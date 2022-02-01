How To Adjust A Purchase Strategy In Volatile Markets

MetalMiner
Summary

  • The phrases, 'buy on the dips', 'volatility', and 'market correction' have traders and market watchers all abuzz.
  • In rising markets, "buying on the dips" makes sense.
  • By understanding the overall market direction for the underlying market or commodity studied, buying organizations can more effectively navigate market volatility.

Volatility In Financial Markets

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

By Lisa Reisman

Original Post

Three phrases have dominated market headlines over the past two weeks. The phrases, 'buy on the dips', 'volatility', and 'market correction' have traders and market watchers all abuzz. This tends to happen when a market goes a little wonky. Most recently, market pundits bantered about these phrases over the S&P 500 market selloff. All of these terms, however, relate to industrial metals markets too. Corporate buying organizations, especially MetalMiner subscribers, know that "buy on the dips" serves as an excellent strategy in a rising or bull market such as aluminum, but makes little sense in a falling market say steel, for example.

Manage the volatility - the mantra of any metals buying organization

First, a few definitions and current market challenges with each of the concepts:

  • Buy on the dips refers to the notion of entering the market or "buying in" literally when the price dips. The strategy, however, should coincide with a rising market (not a falling one) MetalMiner often says "Beware of Falling Knives" and buying on the dips in a falling market never makes sense.
  • Managing volatility nobody wants to talk about this but nearly all markets have price volatility - some more and some less. The challenge becomes managing the volatility based upon the underlying market trend for that particular market.
  • Market correction - some believe a correction means an 8% drop from a recent peak. Others say 10% and others may believe a correction lies in the 10-20% range. Regardless of the percentage drop, the key point to note is whether or not the underlying market has undergone a correction or if it has slipped into a bear market.

How this plays out in aluminum

These concepts all come to light when looking at various markets. Take for example the aluminum, S&P 500, and HRC markets:

aluminum lme primary 3 month

MetalMiner Insights

With the gray line serving as the 15-day moving average, the red line as resistance, and the green line as support, the aluminum market appears especially volatile. The main point industrial buyers need to recognize involves the underlying trend, clearly a bull market. In rising markets, "buying on the dips" makes sense.

S&P 500

But buying on the dips makes no sense in a falling market, particularly one that appears (as of Jan 24, 2022) to have transitioned to a sideways if not bearish market:

MetalMiner analysis of TradingView Data

Of course, the S&P market closed above the bottom line of the channel (wedge) on January 31, (graph above) which would indicate no change in trend. On the other hand, if the price held below the channel and continued to drop, buying on the dips would make little sense because the market had broken below a key support level.

Bearish steel markets

Then we have steel markets. HRC has "exceeded" the percentage definitions of a "market correction" - closing in on a greater than 20% fall beneath September's peak:

steel united states hrc

MetalMiner Insights

Can one conclude that steel has fallen into a bear market? MetalMiner would argue yes, even though the headline price remains well above the historical average HRC price.

Buy with confidence

In summary, by understanding the overall market direction for the underlying market or commodity studied, buying organizations can more effectively navigate market volatility. Moreover, category managers will have a clearer understanding of this notion of when and how to buy on the dips as well as discern between a market correction and a fundamental shift to a bear market.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

MetalMiner
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.
