Thesis

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) is a closed end fund which has high current income as its investment objective. The vehicle invests its cash in a portfolio of preferred securities, mainly from the banking and insurance sectors. The fund has very good 5- and 10- year total returns which stand at 8.5% and 9.4% respectively and have been achieved with a 0.71 Sharpe ratio as measured on a 5-year lookback. The fund's assets are managed by Flaherty & Crumrine, a premier asset manager in the preferred securities space. The portfolio is split between preferred and contingent capital securities, and while overweight investment grade the asset pool is credit risky, especially susceptible to financial crises through the conversion of the contingent capital instruments. The fund runs duration through its portfolio, although many of the underlying are fixed-to-floating securities, mainly due to the high coupons and long maturities on the assets. As the Fed raises rates the underlying assets are going to keep being under pressure, albeit at a much smaller degree than classic fixed income bonds. The fund is down -7.32% from a total return perspective in the past six months with the trend set to continue. We are now finally seeing this fund trading at a discount to NAV after spending most of 2020 and 2021 at almost record historic premiums to NAV. The fund has very good long term risk/reward metrics with a portfolio managed by a premier asset manager in the space, but will not be able to escape the higher rates environment gravity. We anticipate further weakness from a pure price perspective, with a flat or modest negative total return in the next six months. If you are a long term holder you can absorb the volatility, while new money is best serve to revisit the fund in six months when we expect the price point to represent a much more attractive entry level. We are rating FLC as Hold for now.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 33%

Leverage is on the higher side

Expense Ratio: 1.24%

On the lower side

Manager: Flaherty & Crumrine

Independent, employee-controlled investment adviser

One of the oldest and most experienced firms specializing in the management of preferred securities

Yield: 7.14%

Average for the asset class.

Discount/Z-Stat: -0.92% / -2.17

The fund is currently trading at a discount.

The discount is high compared with the past year.

AUM: $0.22 billion

The fund has a low AUM for the asset class

Holdings

The portfolio is split between preferred securities and contingent capital instruments:

Portfolio Composition Annual Report

Contingent capital instruments provide a mechanism that automatically convert the instruments to equity upon the occurrence of some specified trigger event such as the fall of the bank's Tier 1 capital below a certain threshold.

The top holdings for the fund are composed of large bank securities:

Top 10 Issuers Fund Fact Sheet

We can see that we do have a bit of concentration in a couple of names (i.e. total net exposures above 3%), but those names are extremely large Tier 1 institutions outside Energy Transfer LP.

While the portfolio is tilted towards investment grade names, the fund runs very significant credit risk:

Credit Quality Fund Fact Sheet

By their nature, capital contingent securities are very credit risky because they encompass what is called "wrong way risk" - i.e. in a banking and economic crisis when default rates spike and a bank's capital is depleted then the contingent capital securities get converted into equity. That is the precise time when the issuer is more likely to default. While benefiting from diversification and the portfolio manager's substantial track record and experience, this fund is running a very risky portfolio for recessionary environments.

Interest Rate Risk & Performance

The fund is down -7.32% from a total return perspective in the past six months due to the increasing interest rate environment and narrowing of the premium to NAV:

Total Return - 6 months Seeking Alpha

While most of the underlying securities are fixed-to-floating, they are nonetheless paying a very high spread on the floating rate even when they convert:

Fixed-to-Floating Exposure Fact Sheet

This feature coupled with the long predicted maturity date on most of the securities creates a long duration profile for the portfolio which translates into interest rate sensitivity and NAV depreciation as interest rates rise.

The fund lost value during the initial stages of the past Fed tightening cycle:

2013-2015 Total Return Seeking Alpha

We can see from the above that the fund lost value from a total return perspective in the initial stages of the last Fed tightening cycle when the tapering was announced, and subsequently on the announcement of the first interest rate hike in 2015. This time around the cycle has been much more compressed with certain participants talking about a 50 bps raise in March 2022. This will translate to significant NAV pressure for FLC in the first half of 2022.

Premium/Discount to NAV

The fund tends to trade at a discount to NAV in tightening cycles:

Premium/Discount to NAV Morningstar

In the above graph the blue area represents a premium to NAV while the green area represents a discount to NAV. We can see from the above that during the 2013-2018 tightening cycle the fund traded mostly at a discount, with market sell-offs such as the December 2018 one putting even more pressure on the fund market price.

As the Fed lowered rates to zero post the Covid melt-down the fund started to trade at a premium given the investor clamoring for yield. We expect this trend to reverse as this year's tightening cycle comes underway.

We can see the start of that reversal in the past months:

NAV vs Price CefConnect

The dark line representing the price has finally come under the NAV line. Historically the fund has traded at a -3% to -5% discount to NAV during tightening cycles so we are moving in that direction as 2022 progresses.

Dividends

The fund does not have a very stable dividend history, with the amounts disbursed varying in the past few years, albeit in a narrow band:

Dividend History Seeking Alpha

The distribution was recently cut:

Recent Dividend Cut Fund Website

To also note that the fund offers a tax-advantageous wrinkle through its high qualified dividend income distribution:

2020 Tax Info Fund Website

Qualified dividends are ordinary dividends that meet specific criteria to be taxed at the lower long-term capital gains tax rate rather than at higher tax rate for an individual's ordinary income.

Conclusion

FLC is a closed end fund from a premier manager in the preferred equity space that has posted very robust historic results. The fund runs duration through its portfolio and is not immune to the rising interest rate environment. While we have already seen most of the narrowing of the 2021 premium to NAV, further weakness is still in the cards as 2022 witnesses an aggressive Fed. Given the high fund dividend some of the price pressure will be mitigated by the yield with a flat return most likely. If you are a long term holder you can absorb the volatility, while new money is best serve to revisit the fund in six months when we expect the price point to represent a much more attractive entry level. We are rating FLC as Hold for now.