Maria Symchych-Navrotska/iStock via Getty Images

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) surfaced on my radar again after shares hit a new 52-week low, as it is not the only company or share which finds itself in that territory at this point in time.

My last take on the company dates back to the summer of 2020, when I concluded that Masimo was a great, yet pricey value creator. After a violent dip in recent weeks, shares are dead flat over the past eighteen months, while the company has seen continued growth.

This makes the situation look a bit more compelling, yet very pricey earnings multiples have only come down to still pricey multiples as investing in Masimo requires a long term horizon and tolerance for high valuations, which the company likely can and will grow into in the future.

Former Take

Masimo is a medical technology company which focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of non-invasive monitoring technologies. The promise of invasive technologies is of course that they can improve patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care, a very welcome combination. Since its founding in 1989, Masimo has gradually grown in this space, recognized for its quality and innovative solutions.

The core business of the company involves measurement through motion and so-called low perfusion arterial blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate monitoring. While these products are not necessarily very innovative, traditional measurement technology has problems providing accurate results when patients are in movement, something which Masimo is addressing, among others.

The company went public in 2007 at $17 per share, as shares were range bound in a $20-$40 range until 2016. When shares traded at $40 in 2016, the company supported a $2.2 billion equity valuation with the company posting sales around $600 million at the time. This looked like a compelling multiple as shares came to live and rose to the $100 mark in 2017, and even hit the $250 mark in May 2020, just weeks after the outbreak of the pandemic.

This valuation was applied to a business which posted $938 million in sales in 2019, up 13% from 2018. The company posted GAAP earnings of $3.44 per share, actually coming in above reported adjusted earnings. Needless to say is that these valuations are very steep, resulting in sky-high earnings multiples, even if we factor in a nearly $700 million net cash balance.

Part of this enthusiasm was driven by solid operating performance since the outbreak of the pandemic, with second quarter sales up 31%, amidst demand for remote monitoring devices on the increase for obvious reasons of course.

The reported growth marked quite an acceleration in sales. With operating assets trading around $200 per share that summer, the company traded at around 50 times earnings, as that high valuations was the basic premise behind my caution.

What Happened?

Since Masimo traded at an operating asset valuation around the $200 mark in the summer of 2020, shares of Masimo have traded in a $200-$300 range ever since with shares now trading at $215, after actually hitting the $200 mark in recent days.

Early in 2021, it was apparent that the pandemic was a driver behind the business with full year sales up 22% to $1.14 billion. Adjusted earnings per share rose seventy cents to $4.14 per share, with GAAP earnings up thirty-eight cents to $3.60 per share. The company issued a modest guidance for 2022, with sales seen up in the mid-single-digits to around $1.20 billion, with both GAAP and adjusted earnings seen at $3.80 per share, with earnings set to fall on the latter metric. With shares trading at $250 at the start of 2021, the company traded around 11-12 times sales as the valuation rose to more than 60 times forward earnings, albeit that earnings for 2021 were seen largely similar to 2020.

2021 has proven to be a solid year. The company hiked the full year sales guidance to $1.205 billion alongside the first quarter earnings release, and to $1.216 billion after second quarter results came in flat on an annual basis, after a particularly difficult comparable. Following the third quarter earnings report, the sales guidance was hiked to $1.23 billion, with full year earnings now seen at $3.88 per share, eight cents ahead of the initial guidance provided for the year. Net cash of $652 million still comes in at around $11 per share, which reveals that at $215 currently, the operating assets are valued around $200 per share.

This still works down to a valuation multiple just above the 50 times earnings mark. The combination of sales multiple compression and actually rising sales means that sales multiples have fallen to just below the 10 times mark, which still feels a bit rich here, despite another resilient year. This conclusion remains, even after the company released preliminary 2021 sales around $1.235-$1.240 billion, with earnings seen at $3.88 per share.

The company even outlined a 2022 guidance which calls for modest growth, actually around 10% with sales seen at $1.35 billion, as adjusted earnings per share are seen at a midpoint of $4.30 per share, working down to a 46 times forward multiple.

Concluding Thought

With shares of Masimo trading dead flat over the past two years, which marks a dramatic underperformance vs. the market, I must say that valuations have improved a bit as the business has seen solid growth in the remainder of 2020, 2021 as the 2022 guidance looks very fine to me as well. The issue is that a sky-high earnings multiple is still sky-high at 46 times forward earnings, albeit that these multiples have improved a bit, yet the valuation makes the company very susceptible to higher interest rates.

Needless to say that Masimo is quality and while the business has seen solid topline sales and earnings growth over the past decade, the promise is still much greater if this technology can be exported to more applications as well. This makes strong growth likely in the future, but the timing and pace of growth remains a bit hard to factor in, as investors have been bidding up the shares of well positioned and organic growers a bit too much in the past. Labeling the company as a pandemic play would be too short-sighted as growth is not driven by the pandemic, but demand for accurate measurements, as solutions to remote measure are not just in demand of a pandemic, but certainly in a tight labor market as well.

Despite a huge correction, as shares traded just a few dollars from the $300 mark as recent as a month ago, I certainly believe that Masimo looks a lot more compelling here, yet that is not the same as seeing very strong appeal here. As a tactical buy, a small purchase here might be warranted, yet the fundamentals still reveal a bit too demanding valuation here.