Crouching Growth, Hidden Value

The Legend

Li Mu Bai: You need practice. I can teach you to fight with the Green Destiny, but first you must learn to hold it in stillness. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Spreadsheets or grids are probably the single most important analytical benefit of computers. Excel is a universally available development environment. VBA is fine for automation of data manipulation; maybe Python is more marketable, it's definitely not faster.

Coding mostly involves resolving addressing issues. Skill in array handling is critical, and developing that takes practice.

Shindo Analytics; Seismic Intensity Matters suggested a Shindo-logical framework for group analysis. An analytical framework is a logical structure that facilitates strategic understanding and creativity. The framework incorporates finite state design principles and manages three return streams efficiently.

Shindo analytics is a technique of analyzing ranked stocks by dividing a group into seven equally sized sub-sections. A stock can be assigned an integer score of between 1 and 7 based on where it lands. The basic idea is that that number is a useful thing to know, the more practical question is why.

This article will continue the demonstration of how Shindo Analytics can be used to gain useful and concrete insights into market behavior. It will also show that the framework is flexible enough to compare multiple groups.

The terms, group and portfolio are logically equivalent.

My research is heavily oriented towards algorithmic elegance, or making my life easier, depending on how you look at it. Each individual stock in a group must have the same number of data points as the other members. Here, ETF/Index components are selected if they have at least 1550 days of price history.

Shindo implies a group size that is evenly divisible by seven.

The time frame is 1008 days; 16 iterations of 63 days, or 4 years.

Portfolios and Components

Li Mu Bai: Giang Hu is a world of tigers and dragons, full of corruption...

This analysis considers individual components of the S&P 500, in addition to two more specialized portfolios representing growth and value. SPY is used instead of the index to calculate correlation and beta for components. Both the S&P500 and SPY are weighted by market value, but when components are dealt with, it is simplest and probably best to consider them equally weighted, or RSP style.

QQQ needs no introduction.

NOBL tracks the dividend aristocrats, or Divas, which are 65 S&P 500 stocks that have increased dividends consecutively for at least 25 years. NOBL performs OK relative to its peers, the elegance of the selection metric makes it interesting to analyze. NOBL is equal weighted.

The number of components for each portfolio is noted on the rightmost column below. Reasonable ETFs are added to make the number of components evenly divisible by 7:

SPY includes SPY to make 490. Shindo size = 490/7 = 70

QQQ includes QQQ and XLK to make 91. Shindo size = 91/7 = 13

NOBL miraculously comes out to 63 on its own. Shindo size = 63/7 = 9

Portfolio Performance 3 mon/4 years JIFriedman.com

The columns are:

nlRet - Natural log return of buy and hold for the period.

Cval $1 - Current value of $1 invested at the start

StDev - Standard Deviation for the period.

Corr - Correlation with SPY.

Beta - Beta related to SPY.

ETF holders have obviously recently fared better than many individual stock afficionados because ETFs mitigate selection risk. SPY/RSP losses are mild in the current period, QQQ is weaker but not catastrophically so, and the Divas are comparatively sort of OK.

Observations:

Volatility (standard deviation) is reduced in the current 63 day iteration compared to the long term numbers for all the ETFs.

NOBL correlation and with SPY is sharply reduced in the current period.

QQQ beta has increased, while RSP and NOBL beta has decreased.

Shindo Types

Shindo analytics can be applied to any rational measurement. The studies above show the current four Shindo types:

Return Shindo - Components are segregated by natural log return.

Volatility Shindo - Segregated by standard deviation.

Correlation Shindo - Segregated by correlation with SPY.

Beta Shindo - Segregated by beta with SPY.

Related ETF Performance

Li Mu Bai: During my meditation training... I came to a place of deep silence... I was surrounded by light... Time and space disappeared. I had come to a place my master had never told me about.

Value ETFs

Value ETFs have held up relatively well during the current intermediate market weakness.

Value ETFs 63 Day/1008 Day Performance JIFriedman.com

The more detailed numbers confirm that the observations made about NOBL specifically, apply equally to the value group in general. Volatility, correlation, and beta are all sharply lower in the most recent iteration.

NOBL is obviously an excellent representative of the value group.

Growth ETFs

Yu Shu Lien: You were enlightened? Li Mu Bai: No. I didn't feel the bliss of enlightenment. Instead... I was surrounded by an endless sorrow.

Growth ETFs 3mon/4year Performance JIFriedman.com

The increase in beta combined with continued high correlation with SPY explains the relative recent weakness in growth. That sword cuts both ways, as these ETFs will do best on a recovery or countermove.

