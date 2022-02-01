montego666/iStock via Getty Images

We ended the month on a high note, as Friday's rally continued on Monday with beaten up tech shares leading the rebound. The two-day rally was the best back-to-back performance for the S&P 500 since April 2020, but the major market averages still finished with the worst performing month since March 2020. The impetus for yesterday's tech-led rally looked more like short covering in expensive shares from what was a nine-month high in short interest. Buyers beware on that front.

finviz.com

The old adage, "As goes January, so goes the year," holds particular importance in 2022. According to DataTrek, when the S&P 500 has been down for the month of January, going back to 1980, the average return for the year has been just 2.2%. If we exclude 2008 when the S&P 500 cratered 38.5%, the average increases to 6.2%. When the index is up for the month, the average jumps to 15.5%. We finished this January with a decline of 5.3%, which does not bode well for the rest of the year. Still, we shouldn't be expecting double-digit returns for the S&P 500 after the stellar performance over the past three years and the pivot in monetary policy.

cnbc.com

Things are progressing well on the earnings front, as more companies are beating estimates than average, but by a smaller percentage than average, depending on the time frame we use to compare. According to FactSet, with 33% of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported fourth quarter results, 77% have beaten estimates and the results are 4% better than expected. That falls short of the 8.6% average beat over the past five years. The financial and technology sectors are driving the outperformance to date.

factset.com

One aspect of the quarter that is extremely impressive is how well profit margins have held up, despite a 40-year high in the rate of inflation and the significant increase in wages. The consensus expects margins to recover as 2022 progresses from the 12% run rate so far in the fourth quarter. That will be reliant on the rate of inflation tapering from its recent high.

factset.com

The only reservation I have at this point is that if the rate of earnings outperformance relative to estimates falls to 4% this year from what has been an average of 8.6% over the past five years, I will need to modestly reduce my fair value target for the S&P 500. I am using a forward multiple of 17 times that I think accounts for a long-run inflation rate of 3%. The consensus earnings estimate for this year of $224, which means a 4% beat would result in $233 rather than $243. My fair value estimate of 4,100 would drop to 3,960. I am hopeful that the remaining two thirds of companies yet to report beat by more than 4%.

factset.com

An S&P 500 target of 4,100 puts me in the bear camp with respect to the broad market, unless profits grow into a larger number in 2023, but I am still a bull on stocks. There are plenty of value-oriented names that have strong balance sheets, cheap multiples, and opportunities to grow top and bottom lines in this environment. These companies held up much better during the January swoon. The momentum and growth rally of the past two days was an oversold bounce, and I don't expect it to continue leading the market higher. Capitalizing on the rotation from growth to value in a rising-rate environment is where the made will be made this year.

bloomberg.com

I added to shares of DropBox (DBX) last week, because this collaboration platform has a fortress balance sheet with very modest net debt and is expected to generate more than $700 million in free cash flow this year, resulting in a free-cash-flow yield of approximately 7.5%. Estimates have been increasing for the shares, which are trading at a multiple of just 16-times this year's earnings.

seekingalpha.com

Relative strength has been improving for this technology name, and I have been accumulating shares below $25.