Lexington Realty Trust has changed its name and rebranded itself as LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), to reflect its new purpose in life. The name change was made official on December 15.

It has taken 6 years, but the company has nearly completed its transformation from a polyglot Net Lease REIT to an Industrial REIT. At year's end in 2015, LXP had a portfolio that consisted of only 16% warehouse and distribution facilities, with the rest distributed among a grab bag of manufacturing, cold storage, office, and other facilities. Three years later, the mix was almost 50/50, with warehouse and distribution accounting for 48% of the portfolio by gross book value. By the end of Q3 2021, the portfolio was 93% industrial, with office, manufacturing, and cold storage accounting for just 7%.

The transformation was done with the express intent of cashing in on the boom in e-commerce. As CEO Wilson Eglin said on the latest earnings call,

With 95% of our gross assets now industrial, we have substantially completed our portfolio transformation to a predominantly single tenant industrial REIT. Our portfolio continues to benefit from healthy fundamentals in the industrial sector, including strong leasing demand and rental growth. Tenant leasing velocity is being driven by the need to improve supply chain efficiency as transportation costs rise, resulting in a greater desire for additional space to house inventory. Demand is still outpacing supply with vacancy at an all-time low leading to rental rates continuing to rise across the country. Class A warehouse distribution space in our target markets is benefiting from all of these trends. In short, it is a great time to be an industrial real estate company with top quality assets.

While the portfolio is now predominantly single-tenant class A warehouse space, those warehouses are not especially well-positioned, when compared to other Industrial REITs. The largest presence by ABR (annual base rent) is in places secondary markets like Memphis, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Cincinnati, with the remainder scattered through the upper midwest and along the eastern seaboard.

LXP now owns and operates 102 properties, comprising 48.8 msf (million square feet), 99% of it leased, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.7 years. The average property age is 9.4 years.

The top 10 tenants account for 38.4% of ABR, with Amazon alone accounting for 8.4%, so further diversification would help.

At the close of December 2021, LXP also entered into a joint venture (JV) to recapitalize 22 of their facilities, totaling 6.7 msf of non-warehouse space for a variety of uses, such as manufacturing, cold storage, assembly, and R&D.

The transformation puts LXP in a position to benefit from the e-commerce boom. This is a lucrative trend, as Hoya Capital has extensively documented. This may prove to be a new lease on life (no pun intended) for LXP and its shareholders.

Growth metrics

Here are the key metrics for LXP over the past 4 years.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021* CAGR FFO (millions) $239 $254 $185 $224 $206 -- FFO Growth % -- 6.3 (-27.2) 21.1 (-8.1) TCFO (millions) $228 $218 $192 $202 $223 -- TCFO Growth % -- (-4.4) (-12.0) 5.2 10.4 Share price Dec. 31 $9.65 $8.21 $10.62 $10.62 $15.62 -- Share price Gain % -- (-14.9) 29.4 0.0 47.1 Market Cap (billions) $2.32 $1.92 $2.70 $2.94 $4.30 -- Market Cap Growth % -- (-17.2) 40.1 8.8 46.3

* FFO and TCFO estimated, based on Q3 results.

Cash flow is improving over the past 3 years, but revenue has been checkered. After a spotty 2018 (in line with the rest of the REIT sector), LXP took a major step forward in share price and market cap in 2019, even while taking major steps backward in FFO (Funds From Operations) and TCFO (Total Cash From Operations), as investors apparently warmed up to the transition to industrial assets. The company did an impressive job of growing in the pandemic year of 2020, and in spite of spotty income and cash flow numbers in 2021, the share price gained 47%, outpacing the REIT average of 41%, but lagging the Industrial average of 62%.

Balance sheet metrics

Company Liquidity Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating LXP Industrial Trust 2.20 32% 5.4x BBB-

The company's Liquidity Ratio (Assets/Liabilities) is solid at 2.20, and so is the Debt/EBITDA of 5.4x. The Debt Ratio of 32% is a bit high, especially for an Industrial.

