Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Each investment certainly has a different risk/reward profile. I have three or four conservative picks that make up the backbone of my portfolio and generate a good chunk of change in dividends (or distributions). However, I like to make smaller bets on companies that have huge upside potential. Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is one of those picks. Before I get started, I would encourage readers to go take a quick spin through the Visual Capitalist industry comparison for Cannabis and Alcohol. It talks about some of the changing attitudes on the industry and other pieces that should be interesting for investors.

Investment Thesis

Trulieve is one of the best run companies in the cannabis sector and it dominates its home market in Florida. They have been working to expand their footprint across the country, with a focus on Pennsylvania in the Northeast and Arizona in the West. The company's valuation is dirt cheap when you factor in the revenue growth, and the earnings growth could be explosive in the next five years.

I'm expecting positive changes for the sector on the regulatory side in the next 3 to 5 years, including 280e and SAFE Banking changes that would be significant tailwinds for the industry. The company has a proven track record, with 15 consecutive quarters of profitability. I think Trulieve's dominant position in Florida provides a moat with the regulatory complexity of the industry, and its dominance in Florida is going to be key to the company's success over the next decade. I recently doubled my position, and it is currently my largest position among the US MSOs (multi-state operator).

The Business

Trulieve operates 159 stores across the US, with over 2/3 of its stores in Florida. With demographics likely to be extremely favorable in the coming years for Florida, Trulieve's pole position for the medical market in Florida is a good reason to be bullish, especially once recreational legalization occurs.

Some might view this concentration as a risk, but I would rather own companies that own a huge piece of the market in one state instead of fighting for scraps in all of the states. With the current regulatory environment, the market at a national level is extremely fragmented.

Investor Presentation trulieve.com

It isn't going to be cheap to continue to expand the company's footprint, but 15 consecutive quarters of profitability means that I'm confident Trulieve will be able to expand and grow without sacrificing profitability. Trulieve's streak is certainly an exception to the rule in the cannabis sector over the last 5 years. Trulieve also has maintained a solid balance sheet as well.

Financials

Trulieve has plenty of cash on the balance sheet ($214M at end of Q3), but the company has been active in the debt markets over the last 6 months. In October, the company issued $350M of senior secured debt due in 2026 at an interest rate of 8%. Just a couple days ago, the company issued another $75M of 8% Senior Secured Notes due in 2026. Issuing debt is something investors should be aware of, but as a shareholder, I'm a fan of this move as it raises capital without diluting shareholders. The company has plenty of cash and is likely to use its war chest to continue its expansion efforts.

Where things get really interesting is the income statement. Trulieve has seen explosive revenue growth, going from $353M in revenue for the first nine months of 2020 to $633M for 2021. I don't think we will see earnings growth going in a straight line over the next couple years because of the lumpy expenses related to expansion efforts. This growth in the business is for a company with a market cap of $3.4B. If the revenue growth continues (even at a reduced rate compared to the ridiculous growth in the last couple years), shareholders buying at the current price will be richly rewarded in the next 5 to 10 years.

Valuation

Trulieve is an absolute steal under $20 today. When you compare the market cap to the revenue growth, earnings, and the long growth runway of the company, the price of the stock is very dislocated from the fundamentals. Part of this is due to the OTC markets and lack of institutional investment, but investors willing to deal with some volatility could see significant gains in the next 3 to 5 years.

Price to Earnings fastgraphs.com

I think investors considering Trulieve should be willing to stomach the volatility and expect to hold for a long time. Unless the operating results of the business change dramatically, I expect to hold onto shares for a decade or more. Out of all the opportunities and industries in the market today, cannabis is one of the only industries that is materially undervalued across the board. I don't plan to make Trulieve or other MSOs my largest positions, but I think a small position could go a long way for long term shareholders.

Conclusion

When you look at Trulieve and try to figure out what it's worth, it is difficult to do because of the regulatory environment and the timing of impending regulatory changes. The market cap of $3.4B is ridiculously undervalued today, and I think 50% upside based on fundamentals could be the low end of the estimate. That would be just over a $5B market cap, but I think investors that truly think long-term will be richly rewarded even more than that.

One of the biggest keys to owning a speculative stock like Trulieve is deciding how comfortable you are with the business and its management. Trulieve is founder led and has a proven track record of profitability as many other competitors have destroyed shareholder wealth through poor decisions and operations. If I could only own one MSO, it would be Trulieve.

You also must decide as an investor if you can hold your nose and buy something while it's out of favor. Cannabis stocks in general had a rough 2021 and the start of 2022 hasn't been any better. For investors that are looking to start a position in one of the multi-state operators, Trulieve would be a great place to start. For investors that already have a position, now would be a great time to add to it.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.