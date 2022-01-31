Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If we look at the daily chart of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ARCB), we can actually see that shares are down close to $35 or 29% since the initiation of calendar 2022. It looks that the 200-day moving average has been able to stop this decline in its tracks. This is encouraging from a bullish standpoint as the same happened last summer before shares once more went on a multi-month rally.

Has ArcBest's decline come to a halt? (Stockcharts)

We wrote about ArcBest back in November of last year post the company's third quarter results and the trucker's fundamentals looked to be in a good spot. Sales and profits were the best the company had seen in the third quarter and the Molo acquisition which undoubtedly will beef up the company's truckload brokerage segment looked to be a very smart buy for $235 million. We also stated that the bigger players are going to take more and more share in this space which means cross-selling opportunities should only continue to grow.

This begs the question of whether ArcBest at its new valuation is now a strong buy at its present share price. Furthermore, the trucker's pending fourth quarter numbers now take on extra importance. Consensus is looking for $2.27 per share on sales of approximately $1.13 billion. If we get a significant bottom-line miss (which looks unlikely given the nine straight quarters of earnings beats), that 200-day moving average could come under pressure once more.

If the price does not move much post earnings, we need to ascertain whether the $86-plus price tag currently on offer is what we want to pay for the stock. We do this by estimating what ArcBest will earn over the next five years for example and by also estimating a base price to earnings ratio.

Despite the searing growth ArcBest has experienced over the past few quarters, the trucking company's five-year EPS annual average up to the end of fiscal 2020 came in at approximately 10%. Given how the market has moved in recent times, we will work off something like an 8% forward run rate which we would be happy with if indeed it was realized. This we believe is a conservative estimate especially given how management has ramped up its share buybacks in recent times.

On the valuation side, ArcBest shares currently trade with a GAAP earnings multiple of approximately 13. Although this is well below the company's five-year average of 21, we will use ArcBest's present multiple to give us a margin of safety in our calculation.

Therefore by compounding ArcBest's current earnings of $6.41 by 8% over the next five years, we get the following bottom-line numbers for year 1 to year 5 ($6.92, $7.48, $8.07, $8.72, $9.41). Therefore by multiplying $9.41 by our projected earnings multiple of 13, we get a projected share price of $122.33 at the end of our 5-year investment.

Now, having our projection five years out from now, the final step is to ascertain the highest price we should pay for ArcBest to achieve our 8% return. We do this by dividing our $122.33 projected share price for ARCB (five years out) by 1.08 for each of the five years and working back. We get the following results.

Period EPS - 8% Growth Rate Current Price To Pay For ARCB Year 5 $122.43 / 1.08 $113.36 Year 4 $113.36 / 1.08 $104.96 Year 3 $104.96 / 1.08 $97.18 Year 2 $97.18 / 1.08 $89.99 Year 1 $89.99 / 1.08 $83.32

The key here is that our calculations in ArcBest are based on an 8% forward EPS growth rate and an earnings multiple of 13 which means we would need to be buying shares of ArcBest at around the $83 handle. For some investors, an eight percent return may not be enough which means that their entry price must be lower in order to achieve double-digit returns. By waiting for a better entry, however, the investor runs the risk of shares of ArcBest not dropping to the desired level.

Therefore to sum up, what is the investment case? Well, there is a lot riding on the pending fourth quarter earnings report especially after the steep decline in the share price we have witnessed in recent weeks. We state this because the market will want to see if any of ArcBest's present headwinds are transitory in nature or are expected to last for some time. Since the current share price is not far off our projection, we may look at getting long here if indeed we like what we see in the report. Let's see what Q4 numbers bring. We look forward to continued coverage.