Dividend metrics

Company Div. Yield Div. Score Payout Div. Safety LXP Industrial Trust 3.33% 2.31 56% A

This is where LXP shines. The Yield is above the REIT average, and even farther above the Industrial average, at 3.33%, and with a payout ratio of 56%, Seeking Alpha Premium rates the dividend a very safe A.

The Dividend Score projects the Yield 3 years from now, based on the dividend growth rate. In the case of LXP, this number is misleading, for the following reasons.

According to Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha,

While LXP did cut the dividend back in 2019, it had more to do with LXP's transition from higher yielding (but higher risk) office assets to lower yielding (but faster growing) industrial properties. Looking forward, I see room for dividend growth, as LXP's portfolio transition is nearly complete.

CEO Eglin indicates the company intends to grow the dividend aggressively, saying

The new declared quarterly common share dividend, which will be paid in the first quarter of 2022 will be $0.12 per, representing an 11.6% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. Our intent to grow the dividend annually moving forward reflects our confidence in the direction of market rent growth and our opportunity to raise future rents.

The Dividend Score shown is based on the trailing 3-year dividend growth rate of (-12.23)%. But there is every reason to believe the dividend growth rate going forward will be positive, so the Yield 3 years from now should still be above average.

Valuation metrics

Company Price/FFO Premium to NAV Market Cap LXP Industrial Trust 18.8 (-8.6)% $4.1B

Within the past month, LXP has climbed into the market cap sweet spot ($4B - $10B), by the skin of its teeth.

The P/FFO ratio of 18.8 is considerably below the current REIT average, and the discount to NAV OF 8.6% means investors are getting the shares on the cheap. Combined with the above-average Yield, this makes LXP attractive to income investors.

Ironically, this is one of the best arguments against LXP. Cheap REITs tend to stay cheap, and underperform the market. Here is a side-by-side comparison, between LXP and 3 other Industrial REITs in the market cap sweet spot.

What could go wrong?

Like all other Industrial REITs, LXP Industrial Trust faces risks from natural disasters, telecommunication failures, blackouts, terrorism, war, and cyber security attacks. Those possible attacks include hacking, viruses, vandalism, theft, malicious software, phishing, unauthorized access, and employee error or malfeasance.

The coronavirus pandemic could cause continued supply chain disruptions, which could affect LXP's profitability in several ways, if it should

affect tenants' liquidity,

lead to partial closure or restricted access,

decrease occupancy rates, and/or

retard redevelopment projects.

There has also been a big shakeup on the board in the past month or two, driven by an activist investor. There have also been rumors of a low-ball buyout offer.

Investor's bottom line

LXP's newly acquired Industrial facilities are not in bad locations, but other Industrial REITs are better positioned. Similarly, LXP is fairly new to the business of supply chain assets, and management has less experience and shallower roots in the industry than competitors in the Industrial REIT sector. Until LXP management stabilizes and proves themselves in this new arena, there are at least 7 Industrial REITs that would make better investments right now, as I see it (see "Picking a Winner in Industrial REITS," scheduled to be published January 31).

LXP is an intriguing possibility for both growth and income, but for the time being, it is still unproven, and with so many great sizzling-hot Industrials to choose from, there is just no need to gamble on this one yet.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings and Wall Street Analysts rate LXP at Buy, but the Authors call it a Hold.

The Street, KeyBanc, and TipRanks call LXP a Buy, while Evercore ISI and Ford Equity Research rate it a Hold. Zacks rates it a Sell.

Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha offers this glowing assessment,

Lexington Property Trust has done an impressive job of transitioning its property portfolio towards the safer and growing industrial segment. This transition is nearly complete, and LXP is starting to reap the rewards from increasing base rents with annual bumps . . . Considering the balance sheet quality and the relative undervaluation, I see LXP as offering the best value in the industrial REIT segment at the moment.

while Daniel Jones has this to say:

When I last wrote about Lexington Realty Trust, I was enticed by the fact that growth looked to be resuming. Sadly, that was more a short-term bump than anything. . . I don't think it offers attractive upside in the foreseeable future.

LXP Industrial Trust reports Q4 2021 earnings on February 18.