Valero Energy: Impressive Results
Summary
- The U.S. refiner reported a fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, significantly contrasting from a loss of $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.
- The reported adjusted net income was $1,012 million, or $2.47 per share, for the fourth quarter and $1,152 million, or $2.81 per share, for the year.
- I recommend buying VLO at or below $78.
Investment Thesis
San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:VLO) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on January 27, 2022.
1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 results snapshot
The U.S. refiner reported a fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, significantly contrasting from a loss of $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The results beat analysts' expectations.
Total revenues surged from $16,604 million last year quarter to $35,903 million in 4Q21.
The better-than-expected results were bolstered by increased refinery throughput volume and higher refining margin. The company enjoyed a strong recovery in gasoline demand which boosted the results.
The quarterly operating income for the four quarters of 2021 is presented below. We can see that the refining segment has increased significantly.
The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $10.73 from $9.85 the preceding quarter, while the ethanol margin increased from $0.46 to $1.60.
Valero Energy’s adjusted refining operating income was recorded at $3.92 per barrel of throughput compared to the year-ago loss of $2.03.
2 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis is straightforward and has not changed since my preceding article. I'm a long-term VLO shareholder, and I intend to accumulate on weakness. However, the stock is reaching an overbought situation and may retrace soon.
The refining business is defined by a highly volatile environment requiring short-term serious trading LIFO to turn this investment profitable. Thus, it's compelling to trade short-term VLO using at least 30%-40% of your total position (trading includes options as well). I will develop this strategy in detail in the last part of my article.
3 - Stock Performance
The chart below is a perfect example of that wild fluctuation. However, VLO is now up 40% on a one-year basis and pays a generous dividend yield of 4.82%.
CEO Joe Gorder said in the conference call:
We saw continued improvement in our business during the fourth quarter with refining margins supported by strong product demand. In our system, we ended the year with gasoline demand at pre-pandemic levels and demand for diesel actually higher than pre-pandemic levels. We also saw a significant jet fuel recovery as domestic and international travel opened up, increasing from approximately 60% of pre-pandemic levels at the beginning of the year to approximately 80% at the end of the year. Product inventories were low as a result of the refining capacity rationalization that's taken place in the last 2 years and weather-related impacts from Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Ida.
Valero Energy: Selected Financials - The Raw Numbers (Fourth Quarter Of 2021)
|Valero Energy
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|16.60
|20.81
|27.75
|29.52
|35.90
|Net Income in $ Million
|-359
|-704
|162
|463
|1,009
|EBITDA $ Million
|132
|-43
|1,199
|1,366
|1,443
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.88
|-1.73
|0.39
|1.13
|2.46
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|96
|-52
|2,008
|1,449
|2,454
|CapEx in $ Million
|506
|339
|355
|463
|596
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-410
|-391
|1,653
|986
|1,858*
|Total Cash $ Billion
|3.313
|2.254
|3.572
|3.498
|4.122
|Total L.T. Debt (incl. current) in $ Billion
|14.67
|14.68
|14.68
|14.23
|13.87
|Dividend per share in $
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|407
|407
|407
|408
|408
|Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|Throughput volume in K Bop/d
|2,550
|2,410
|2,835
|2,854
|3,033
|Ethanol in K gallon p/d
|4,124
|3,562
|4,203
|3,625
|4,402
|Brent price ($/b)
|45.10
|61.09
|69.00
|73.22
|79.85
|WTI price ($/b)
|42.56
|57.84
|66.09
|70.58
|77.36
|Natural gas price ($/MM Btu)
|2.55
|19.66
|2.93
|4.25
|4.54
Source: VLO PR
* Estimated by Fun Trading
Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, Ethanol Production, And Margins
1 - Revenues were a record of $35.90 billion in 4Q21.
Valero Energy's revenue for the fourth quarter was $35.90 billion. The company posted a quarterly income of $2.46 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.88 per diluted share a year ago.
The total cost of sales rose to $33,993 million from $16,834 million last year, primarily due to the higher cost of materials and increased operating expenses.
The reported adjusted net income was $1,012 million, or $2.47 per share, for the fourth quarter and $1,152 million, or $2.81 per share, for the year.
Review of the different segments:
- The refining segment: The segment operating income was $1,095 million compared to a loss of $476 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes supported the segment.
- The Ethanol segment: The segment adjusted operating profit was $475 million compared to $17 million in the third quarter of 2020. Higher ethanol production volumes aided the segment. Production increased to 4,402 thousand gallons per day from 4,124 thousand gallons a year ago.
- The Renewable Diesel segment: The segment operating income increased to $152 million compared to $127 million in the year-ago period. The segment was supported by higher renewable diesel sales volumes, which grew to 1,592 thousand gallons per day from 618 thousand gallons a year ago.
2 - Free cash flow in 4Q21 was estimated at $1,905 million
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.
VLO had a trailing twelve-month ttm free cash flow of $1,858 million. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter is estimated at $1,858 million.
The cash cost of the dividend is now $1,600 million per year, while ttm free cash flow is $1,838 million, suggesting that VLO could eventually pay a little more in dividend in 2022.
3 - Net debt is down to $9.75 billion as of December 31, 2021
Valero Energy had total cash of $4,122 million in 4Q21, up from $3,498 million the preceding quarter. Total debt and finance lease obligations were $13,870 million compared to $14,677 million last year.
The company reduced Valero’s long-term debt by $693 million in the fourth quarter and $1.3 billion in 2021.
4 - Throughput and ethanol production in 4Q21
Refining throughput volumes were 3,033K barrels per day for the fourth quarter, up 18.9% yearly.
Feedstock composition for the four quarters: Sweet crude oil is the highest.
The U.S. Gulf Coast provided approximately 59.2% of the total throughput volume.
You can find the historical chart price comparison (Price: Brent and WTI).
Technical Analysis (Short-Term) And Commentary
Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.
VLO forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $86.5 and support at $78. I suggest trading LIFO for about 40% of your total position.
LIFO trading may increase your tax burden, but it also helps you trade more efficiently and boost your profit many folds while holding your core position for a much higher target.
The trading strategy is to sell about 30% at or above $86.25 and wait for a possible retracement. If VLO can cross the resistance (breakout), the next higher resistance is estimated at $87.
Conversely, if VLO loses its momentum, the next support is below $78, potentially dropping to the 200MA at $72.50.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
