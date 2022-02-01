Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

In December 2021, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank made key announcements about government bond rates: the "Fed" announced that it will hike rates at least three times in the course of 2022 while its European counterpart announced that it would be ready to announce rate hikes in 2023. Both institutions also run an extensive asset purchase program (also known as "quantitative easing") which involves the purchase of debt securities. The "Fed" announced that it will wind up its asset purchase program by mid-2022 while the ECB announced that it will end its asset purchase program by the end of 2022.

At around the same time, the Bank of England, the U.K.'s central bank, surprised markets by hiking rates immediately while Bank of Japan, Japan's central bank, debated measures to hike rates as well. These measures by boffins loathe to change the status quo provide ample empirical evidence that change is not just imminent but needed.

Treasuries vs. Inflation

Strictly speaking, the "Fed" only furnishes a "guidance rate" at which commercial banks should borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight but not a requirement. The average rate, which is arrived at after negotiations between banks, tends to be a little different but is largely consistent in terms of trends in the change of the "Fed" rate.

The "Fed" rate influences the "prime lending rate" - the interest rate banks charge their most creditworthy customers - which, in turn, affects everything from credit cards to auto loans. While none of these loans are "overnight", what tends to happen is that there is an expectation of "long-term" loans' yields rising - which the market tends to price into long-term Treasury notes.

In theory, the original yield rate coincides with the "Fed"-influenced yield in the long run because an increased supply in short-term Treasuries would tighten the money supply and help meet long-term targets.

However, the "interventionist" tone of Treasury issuances was only a secondary matter for investors in the past. Through most of the 1970s till the mid-nineties, Treasury bonds - particularly 10-year bonds (TNX) - were a highly viable investment alternative to, say, the S&P 500 (SPX):

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao (based on data from Yahoo!)

Second- and third-generation investors, as well as older investors, would likely have anecdotal references to the time when government bonds found significant favor over all but the best-performing stocks in the market. The high costs due to the yields implied that government spending came with an inherent "pressure to perform": the government was constrained to allocate funds to and execute the best possible strategies to benefit the electorate and, by extension, the U.S. economy while publicly-traded companies were inherently incentivized to deliver strong performance to attract a larger swathe of citizen-investors.

However, since the nineties, as U.S. government debt - funded by increasing bond issuances - began to increase, yields began to fall while the S&P 500 began its now-meteoric rise. It isn't unreasonable to extrapolate that at least a portion of this was from investors leaving the "risk-free" (albeit low-earning) harbor afforded by Treasuries for the "high-risk" stock market for portfolio value growth.

Low yields on Treasury debt also had a strong effect on companies since they could now raise debt quite cheaply. For instance, the S&P 500 (excluding financials) had a debt-to-equity ratio of 70% in 2013 as opposed to 100%+ in present.

Treasuries' secondary characteristic - as an interventionist inflation-buster - also came to the fore, despite the government debt becoming so unattractive to investors.

Now, in the light of inflation affecting "dollar power", a number of alternative evaluations of markets and Treasuries are available, some of which are even baked into purchasable products. A comparison of the inflation-adjusted S&P 500 and the 10-Year Treasury rates versus the quoted rates for the two over the past two decades tell an interesting tale:

Benchmark and Treasuries: Historical vs Inflation-Adjusted/Real (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Simpl, St. Louis Fed and Yahoo!)

The spike in the "Real 10-Year Rate" (which happened after the Troubled Asset Relief Program was signed into law in 2009) highlights the effect of the Fed's quantitative easing program, which buys up a large portion of U.S. government debt in order to fuel economic recovery. As a result, the inflation-adjusted yield of 10-Year Treasury bills went below zero in 2012. As the economy improved, this changed briefly before slipping back into the negative in 2015 shortly after total U.S. government debt exceeded the Gross Domestic Product of the country and government debt continued to accumulate.

In terms of trends, however, both pictures largely show lock-step behavior over longer time horizons. The St Louis Fed's calculation of the "Real 10-Year Rate" is derived from an institutional expectation of 10-year inflation while the inflation-adjusted market returns - notably popularized by Robert Schiller's book "Irrational Exuberance" - discounts monthly market returns by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a metric that receives very wide coverage by the media.

Putting aside the enormity of the exercise required to accurately estimate a dynamic multi-dimensional macroeconomic effect such as inflation over a 10-year period, the Consumer Price Index simply doesn't account for real inflation.

Real Inflation vs. CPI

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is estimated by measuring the relative change in prices for a "basket" of different items. This number is only an indicator for policymakers and empowered participants such as the banking system to enact course corrections.

This past November, the CPI climbed by 6.8% in the year till date (YTD). By stripping out food and fuel, this number stood at 4.9%. This was declared as the fastest increase in YTD inflation since 1982 for the total basket and the fastest reading for the modified basket that removed food and fuel since 1991.

However, in practice, the U.S. Labor Department's numbers for item-wise increases were much grimmer:

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

On the 12th of January, the data announced for the calendar year of 2021 showed that food prices had jumped 6.3% while used car prices rose 37.3%. In short, the rate of increase in prices seemed to be accelerating.

Guided by the aggressive tone of the "Fed" in its commitment to battle inflation, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.784% while that of the 30-year Treasury bond moved to 2.126% on the 14th of January. On the 3rd of January, the 30-year yield had crossed the 2% mark. While the increasing valuation of "safe harbor" securities is certainly welcome news, holding them over the next few years would likely not deliver inflation-beating portfolio returns.

What About Gold?

