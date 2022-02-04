Philip Openshaw/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Image: An NCR ATM cash machine on a wall in Leeds city center

Investment Thesis: NCR Incorporated

Blackstone has exited its investment in NCR (NYSE:NCR) and new management coming on board in 2018 have had time to settle in and put their own stamp on the business. I find changes to segment organization and financial presentations have resulted in significant reductions in disclosures of information relevant to common stockholders. My review of NCR Corporation's financial statements leads me to conclude the construct of NCR's non-GAAP diluted EPS results in significant overstatement of EPS due to exclusion of regularly recurring costs such as interest expense and depreciation and amortization. While NCR's reported TTM non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.42 might seem reasonable, inclusion of interest expense in non-GAAP EPS calculation would result in a doubling of P/E multiple to ~31.0. Including normal depreciation and amortization would increase the P/E ratio to ~58.0. Inclusion of both these presently omitted expenses would result in non-GAAP earnings converting to losses. I do not see value in NCR shares at the current share price. The company has recently acquired Cardtronics plc. I will be interested to maintain a watch on NCR's continuing transformation to see if it can achieve a boost in earnings with all relevant costs and expenses included in determining non-GAAP results. Below, I provide a wrap up on the Blackstone period, followed by additional detail on my concerns with current NCR financial reporting.

NCR: The Blackstone Legacy

I previously analyzed NCR Corporation in my July 12, 2019, article, "NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated," with the share price at $30.91.

My thesis at that time was Blackstone were likely to engineer an exit of the balance of their investment in NCR at a premium price, as happened with their partial exit in 2017. Savvy investors might be best to take advantage of any increase in share price and follow Blackstone out the door. Blackstone exited soon after on September 20, 2019, with details disclosed in an SEC 13D/A filing, including following excerpts,

The Issuer repurchased 237,672.8 shares of the Preferred Stock held by the Blackstone Purchasers (the “Repurchased Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of $302 million in a privately negotiated transaction pursuant to a Stock Repurchase and Conversion Agreement dated as of September 18, 2019, among the Issuer and the Blackstone Purchasers (the “Stock Repurchase Agreement”). The Stock Repurchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants. The Blackstone Purchasers sold the balance of the Converted Shares held by them (9,129,966 shares) in an underwritten block trade in the open market (the “Block Trade”) at a purchase price to the public per share of $32.75 pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement dated as of September 18, 2019, among the Issuer, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (the “Underwriters”), and the Blackstone Purchasers (the “Underwriting Agreement”), with a settlement date of September 20, 2019

The outcome of these transactions was favorable for Blackstone, with NCR paying ~$38 per share to Blackstone for the equivalent of 7.9 million common stock shares and NCR facilitating the sale by Blackstone of a further 2.2 million common stock shares at ~$32.24 per share on market. For other common stockholders their only avenue for exit at that time was on the open market.

Summing up the Blackstone legacy, based on statistics at December 2015, when Blackstone came on board, and statistics at December 2019 following Blackstone's exit.

Total revenue average growth of 2.1% per year from $6,373 million in 2015 to $6,915 million in 2019.

ATM revenue average growth of 1.6% per year from $1,183 million in 2015 to $1,263 million in 2019.

Cumulative GAAP earnings 2016 to 2019 $586 million.

Cumulative reported non-GAAP earnings 2016 to 2019 $1,603 million.

Dividends paid 2016 to 2019 - nil.

Increase of $384 million in common stockholders' equity to $1,104 million.

Increase of $123 million in net debt to $3,050 million.

Reduction in net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity from 80.3% to 73.4%

Increase of 3.1 million in outstanding shares to 127.7 million.

Share price at end December 2015 $24.46, share price at end December 2019 $35.16. Average yearly share price growth 9.5% (equivalent to 9.5% rate of return).

Per SEC filing, following appointment as CEO of NCR in April 2018 , Mr Michael Hayford said,

The company has undergone a successful transformation, and is today a leader in technology solutions for financial services, retail and hospitality markets.

NCR Corporation: A Business Undergoing Continuing Transformation

Regardless of the success or otherwise of transformation at the time of appointment of the present CEO in 2018, it is clear NCR is still undergoing significant transformation. Here, I have to be critical of the company's financial reporting. It is confusing, it is not consistent, and it does not provide accountability for stewardship of the common stockholders' financial interests. Let me explain. Following appointment as CEO in April 2018, the CEO introduced a new reporting format effective January 1, 2019 as per FY 2019 10-K filing,

As of January 1, 2019, NCR began management on an industry basis, changing from the previous model of management on a solution basis. As a result, we categorize our operations into the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality and Other.

The reporting for 2019 showed restated figures on the new basis for 2018 only, so comparability to earlier years is lost. But it gets worse. Gross margin by segment is no longer disclosed, nor the detail of any non-GAAP adjustments in arriving at gross margin. Effective 2021 reporting, operating income by segment is no longer disclosed, nor the detail of any non-GAAP adjustments in arriving at operating income. Instead, a different construct, "Adjusted EBITDA", is provided by segment. Here is the announcement of the change and the definition from Q3 2021 10-Q,

Management evaluates the performance of the segments based on revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The Company previously evaluated the performance of the segments based on segment operating income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to NCR plus interest expense, net; plus income tax expense (benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus stock-based compensation expense; plus other income (expense); plus pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits and other special items, including amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, among others. The special items are considered non-operational so are excluded from the adjusted EBITDA metric utilized by our chief operating decision maker in evaluating segment performance and are separately delineated to reconcile back to total reported GAAP net income (loss) from operations attributable to NCR.

There are two issues I have here.

Firstly, once again, management have changed the basis of segment reporting, but have only provided comparative figures by segment for 2020. The 2020 year was distorted and depressed by impact of COVID-19 so is not a good basis for judging performance in 2021 and beyond.

Secondly, adjusted EBITDA is not just being used by management to judge operating performance, it's being used as the basis for calculating non-GAAP diluted EPS. I wonder how many investors looking at the current TTM non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.42 (current share price $37.16 divided by TTM non-GAAP EPS $2.41) believe this to be a relatively low P/E ratio. Many companies adjust EPS for items affecting comparability between periods. But they do not adjust EPS for regularly recurring expenses such as interest on borrowings, depreciation and income tax expense. It's estimated inclusion of interest expense net of tax in the calculation would reduce non-GAAP EPS from $2.41 to $1.20, doubling the P/E ratio to ~31.0. Inclusion of depreciation and amortization net of tax in the calculation is estimated to reduce non-GAAP EPS from $2.41 to ~$0.64, increasing the P/E ratio to ~58.0. Inclusion of both would turn the non-GAAP EPS into a loss per share.

NCR: Summary and conclusions

I do not have an issue with NCR management using an adjusted EBITDA for measuring internal operating performance. I do have an issue with any apparent abdication of responsibility for overall financial performance of the company. I believe publishing a non-GAAP diluted EPS figure that fails to take into account interest expense and other regularly recurring expenses tends to distort financial measures such as P/E ratios and to overstate regularly recurring earnings or understate losses. I do not consider NCR shares an attractive investment option at current share price based on any assessment using more realistically calculated earnings per share.