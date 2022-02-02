andreonegin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) was a stock we picked to do well last winter. The price then was $5.88. This was our customary deep dive, so please give that article a read if you are new to the company. The stock was a no-brainer in the $5s, and hopefully you bought my thesis for the company and saw your cash rise 2.5X in 2021, and then to a near tripling in the early part of 2022.

In this article, we take stock of the company's progress in 2021 and come up with a new price target for the shares. 16 of the 18 or so analysts who cover the company rate it as a BUY. Price targets are modest and I expect will be revised on the earnings release, but here they are. High ~$20.00, low ~$15.99, and the average is $17.85. All of these imply near term growth but probably wouldn't move the needle on an investing decision.

I remain bullish on CVE at current prices and will explain why as we go through the nitty-gritty. CVE is due to report on February 8th, and if the past is a prelude, we can expect further appreciation in the shares.

The thesis for CVE

I've done several articles on the heavy oil SAGD producers recently and I don't want to start to get too repetitious. If you need a deep dive on why we need heavy oil, you might give one of these a quick look.

The story is the same across the board with minor company specific variations. Long life reserves and capital efficient operations set the stage for growth in coming years. CVE is a shining example of this paradigm. The company's plans are to:

Maintain production ~800K BOEPD, with 3% CAGR, and ESG reduction of GHG by 35% to 2035. Shareholder returns of ~$2.0 bn in 2022.

Leverage technology in in-situ operations, keep costs flat, 2050 Netzero, grow dividend 4X from present levels.

Net debt reduction to 1.0-1.5X EBITDA in 2022/2023, 150mm share buyback at low prices.

In the case of CVE, we find a commitment to holding capex flat and reducing debt as noted in the slide deck (linked) to sweeten the investment picture. Alex Pourbaix, CEO of CVE, notes the impact of capital efficiency on their operations:

Oil sands operating performance combined with strong realized pricing to deliver segment operating margin of nearly $2 billion, driving the company’s total operating margin of $2.7 billion for the quarter. Oil sands unit operating costs decreased relative to the second quarter mainly due to increased production from the well pads we brought online and the turnaround activity in the second quarter.

Some catalysts for the shares

This also is going to sound a bit repetitive from earlier articles. Leverage was one of things holding the shares back, and it is on the decline. CVE closed out the second quarter with debt at $11 bn, and the expectation was for that figure to decline to <$10 bn in Q-3. That was achieved with LT debt showing at ~$9.8 bn, and triggers the shareholder friendly options in the slide above.

With a float of ~2 bn shares, a buyback of ~150 mm represents a 7.5% reduction of share count. This is now ongoing with a completion target this year.

CVE is targeting a 1:1 debt to EBITDA by midyear with debt falling under $8.0 bn and EBITDA already at $8.0 bn on a one year run rate basis.

The dividend was raised in Q-3 to $0.14, doubling from the quarter before. The company will adjust this going forward as the share count declines to a total payout of $1.2 bn by 2026.

The Five-Year CVE Business plan includes:

Maintaining offshore and convention production, while growing oil sands modestly.

Capex will decline for sustaining current production, leaving more for growth capex.

At a conservative $60-WTI margins expand slightly through 2026.

Sustaining capex is on a glide-slope down while oil sands production will ramp above 600K BOEPD by 2026. This is the beauty of oil sands development, and one much of the market is missing.

Capex declines in oil sands will make more money available for other ventures. The slide deck (available through the link below) illustrates the capital efficiency of many internally generated projects for CVE, with many of the oil sands growth prospects reaching an internal rate of return, at or near 100%.

An example cited in the call of one standout project was the Narrows Lake expansion. Alex Pourbaix, CEO of CVE, comments on growth capex allocation opportunities:

One of the things that I think has been a huge positive out of the Husky transaction is we are finding very, very significant opportunities to grow production, improve our profitability, and these are largely what I would call smaller Greenfield or Brownfield type opportunities coming out of our existing asset base. A great example, I think would be Narrow’s Lake. So that was a project that for decades was thought of in this Company, and frankly construction started on it as a standalone Greenfield facility. And we have made so many advances in our ability to move emulsion and steam long distances that we are going to develop Narrow’s Lake, but it is really going to be developed as pads at Narrow’s lake with the emulsion being brought back to Christina lake for processing and treating them.

The project essentially ties-back a stranded asset to the processing complex in Christina Lake. It also brings a billion 2P reserves into play, and has the potential to be accretive to CVE's reserves base. This also a technological win as well, as Pourbaix notes in the quote above. Emulsions are challenging under any circumstances. Transporting them through insulated pipe for 17 km is no easy feat. (Discussed in slide deck)

Q-3

With upstream production from all sources at an average 805K BOEPD, CVE managed to generate $2.3 bn of adjusted funds flow. After capex of $510 mm CVE was left with $1.7 bn in free fund flow. We have documented CVE's intention to deleverage with all deliberate speed. Toward the goal the company issued $1.25 bn of 10 and 30 yr notes the proceeds of which were used to repurchase $1.7 bn in notes that came due last October. Net debt fell by $900 mm in these transactions.

Worth noting as well on debt reduction are the planned portfolio high-grading that will lead to significant asset sales in the coming year. The company has already embarked on this route with assets in the East Clearwater, and Kaybob fetching $110 mm (see article on Headwater Exploration, (OTCPK:CDDRF) for more details on this divestiture.)

Risks

The biggest risk I can think of for CVE, other than oil prices, is RINs. Their RIN sensitivity is $160 mm per $1.00-USD, so you can see this volatile component of refined products has the potential to chip away at earnings on the upstream side. For reference CVE assumes RINs at $5.50 for Q-4.

ConocoPhillips (COP) still holds about 5% or ~100 mm shares of CVE and announced mid-year 2021 that it would exit its position by the end of 2022. The prospect of these shares coming on the market is a transitory drag on the stock. My expectation is that with the strong macro environment now for energy the market will absorb these shares at a measured pace.

Your takeaway

CVE is trading now at 4.5X EV/OCF, about the middle of the road for these companies. One of the things that drew my eye back toward Cenovus was its share price in the mid-$14s. It is just easier to load up on shares at that price than at the price Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is trading at for example. Both are quality companies, but CNQ is over $50. The law of large numbers comes into play.

I think CVE rates a higher multiple to OCF. Their cash flow sensitivity is $180 mm per $1.00-USD. Realizations are going to be in the low $70s for Q-4, a likely $10.00 increase from the prior quarter. AFF should be above $3.0 bn for the quarter. To maintain the same low 4.5X multiple the share price would have to rise to ~$23 a share, or about CAN$28.00. That's a nice bump-nearly a double, from present levels and would justify taking on the risk inherent in the oil and gas business.

Worth mentioning. Canadian Permabull, Eric Nuttall of NinePoint is high on CVE and makes many of the points I have here. In the linked clip he thinks a double from present prices could be in the cards. So Eric and I just about line up on this one.

With the levers this company has along with the generally supportive environment for oil and gas, I think multiples move higher for the companies that provide it. That's just a hunch, but it seems like every company is raining cash these days. What other industry is doing this? Perhaps a few tech companies, but that's about it, and at much higher multiples.