companies, Albireo does not have to wait for insurers start coverage and reimbursement of the drug.

On a case-by-case basis, the requirements for reimbursement are generally well defined and do not present a serious barrier. Usually, the insurer requests information from physicians confirming the patient's illness.

AlbireoAssist was introduced to help patients gain access as quickly as possible, such as by guiding them through the reimbursement process. Since each case is different, a well-coordinated and high touch approach is appropriate. Generally, the insurers cover the costs within a few days to a few weeks.

The very promising initial sales success of Bylvay suggests that the sales strategy was very well chosen and executed by Albireo. However, Albireo is not settling with its success in the US, but is aiming to generate 50% of its total sales outside the US. For this reason, I will discuss the sales strategy in Europe and the global partnerships below.

International Sales Progress

Outside the U.S., Albireo is focusing first on countries where there is great market potential and where early sales can be generated. In addition, Albireo is very ambitious when it comes to selecting partners. For this reason, there are still many white spots on the world map. So far, the focus has been on the attractive Middle East, as sales in Asia are not expected until later due to the lengthy pricing and reimbursement processes.

Overview of current international sales progress Source: Author's Chart

In Europe, Albireo is in the middle of the process of obtaining market authorization. The process includes, among other things, the complex decision on the pricing and reimbursement of Bylvay. Currently, Albireo is actively negotiating with the authorities of 14 countries and is confident in obtaining market clearance in most of them in 2022. Albireo also follows a clear prioritization of countries in Europe. In the following, I briefly discuss the market approval process and then explain the current status in Europe.

Approval and Authorization for the Sale of Medicinal Products in European Countries

The regulatory approval process, which is managed centrally and in a harmonized manner by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), forms the basis for all sales activities in all European member states, including Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. In countries outside Europe, approval procedures vary, but efforts are underway to further harmonize the approval process and align it with international standards.

Despite the harmonized approval process within Europe, each country decides and negotiates separately on the pricing and reimbursement of the drugs. The basis for this decision is a dossier containing all relevant information, which the responsible company must submit for each country. Under the guidelines, a reimbursement and pricing decision must be made in each country within 180 days based on the dossier submitted. In general, government authorities or public payers are responsible for the pricing and reimbursement decision and are responsible to follow a transparent process evaluating the dossier based on various criteria. The decision-making process usually involves the public payer, which may be the statutory health insurance (SHI) or the National Health Service (NHS), depending on the country.

The decision makers in relevant countries Source: Author's Chart

Usually, the decision makers are consulted by independent expert committees. In most cases, pricing and reimbursement decisions are made in a combined process, which makes sense because the two factors influence each other. Only drugs with a convincing value-adding therapeutic benefit that are cost-effective, have a proven economic benefit, and do not exceed the budget are covered by the national health care system. All drugs with a positive reimbursement decision are reflected in country-specific lists. Upon inclusion on the reimbursement list, the drug is covered by public payers at a set reimbursement rate. To all readers interested in a deeper insight into this topic, I would like to recommend this report.

Albireo received a conditional marketing authorization by the EMA in Europa in July 2021. Conditional MAs are used when data on efficacy are limited. In Germany, the country with the largest market potential in Europe, Bylvay has already been available since September 15, 2021. Other countries with a high priority to launch Bylvay are France, United Kingdom and Italy. A launch is imminent and in both France and the United Kingdom and negotiations on pricing and reimbursement have been successfully concluded. Further information on the negotiations, considered criteria regarding Bylvay and summaries can be found here regarding the UK, Germany and France.

Summary on pricing and reimbursement decisions in Europe Source: Author's Chart

For European list prices, Albireo is targeting a range of 70-80% of U.S. list prices. It should be noted, however, that UK prices correspond to a list price of £255,000 and do not include taxes in the figure compared to German prices.

In Germany and the United Kingdom, 100% of the cost of Bylvay is covered directly by public payers. In France, Bylvay is classified for a 65% reimbursement rate, nevertheless certain patient groups get full reimbursement. These groups include, for example, the socially vulnerable, children, drugs in certain diseases, expensive drugs or patients with a chronic treatment.

In this context, Albireo benefits greatly from its international PFIC Phase 3 study centers. The study participants have not only positively influenced the pricing and reimbursement decision but will now also drive the prescription of Bylvay.

