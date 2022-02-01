Bulgac/E+ via Getty Images

I covered MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) more than a year ago, and in what has become a common refrain for 2021, MEIP has fallen 33% since. At that time, pracinostat was still its lead candidate. It is now gone, replaced by orphan-drug designated zandelisib, partnered with Kyowa Kirin, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor which was always the core value behind MEI.

I covered PI3K deltas recently, with TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) umbralisib. Like zandelisib, it is also an oral PI3K delta. In my earlier article, I showed some comparative data between zandelisib and umbralisib, which seemed to show that zandelisib fared better than umbralisib. The data was as follows:

In the US, we have data from a phase 1b study in various B-cell malignancies including r/r FL, MZL, DLBCL and CLL, in a total of 57 patients who failed at least one non-P13K/BTK therapy, as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab.

zandelisib data MEIP website

Umbralisib’s phase 1 design in follicular lymphoma was similar to zandelisib’s. In that trial, the data was as follows:

With a median follow up of 27.5 mos, FL pts had an ORR of 45.3% (95% CI 36.1% - 54.8%) with 5.1% achieving a CR, and a DCR of 79.5%. The median TTR was 4.6 mos (95% CI 3.0 - 5.6). The median PFS was 10.6 mos (95% CI 7.2 - 13.7) with an estimated 12-month PFS rate of 45.9%. The median DoR was 11.1 mos (95% CI 8.3 - 15.6). If you look at the ORR of 45% and 5% CR in umbralisib, zandelisib’s ORR of 83% and CR of 22% in the overall FL group are outstanding. The same goes for other B-cell malignancies: Zandelisib data MEIP Here, umbralisib data was - MZL ORR 49%, CR 15.9%; SLL 50% ORR 4.5% CRR, DLBCL - 23% ORR, 14% CR. The patient population was much higher in umbralisib, but even then, the difference is strong and slants towards zandelisib except in DLBCL. Safety profile of zandelisib was also very good. Discontinuation rates for the drug also compare well with other approved and pipeline drugs.

This was in December 2020, so I am going to see what happened since then. Since my article was the last one on Seeking Alpha, I think that’s important that we do this research.

First, here’s how the current pipeline looks:

MEIP Pipeline MEIP website

There are now three assets. Lead asset zandelisib (ME-401) is an oral PI3K delta inhibitor being tested in patients with B-cell malignancies. Voruciclib is an oral CDK9 inhibitor being tested in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. ME-344 is a mitochondrial inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors.

The most important milestone expected in Q4 2021 was the following:

Enrollment in Phase 2 TIDAL study evaluating zandelisib as a monotherapy in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, to complete around the end of Q1 of 2021, with initiation of a second arm of the study in relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma, expected in Q1 of 2021. Topline data anticipated in Q4 of 2021.

This data was announced on November 30 and showed that zandelisib monotherapy for follicular lymphoma (FL) patients who received at least two prior systemic therapies demonstrated a 70.3% objective response rate (95% CI=59.8, 79.5) in the primary efficacy population (n=91). In addition, 35.2% of patients achieved a complete response.

MEI expects that there are 8000 US patients with r/r FL who have no standard treatment options. The opportunity, according to the company, is $1bn.

The TIDAL data will target accelerated approval, while the ongoing phase 3 COASTAL data will be for full approval. MEIP is running a whole host of studies with zandelisib; however, FL is the only indication with a good amount of data, followed by MZL. Other indications are still developing data.

Voruciclib has also begun to interest analysts. In April last year, Wells Fargo analyst Nick Abbott pointed out that preclinical data showed that voruciclib demonstrated activity against multiple KRAS mutant cancer cell lines and inhibited growth of these cancers in combination with KRAS inhibitors. Voruciclib is the CDK9 inhibitor furthest along in development. Preclinical data showed that out of five chemical clusters that inhibited oncogenic RAS -- three were CDK9 inhibitors. Now, since 30% of all cancers are due to mutations from the RAS gene family, CDK9 becomes very important.

Financials

MEIP has a market cap of $253 million and a cash balance of $145 million as of the previous quarter. They raised $45 million in December. Research and development expenses were $20.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, while general and administrative expenses were $7.9 million. That gives them a runway of 4-5 quarters.

The company has a co-development agreement with Kyowa Kirin for zandelisib. The financial terms are as follows:

KKC paid us an initial payment of $100 million in May 2020. Of the $100 million paid by KKC, $20.4 million was remitted by KKC to the Japanese taxing authorities as a result of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service being closed due to the COVID pandemic, and therefore being unable to provide necessary documentation to support an exemption from the required foreign withholding. We received the amount remitted to the Japanese taxing authorities in October 2020. Additionally, we may earn up to approximately $582.5 million in potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of zandelisib in the Ex-U.S., which are tiered beginning in the teens.

KKC will develop zandelisib ex-US, while MEI and KKC will co-develop it in the US and share profits and costs on a 50-50 basis.

Bottom line

As I noted in my earlier articles, the FDA has beef with PI3K delta molecules on safety issues. Zandelisib’s data has been competitive versus TGTX, as well as with Zydelig’s 54% ORR in FL. However, what should concern MEI investors is how well zandelisib is differentiated from the other approved pipeline PI3K deltas in terms of safety. I am going to look at the regulatory pathway with considerable interest.