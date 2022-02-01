Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There aren't many stocks (or REITs) that have had a good start to 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) certainly isn't an exception. In that article, I did an in depth breakdown of the company. This article will be more focused on what the next 5 to 10 years looks like for IIPR. I haven't added to my position yet, but IIPR is on my watchlist and depending on what is going on in the market, I will be looking to double my position in this unique REIT.

Investment Thesis

Investors looking for total return in the REIT sector should own a piece of IIPR. A niche property type in cannabis real estate gives them favorable lease terms, which translates to huge FFO/share and dividend growth. I will do a brief update on the valuation (hint: it's very attractive under $200). However, instead of a breakdown of the business, I talk a little bit about the past, the future, investing, and inversion.

A DeLorean to 2010

There are certain parts of my investment process that are difficult to put into words. I don't really follow any rules except for trying to pay less for something than it is worth. I like to think I'm pretty good at it, but one of the pieces that is always challenging is trying to piece together a workable vision of the future using what you know about the past.

The best performing REITs always will be the ones that offer what every REIT investor is looking for: above average dividend growth. When you look at the past decade, REITs like Equinix (EQIX) or Crown Castle might have lower starting yields, but if you can hold them for years (and preferably decades if you choose well), the dividend growth means you get the best of both worlds. Investors looking for total returns in REITs should always be focused on the growth potential of the company and not get too focused in on the yield. I have a couple of high yield picks that have done alright for me, but the higher the yield, the more discerning you have to be as an investor.

Some people would expect that buying REITs with big dividends and consistently low valuations, expecting a larger than average income coupled with a modest degree of price appreciation. Depending on the pick, you might have seen decent returns. However, the REITs that truly shine over long-term holding periods are the dividend growth monsters like Prologis (PLD) or American Tower (AMT). The FFO/share growth leads to dividend growth, and both of those lead to share price appreciation.

For regular stocks, low valuations are a boost to performance with all else being equal. High valuations tend to lead to underperformance. For REITs, we have seen that dynamic is flipped on its head to a certain extent due to the way REITs issue equity to fund acquisitions. If you own a REIT, would you rather be diluted when shares are trading at a cheap valuation, damaging the long-term return potential, or at an expensive valuation, where acquisitions will be beneficial to you?

What happened with shares of IIPR is a feature, not a bug, of the best REITs. It is never fun to watch the price of your holdings go down, but volatility is the price of admission in the stock market. Selloffs like this give existing shareholders a chance to add to the position and new shareholders an attractive entry point. IIPR is going to continue to trade at a premium, allowing them to issue equity in a way that is beneficial to existing shareholders, but the high valuation will lead to drawdowns from time to time. That is what has happened in the last couple months, and investors looking to start a position in IIPR should consider buying while shares are under $200.

A DeLorean to 2030

"Invert, always invert." - Charlie Munger

Now we get to flip to the other side of the coin. If we know that the best performing REITs of the past generally had lower yields, but superior dividend growth, FFO/share growth, and total return, where would be looking to try to pick some of the best performing REITs of the next decade?

If I was looking for total return, my first two picks would be IIPR and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP). NLCP has more speculative upside, but I view IIPR as a proven commodity and a sure bet right now. For the next decade, other REITs I like are American Tower, VICI (VICI), and Agree Realty (ADC). I'm sure there will be other REITs that have impressive performance over the next decade, but those are just a couple REITs that I am partial to.

There is a large market for Cannabis real estate, and IIPR and NLCP both get to operate in a niche where the lease terms are extremely attractive to landlords. I expect both to deliver impressive returns for the next decade, even if regulatory changes lead to slightly less favorable lease terms in the future. Either way, investors looking for total return with a long term time horizon should target REITs with attractive growth prospects and dividend growth.

Valuation

Since my last article on IIPR, the share price has fallen off a cliff, going from $245 to $186. This puts the blended price/FFO at 28.7x, which is extremely attractive considering the FFO/share growth and dividend growth the IIPR has delivered in the past and is poised to deliver in the future. This is well below the average price/FFO multiple of 37x.

P/FFO fastgraphs.com

If we take Fast Graphs at face value, IIPR should trade at a P/FFO = Growth rate of nearly 56x. I think it is far more likely that we see IIPR trade in the 30-35x range, which would put shares above $300 by the end of 2023. If we see a return to the normal multiple or higher, we are looking at $400 or more. All this while seeing significant dividend hikes over the next couple years.

Conclusion

Investors have to decide what their own risk tolerance is. There are certainly risks with owning a REIT like IIPR, but I think the upside potential is enough to outweigh the risks. Investors looking for total return investments with a long term time horizon should strongly consider IIPR. The selloff has pushed the dividend up to 3.2%, which is extremely attractive considering the market conditions and dividend growth potential. I think it is highly likely that shares are trading above $300 by the end of 2023, and the current price below $200 provides an attractive entry point for investors.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.