Partnerships for Global Availability of Bylvay

For all regions RoW, Albireo relies on distribution partnerships. So far, the focus has been on regions with high patient prevalence where early sales can be generated. The focus is particularly on the Middle East, Israel and Eastern Europe. In these regions, no further studies are likely to be required for approval. For cholestasis liver diseases, the Middle East is of particular interest due to its high prevalence, international reference prices, and recognition of international studies by the SFDA. Surprisingly, Saudi Arabia is one of the top 10 regions worldwide for these diseases.

Since Albireo does not expect to generate quick sales in Japan and Asia, these regions have been neglected so far. Although a renowned partner has already been found for Japan, the non-dilutive upfront payment to strengthen the company's own capital base was emphasized in this deal. In particular, for China and the ASEAN region, the LATAM region and other countries in the Middle East, I expect agreements in the future to make Bylvay available in these regions as well.

Albireo has so far announced five partners to make Bylvay available in the regions of Japan, Middle East, Israel, Turkey and Central Eastern Europe. Each partner is highly regarded and specialized in rare diseases, so I would like to briefly touch on them.

Introduction: Albireo's partner companies Source: Author's Chart

Long-term Synergies from the Use of Bylvay

I am particularly convinced by the longer-term synergy effects that result from the use of Bylvay. If it is shown that Bylvay is disease modifying and can successfully prevent or delay liver transplants, the prospects could not be brighter. In this case, a win-win situation would arise, both for the patients and for Albireo. While patients are "cured" by taking Bylvay and grow like healthy individuals without the need for a liver transplant, Albireo has great benefits, too.

Weight-based dosing gives Albireo strong incentives to improve patients' conditions. With each year that Bylvay treatment can prevent surgery, patients grow. As the age and weight of patients increases, so does the dose and, in this context, the economic reward for Albireo. In addition to the weight gain of each individual patient, the entire patient population will grow as well.

Furthermore, since PFIC is a chronic disease with a high unmet medical need, patients will use Bylvay as a medication as long as there is no worsening of the condition. This continuous use of the drug also serves as a market entry barrier to competitors, since the patient would have to actively change the drug during the period of use. In my opinion, this presupposes that the patient is not satisfied with the drug or is convinced of the superiority of the competitor.

The escalation dose of 120 micrograms, which may be prescribed after 3 months at the earliest, could likewise boost sales in the coming months. The escalation level triples the active ingredient and in this context also triples the revenue for Albireo per patient. Currently, it is difficult to estimate how many patients really need the escalation doses due to the lack of data. Furthermore, it is questionable whether Albireo will publish this information at all for competitive reasons.

For this reason, the final data from the open label long term study will be enormously important for Albireo. So far, the long-term data are fully convincing. The long term study, which is "a gift that keeps on giving", is one of the reasons why Cooper is convinced that Bylvay is disease modifying with a superior safety profile.

Financial Situation Of Albireo

In particular, in the case of biotechnology companies, the financial position is one of the most important fundamental factors. Compared to many other early commercial-stage companies, Albireo has sufficient cash to drive both, the launch of Bylvay and the development of the pipeline. In addition to the cash balance, Albireo can access a non-dilutive loan of up to $65 million from Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Cash and cash equivalents are anticipated to be sufficient to fully fund the launches of Bylvay and the next stages of the early asset portfolio. Source: Q3 Business Update

There will be a more detailed insight into the company's financial situation with the publication of the next quarterly report.

Summary

Currently, the biggest risk is the commercialization of Bylvay in PFIC, especially as Albireo is not yet profitable with the generated revenues. However, due to the high cash position and more clinical development programs, this risk can be partially offset by the commercialization risk.

The distribution of Bylvay has started successfully and it is becoming evident that Albireo is pursuing the right distribution strategy. All of the mentioned facts support and strengthen Albireo's positive outlook. In my opinion, 2022 will be characterized by the penetration of international markets. Revenues will accelerate as Albireo reaches new patient populations. Therefore, the positive momentum from 2021 will continue in 2022 and I am confident that significant growth rates can be achieved between each quarter.

The competitor Mirum (MIRM) can be viewed in two ways. The approval of maralixibat in PFIC has been delayed and it will be even more difficult for Mirum to gain market shares in this indication. On the other hand, Mirum can tie up patients in ALGS. It will be difficult for Albireo to take market share from Mirum. For this reason, it seems reasonable that Albireo expects lower revenues from ALGS than from PFIC, even though ALGS is the larger indication in terms of patient population.