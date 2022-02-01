chriss_ns/iStock via Getty Images

In this modern age, where much of what constitutes the economy involves industrial devices and activities, one of the larger prospects that provides industrial products and equipment is Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). Over the past couple of years, due in large part but not entirely to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enterprise has experienced a bit of pain. But data shown for most of the 2021 fiscal year reveals that the worst for the business is likely past it. On the whole, Illinois Tool Works appears to be a quality company with a bright future. But that does not mean that shares are worth buying into at this time. At best, shares are probably fairly valued considering the quality of the enterprise. But there is a possibility that they are overpriced or close to it.

Recent events have been encouraging

The last time I wrote about Illinois Tool Works was in an article published in December of 2020. In that article, I rated the company a neutral prospect, ultimately describing it as a quality business that was trading at a high price. When I rate a company a neutral prospect, my general conclusion is that it should perform more or less along the lines of what the broader stock market should achieve, with a lower range of 0% return and an upper range of about 5% higher than what the market achieves. Since the publication of that article, Illinois Tool Works has performed along the lines of what I would expect. Shares have generated a return for investors of 17.1%. That compares to the 17.3% achieved by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

After ending the 2020 fiscal year with revenue of $12.57 billion, down from the $14.11 billion generated in 2019 and lower still than the all-time high of $14.77 billion in 2018, investors would have been right to wonder what the future holds for the business. After all, it wasn't just revenue that took a beating in 2020. Net profits dropped from $2.52 billion in 2019 to $2.11 billion in 2020. Operating cash flow performed a little better, declining more modestly from about $3 billion to $2.81 billion. And EBITDA declined from $3.83 billion to $3.31 billion.

This kind of decline makes sense. After all, Illinois Tool Works is very much tied in with the global economy. Today, the company provides a wide range of industrial products and equipment spread across 83 divisions in 52 different countries. It is a major provider of products for the automotive OEM space, as well as a provider of food equipment like warewashing, cooking, refrigeration, and other related equipment, and a provider of things such as test and measurement tools and electronics, welding equipment, polymers and fluids, construction products, and more. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a slowdown in the physical economy. So it only stands to reason that a business as intimately tied into this aspect of the economy would suffer.

Fortunately for investors, things have been looking up. Revenue in the first nine months of 2021 came in at $10.78 billion. That represents an increase of 18.4% over the $9.10 billion generated one year earlier. What's more, the company is expecting total growth for the entire 2021 fiscal year to have been strong. Revenue should increase by between 13 and 14%, with organic expansion accounting for 11% to 12% of growth. At the midpoint, this implies sales for 2021 of $14.27 billion. That would mark the third-best year in the company's history.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Revenue is not the only thing that has performed well. In the first nine months of 2021, for instance, net income totaled $2.09 billion. That is 42.1% above the $1.47 billion generated in the first nine months of 2020. Management did provide guidance for the earnings per share of the business for the year of between $8.30 and $8.50. At the midpoint, this would imply profits of $2.64 billion, up 25% year over year and marking an all-time high for the enterprise. Of course, there are other profitability metrics that matter. Operating cash flow in the first nine months came in at $1.78 billion. This is actually down from the $2.03 billion achieved one year earlier. But if you adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $1.84 billion to $2.34 billion. And EBITDA totaled $2.99 billion, up from the $2.35 billion achieved one year earlier. Management did not provide any guidance yeah on these metrics. But if we assume a similar year-over-year growth applies to them, then operating cash flow for all of 2021 should be around $2.54 billion, while EBITDA should total around $2.49 billion.

All of this does come with a caveat. And that is that certain recent developments are difficult to factor in. For instance, the company did recently acquire MTS Test & Simulation for undisclosed terms. And since we don't know anything about the fine points of the deal, it is impossible to know the impact that it could have on the business. The other unknown involves the company's current share buyback plan. Through the first nine months of 2021, the company repurchased $750 million worth of shares. Their goal was to make the total purchase of shares in 2021 amount to $1 billion. My earnings to earnings per share conversion does not factor in any additional share buybacks following the end of the third quarter, because we have no idea how many shares the company will end up buying.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Having said all of this, we can still assign a rough value on the business. Using the 2021 estimates I provided, the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 27.7. Its price to operating cash flow multiple is slightly higher at 28.8. And it is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 26.3. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 7.5 to a high of 43.7. Three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was 11.7 to 44.2. In this case, four of the five companies were cheaper. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 5.2 to 19.8. On this basis, Illinois Tool Works was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Illinois Tool Works 27.7 28.8 26.3 Welbilt (WBT) 43.7 44.2 19.8 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 21.3 17.6 14.1 EnPro Industries (NPO) 31.5 19.6 13.3 Mueller Industries (MLI) 7.5 12.4 5.2 Crane Co. (CR) 13.5 11.7 9.5

Takeaway

At this moment, it is clear to me that Illinois Tool Works is turning around nicely. Recent performance on the top and bottom lines is definitely encouraging. Some of the opportunity for the company is obscured by recent developments for which we have little to no data. But if anything, these developments will likely cause the future for the business to look better than what my analysis indicates. Even so, shares of the enterprise do look rather pricey. This echoes my prior assessment of the firm and leads me to believe that shares are probably more or less fairly valued or slightly overvalued. They are certainly expensive relative to the competition. For these reasons and nothing more, this causes me to reiterate my neutral stance on the business at this time.