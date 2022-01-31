inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

With very rare exceptions, I am a buy and hold investor. This is reflected in the ratings I provide for individual stocks. Last year I authored one hundred articles for Seeking Alpha, and I only rated two companies as a Sell.

One of those was Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). As luck would have it, I submitted the article when the stock traded for $456, and in the brief time that it sat in the editor’s queue, the shares dropped to $400. I’ll admit to being a bit chagrined at the time, but my sell rating proved accurate; following the article’s debut, Moderna stock plummeted by roughly 60%.

There are a number of reasons why the name has performed so poorly; however, an investment thesis for MRNA also presents significant positives: the company has a robust pipeline, mRNA technology appears promising, and Moderna is awash in cash.

Why Did Moderna Stock Crash?

At its peak, MRNA was trading for nearly $500 a share. The stock’s slide began in August of last year. Falling to around $370 late in that month, it rebounded to over $450 in the coming weeks, only to fall again to the low to mid two hundreds. Time after time, Moderna shares have rallied to lower highs, only to fall to lower lows.

What causes the repeated sell offs, and is there reason to believe that MRNA will stage a lasting recovery? The impetus for the poor results is varied and occurs on a frequent basis.

In late September, shares fell by over 4% in one day after the CEO opined life would return to normal in the coming year. Early in October, Merck’s (MRK) positive results in a late-stage trial for molnupiravir, an oral treatment for COVID-19, appeared to push the stock lower.

A few days later, the shares fell nearly 4% in pre-market when Sweden nixed the use of the Moderna vaccine for those born after 1991. Later that day, news that the company was embroiled in a legal battle with Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to invalidate COVID-19 patents doubled the losses.

From the first of October through the sixth, the shares fell 16%.

The stock rallied for nearly a month on the back of a report regarding the high efficacy of the Moderna vaccine, a slew of approvals for booster shots, and forecasts that MRNA would pull in nearly $39 billion in vaccine revenue in 2022.

Then, in early November, Q3 results hit.

Moderna reported a miss on EPS and revenue, and the numbers were well below analysts’ targets. GAAP EPS of $7.70 missed by $1.41, and revenue of nearly $5 billion was more than $1.3 billion below consensus. Management also offered lower guidance.

Pre-market, the shares fell over 12%. A subsequent announcement that Pfizer’s (PFE) Paxlovid pill showed promise for treatment of COVID-19 added fuel to the fire, and within two days the stock dropped by 35%.

A short-lived Omicron fueled rally stalled when the CEO pronounced the then current batch of inoculations would prove less effective, and that months would pass before a vaccine specific to Omicron could be developed.

Then, on the first day of December, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) in a trademark dispute with MRNA. The decision means that Moderna may have to share royalties with Arbutus. The court also ruled that MRNA has no standing to appeal.

That news sent MRNA shares tumbling by 12% in one day. Less than a week later, a tweet by Senator Bernie Sanders, in which he excoriated vaccine makers, pushed the shares into another one day double-digit drop.

I view the poor Q3 results, Pfizer’s development of Paxlovid, and the appeals court ruling as real headwinds. However, I note the share price is unusually sensitive to news, be it positive or negative.

In my article of last August, I presented an argument that Moderna was simply overvalued. The following excerpt from that piece provides the foundation for my assessment.

I have difficulty reconciling the valuation gap between Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer is the firm that arguably has the only vaccine on par with Moderna’s. It is a company with 99 drugs in its pipeline versus less than two dozen in MRNA’s. I note that stripped of contributions from its vaccine, Pfizer still would have recorded a 10% increase in revenue last quarter. And last but not least, Pfizer guides for FY 2021 of revenue of $80 billions, four times that of Moderna’s forecast. I then see that Pfizer has a P/E of 21.05x while Moderna sports a P/E of 57.24x.

I will posit that the gyrations in Moderna’s share price over the last half year can largely be attributed to the initial overvaluation and the momentum that comes once a stock experiences double-digit losses for several consecutive months.

A Glance At Q3 Results

As I previously outlined, the Q3 results fell well short of expectations. Management also slashed FY 2021 sales forecasts from $20 billion to a range of $15 billion and $18 billion. However, digging a bit deeper into the report reveals that revenue is being shifted from the second half of FY21 to 2022. Production and transportation headwinds, coupled with the company’s emphasis on supplying emerging and low income markets with vaccines are contributing factors.

Even so, projected booster sales in the US should total $2 billion. Management also noted $17 billion in purchase agreements, and management expects governments to exercise options that will add up to $3 billion to that total. All in all, $22 billion in revenue is forecast for 2022.

I’ll add that in the roughly three months since MRNA provided Q3 results, the company announced that it now has $18.5 billion in signed purchase agreements and roughly $3.5 billion in options. Additionally, investors that follow Pfizer and Moderna know that forecasts for vaccine revenues tend to increase markedly over time.

The company also holds $15.3 billion in cash and investments as opposed to $583 million in debt. Management approved a $1 billion stock buyback program, a considerable sum for a firm with a market cap of less than $65 billion.

