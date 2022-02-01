Jack Taylor/Getty Images News

Introduction

On January 13th, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) announced the acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330 million in cash. This isn’t surprising given a November 2021 Bloomberg article that said Monster was exploring a deal with Constellation Brands (STZ) in an environment where the line between alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages is blurred. My thesis is that the entry into alcohol is a positive development for Monster as it gives them new growth opportunities. This acquisition is an inflection point as my previous articles on Monster did not consider the potential they have in the alcohol space.

CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Monster co-CEO Hilton Schlosberg said this acquisition provides them with a springboard to enter the alcohol space:

The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry.

In the January 13th call, co-CEO Rodney Sacks said CANarchy is mainly a craft brewing company but he noted they have some seltzer brands including Wild Basin. Co-CEO Sacks points out that using or extending the Monster brand into alcohol can be pernicious and we should instead expect innovative line extensions from CANarchy’s existing brands. Co-CEO Schlosberg agreed, saying he’s excited to build and expand on CANarchy's brands.

Here are the flagship products for CANarchy from a January 13th presentation:

CANarchy brands (Monster Beverage Investor Meeting Presentation)

Regarding CANarchy’s brand distribution, in the January 13th call, co-CEO Schlosberg said 30% goes through Anheuser-Busch distributors, 50% goes through Molson Coors distributors and 20% are pure independents. He then said there are opportunities with beer, seltzers, mixed cocktails and even spirits:

And the opportunity is to -- as we spoke earlier, is to build on the CANarchy brands that they have and to introduce new alcoholic brands, whether they be in beer, in seltzers, in mixed cocktails, in spirits. We have an open playbook to be able to launch a business and develop business in the alcohol space.

CANarchy’s Oskar Blues brewery notes that they started using cans in 2002 which was unheard of for craft breweries back then:

In 2002, in the funky little town of Lyons, Colorado, we shattered craft beer convention by stuffing our voluminously hopped mutha of a brew, Dale’s Pale Ale, into a portable, crushable, infinitely recyclable can.

Westword says Oskar Blues has a free-spirited image and I believe this will prove to be a good fit with Monster Beverage.

Line Extensions

Monster’s January 2014 presentation shows the success they’ve had with line extensions in the energy category. Drinks like Absolutely Zero in purple, Zero Ultra in white, Ultra Blue in turquoise and Rehab in yellow didn’t exist in 2009 but they were a sizable part of the product mix by the end of 2013:

Monster Line Extensions (January 2014 Investor Presentation)

Now there is an opportunity for Monster to take this same approach with the CANarchy brands in the alcohol category.

THC Drinks

The above Bloomberg article that mentioned the talks between Monster and Constellation says the following about Constellation’s interest in THC drinks:

Constellation, based in Victor, New York, has a stake of almost 40% in Canopy Growth Corp., a Canadian marijuana company. Canopy sells THC-infused drinks in Canada, and a deal between Constellation and Monster might create opportunities in that growing category. However, there is concern that THC drinks might hurt the images of Monster, which is based in Corona, California, and Atlanta-based Coca-Cola.

Evercore ISI Director Robert Ottenstein asked about CBD and THC in the January 13th call noting that both are big in Colorado. Monster co-CEO Sacks answered as follows:

That is one opportunity. But again, as a national beverage company, it's a little -- we've sort of steered away from it until we just get some more clarity on where we go. We don't want to have regional brands. And I think even from the CANarchy side, that's not sort of going to be sort of first and foremost on our focus. It doesn't mean that we won't try it. Again, it's premature because we've not really -- just not really sat down and strategized and addressed it.

Closing Thoughts

Big Charts shows that Monster has never been statistically cheap from a P/E perspective as it has ranged from about 30 to 60 over the last decade. However, long-term investors have been prodigiously rewarded as today’s equity market cap is about $45 billion which is around 3,000 times the $14.6 million level from 1992:

Monster Beverage Historical P/E Ratio (bigcharts.com)

I recommend that readers use forward looking thoughts when thinking about Monster’s valuation. The P/E ratio based on trailing earnings doesn’t tell us much about future earnings. Regarding future expectations, I think Monster will continue to trade at a high P/E ratio as long as they’re in growth mode and the trailing earnings do little to show the potential for future earnings.

Year-over-year revenue growth for the 3Q21 quarter was “only” 13% going from $1,246 million to $1,411 million. Monster still has plenty of growth potential without the alcohol business. Just past the 26 minute mark of a 2017 video interview with co-CEO Sacks, they say about 2/3rds of the global energy drink market in volume and revenue is outside the U.S. However, the Monster 3Q21 10-Q shows only $489 million or 35% of their $1,411 million quarterly sales came from outside the U.S. and Canada!

The forward-looking takeaway from this is that Monster is still a growth company and the new alcohol channel gives them numerous opportunities.