QQQ is now the only growth ETF to have more than doubled in 4 years.

Group Normalization

Li Mu Bai: The things we touch have no permanence. My master would say... there is nothing we can hold on to in this world. Only by letting go can we truly possess what is real.

When dealing with information, normalizing data is a necessary basic step before achieving any rational design goal. Natural log returns solve the component return normalization problem. Another low level design issue is accounting for the different numbers of individual stocks in various groups where an appropriate normalization technique is not as clear.

Group performance can be evaluated by summing natural log returns for a time period of all securities in the group. That number represents the precise return for holding each group member consecutively in time, instead of simultaneously. The sum could be adjusted by dividing it by the number of group members (for example). From an analytical perspective both numbers are equivalent, so there is no clear advantage of doing that. Extraneous operations must be avoided.

The normalization solution implemented in this article assumes that the investor will make the same dollar investment in each portfolio. If an RSP investor makes a $1 investment in each of the 490 stocks, a QQQ investor will invest $490/93 investment in each of the 93 QQQ stocks. Similarly for NOBL, an investor will invest $490/63 in each Diva.

Comparative Iterative Returns

Li Mu Bai: No growth without assistance. No action without reaction. No desire without restraint. Now give yourself up and find yourself again.

RSP/QQQ/NOBL four year 16 iteration returns JIFiredman.com

Time series analysis requires an algorithmic lookback structure. It is imperative to pay particular attention to low level logic. The lookback structure should provide analytical discipline, while facilitating understanding and insight.

Observations:

The current 63 day iteration (Iter1) was the fourth weakest out of 16 for RSP but the worst for QQQ.

NOBL had its best 63 day performance vs RSP and QQQ out of 16.

The gap between QQQ and RSP/NOBL performance was significant but it has narrowed in Iter1.

The red line in Iter8 followed by the green lines in Iter7/5/4, seems to approximately define the Covid Crash and Recovery phase.

QQQ substantially outperformed RSP/NOBL during the 16 iteration period.

Return Shindo

Sir Te: A sword by itself rules nothing. It comes alive only through skillful manipulation.

The Return Shindo has a dimensionality property that is missing from the other three types, because the investor is focused on favorable return. That allows relative stock selection performance to be precisely measured based on the lookback/iteration parameters.

Shindo High/Low return performance provides insight into portfolio tail activity.

RSP Component Shindo Returns 63/1008 days JIFriedman.com

In the charts, the blue line shows high returns for each shindo while the orange shows low returns. The blue and orange lines follow each other closely but the blue high line diverges between shindos 6 and 7, while the orange low line diverges between shindos 1 and 2.

The chart is not time dependent and will always take the form shown above for any rationally conceivable group or portfolio.

The shindo where negative returns change to positive is a good indication of the strength of the market. For Iter1, RSP isn't profitable until shindo5, compared to shindo3 profitability in the combined 16 iteration numbers.

R-Shindo Component Analysis JIFriedman.com

The return shindos clearly show the effect of recent action on the portfolios. All portfolios are weaker in Iter1 than long term. NOBL is negative into shindo4 and QQQ is negative even into shindo6. In the longer term, all three of the portfolios are profitable in shindo3.

Volatility Shindos

Li Mu Bai: You've got potential. You've studied the Wudan Manual but you don't understand it. You need a real master. Jen Yu: Do you think you are a real master? Li Mu Bai: Like most things, I am nothing. It's the same for this sword. All of it is simply a state of mind.

Seismic Intensity suggested that Volatility is bi-directional based on finite state. Specifically, high volatility is positive for the CO (Close to Open) state and negative for OC (Open to close).

V-Shindo 16 Iterations RSP/NOBL/QQQ JIFriedman.com

Without finite state technique, CO and OC are hidden by dimensionality. The information conveyed by the tCC (Buy and hold return) is not enough to profound analytical insight. The longer term strength of QQQ is easy to understand, powerful CO action in conjunction with mildly positive OC performance.

V-Shindo Iteration 1 RSP/NOBL/QQQ JIFriedman.com

Iter1 has seen stability at lower volatilities and weak OC High volatility. CO performance has been OK but the numbers look volatility neutral.

Observations

The current weakness is worth paying attention to, but is most likely intermediate in nature. The more major Covid crash and recovery epoch may be morphing into something else.

Correlation and beta of growth stocks increases during significant market moves in either direction. That suggests that a recovery or countertrend move will favor growth stocks as usual. A recovery will probably feature strong OC performance.

Value stocks are getting close to performing as well as SPY over 4 years.