Moderna’s Pipeline

There are two mid-to-late mRNA vaccine candidates in Moderna’s pipeline.

The phase one study of mRNA-1010, the firm’s hoped for flu vaccine, were encouraging. However, there has been a discussion among analysts opining that since Moderna’s vaccine may not prove more effective than current inoculations, it might not gain traction once approved.

On one hand, the antibodies increased to good levels, but on the other hand, the levels aren't necessarily seen as high or necessarily better than some high-efficacy vaccines such as Flublok or Fluzone HD. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee

A second promising candidate in Moderna’s pipeline is a potential vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), mRAN-1345. In August, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345 in adults older than 60 years of age

RSV is the most common cause of respiratory hospitalization in infants, and although it rarely causes severe disease in healthy adults, it can lead to significant morbidity and mortality in the elderly. At present, there is no vaccine for RSV.

It is important to note that Pfizer initiated phase three trials for its RSV candidate last September.

mRNA-1647 is Moderna’s prospective cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine is currently in stage 3 trials, CMV is the number one cause of birth defects in the United States. Should the vaccine prove effective, it could generate $2 billion to $5 billion in annual revenue.

The company also has over 40 programs in its pipeline. Included in that roster are an HIV vaccine, a Zika vaccine, an inhaled pulmonary therapeutic for cystic fibrosis, and cancer vaccines.

Must Know Info For Investors

First to the cons.

Early in this article, I discussed that a federal appeals court ruled against Moderna in a trademark dispute and in favor of Arbutus Biopharma. That decision could result in Moderna sharing royalties with Arbutus. Unfortunately, that may not be the end of Moderna’s legal problems related to its vaccine.

In mid November, it was reported that the company is in a dispute with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding the vaccine’s patent. It seems the federal government is claiming that three NIH researchers played a major role in the development of the vaccine. If the feds press the issue and then win a court decision, the U.S. government would be able to license the vaccine to other manufacturers.

I make no claim to understanding the legal issues, nor can I comprehend the science behind the development of the vaccine. I will state that this represents a forbidding unknown.

(I’ve included this link to provide additional insight into the legal issues surrounding the dispute.)

Now to the pros.

Before the introduction of mRNA technology, it typically required 12 to 18 months to develop and test a new vaccine. By contrast, the entire process for Moderna, including the vaccine’s design, manufacture and shipment, took seven weeks.

The technology used for mRNA vaccines allows for rapid adaptations when viral variants evolve and/or new viruses are discovered. mRNA vaccines are based on sequences of viral proteins. Consequently, once researchers discover the sequence of a particular viral protein, it is a relatively simple process to then synthesize the vaccine. Oftentimes, creating a new vaccine can be as simple as changing the mRNA sequence.

What’s particularly unique to mRNA is the ability to rapidly generate vaccines against new diseases. That I think is one of the most exciting stories behind this technology. Daniel Anderson, professor, MIT

In addition to the ability to develop vaccines rapidly, the manufacturing process for mRNA vaccines is also less cumbersome. Competing technologies require significantly longer time frames.

With traditional vaccines, you have to do a lot of development. You need a big factory to make the protein, or the virus, and it takes a long time to grow them. The beauty of mRNA is that you don’t need that. If you inject nanoencapsulated mRNA into a person, it goes into the cells, and then the body is your factory. The body takes care of everything else from there. Robert Langer, Professor, MIT

Is Moderna Stock Undervalued Now?

Moderna currently trades for $166.14 a share. The 12-month average price target of the 17 analysts that rate the stock is $242.88. The average target of the 13 analysts that rated the stock following the most recent quarterly results is $268.00.

I think it's important to add that analysts rating the stock over the last ten days are much less sanguine regarding Moderna’s prospects than those providing analysis before mid December. The average target price of those four analysts is $165.25.

MRNA has a forward P/E of 5.93x. I use several sources that provide PEG ratings for stocks. None of those sources provide a PEG, which I believe is indicative of the murky prospects for the firm.

Is MRNA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

On one hand, Moderna is a stock with only one product. While it is true the vaccine is providing a robust revenue stream, there are arguments, both pro and con, regarding how long Spikevax can continue to deliver outsized returns. Aside from the increasing competition for COVID-19 vaccines, and Pfizer’s oral treatment for the coronavirus, there are legal concerns surrounding Moderna’s trademark and patents on Spikevax.

On the other hand, the company’s mRNA technology provides development and production advantages, the company has a relatively large pipeline, and Moderna is flush with cash. It is reasonable to assume management could acquire promising biotechs, thereby adding to the firm’s pipeline.

I’ll add that Moderna provides Q4 results in less than four weeks. Considering the company provided updated guidance less than three weeks ago, I fear any surprises during the earnings call are more likely to be negative than positive.

When I began my investigation of Moderna, I assumed I would rate the stock as a Speculative Buy. However, as I pondered the pluses and minuses of an investment in the stock, it was as if Warren Buffett was whispering his first two rules of investing in my ear.

Therefore, acknowledging that an investment in Moderna presents a high risk/ high reward profile, I rate the stock as a HOLD.