Gold is an interesting asset choice for today's investors. Historically, it had been touted as a sustainable storehouse of value since it doesn't corrode. The idea that gold represents wealth has been built into social psychology since the dawn of civilization. Less than 10% of gold is mined for industrial purposes with the rest relegated to being either jewelry or bullion.

Gold prices began to rise particularly after the 2008 crisis when investors flocked towards its relative safety. This, of course, came to a screeching halt around the time the "Fed" announced it was halting its stimulus program created in response to the crisis. Gold prices continued to fall through 2012 all the way till 2015 as the period had a very low inflation rate and the economic growth provided alternatives to the "storehouse". Gold prices, however, picked up again after 2015 as government debt continued to grow.

Let's consider two methods to tap into the trajectory of gold: the direct method which entails, say, buying the gold at spot prices (XAU/USD; simply being referred to as "XAU") or the Gold Futures (GC-F) and the indirect method which entails being invested in gold miners via an ETF such as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Both producer and product have shown very strong correlation in terms of performance over the past 15 years - with the latter naturally leading over the former on account of its inherent perceived value as a storehouse of value in high-inflation periods.

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo! and Investing.com

Potentially, if efforts to contain inflation find little effect, there is some expectation among market watchers that the price of gold might begin to rise. This could also benefit the stocks of gold miners (as well as ETFs built around them) as well; if their end product becomes more valuable, they receive a boost in their revenues.

The 2015 "trigger point" is also roughly when gold's performance over the past 15 years pared down to that of the S&P 500. Since then it has tended to lag behind.

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo! and Investing.com

In the more immediate term, i.e. through all of 2021 till the end of January of this year, gold has shown significant underperformance.

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo! and Investing.com

This could be attributed to the fact that the market has remained the leading destination for gains-seekers as opposed to the "storehouse".

Given the facts presented up until this point, the core takeaway can be summarized as thus:

Given the relative unattractiveness of Treasuries in building inflation-beating performance and the purported lack of interest in simply preserving value, there is no alternative to being invested in the market.

The Return of Classical Equities

In 2021, the S&P 500 gained 26.9% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.4%. The "breadth" of this rally, however, has been reported to be limited to a handful of key investor-favorite stocks. In mid-December, Goldman Sachs strategists revealed that just five stocks - Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, NVIDIA and Tesla - accounted for accounted for 51% of the S&P 500's returns seen since April. For the year, these five accounted for around 33% of the year's returns and about 20% of the total market capitalization with respect to the index. The strategists also predict that the S&P 500 will likely net about 9% in gains for 2022.

After the mainstay of the U.S. economy shifted from wide-base manufacturing and ancillary services to "tech", the latter have enjoyed substantial investor attention since the mid-nineties and in particular over the past couple of decades or thereabouts. Both commentary and coverage of the "tech" sector lean heavily on growth potential for investors and doubles as an affirmation of the U.S.' technological dominance. The aforementioned snippets from Goldman Sachs, for example, received substantial widespread coverage in financial media sources.

However, within the minutiae of market movements, lie a more nuanced story. Let's consider the holdings of three index-based ETFs:

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which represents the large-cap sector of U.S. stocks.

The SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY), which represents the mid-cap sector (as the name suggests).

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM), which represents the small-cap sector.

In each case, the ETF constituents' current weight is cast backwards over a 1-year horizon, a 3-month horizon and a 1-month horizon to gather the net contribution of each constituent (in basis points) and estimate the rank of each constituent for each horizon. The Top 10 constituents by rank for each horizon is tabulated and examined. Each horizon is relative to the end of January of this year and rank-averaging method is used to resolve ties.

Of the aforementioned five stocks, Tesla ranks 33rd in SPY's 1-year contribution while the other four have the highest ranks in the Top 10. In the 3- and 1-month horizons, however, all of them have had a massive fall in rank.

Note: Both Alphabet tickers feature in SPY and counted as a single company to estimate the Top 10.

Source: Koyfin

In MDY's case, only Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) holds its place going from the 1-year horizon down to the 1-month horizon. The company is also in the Top 10 with respect to constituent weight.

Source: Koyfin

In SPSM's case, the results are quite interesting: four of the top 5 contributors in the 1-year horizon make it over to the 1-month horizon.

Source: Koyfin

It can be surmised that a company within an industry that does well would be more likely to be a top contributor. So, a broader industry analysis of the top contributors would be in order.

Industry-wise headcount statistics on SPY's top 50 contributors in each horizon shows that that Information Technology category ("Tech") has seen substantial culling.

Note: More than 50 tickers are included to accommodate dual tickers and to be objective on rank-averaging. This is done for all three caps.

Source: Koyfin

Given that the number of constituents in the mid-cap are more numerous than those in the large-cap and market capitalization puts the former closer to the tail end of the latter, Let's consider a slightly smaller selection, say 25, for the mid-cap sector. In MDY's case, it's the "Real Estate" category that sees diminishment in headcount.

Source: Koyfin

Given that top-line small-cap market capitalization is closer to the tail end of the mid-cap but is quite far away from the large-cap/mid-cap boundary, let's consider 30 top constituents here. In SPSM's case, the largest category by headcount - "Tech" - simply ceases to exist in the 1-month horizon.

Source: Koyfin

Only two industry categories have witnessed a substantial increase in headcount (marked in green) in all three caps: "Energy" and "Financials". Before the preponderance of "Tech" in the zeitgeist, companies in these sectors typically showed stalwart performance in the U.S. economy and relative resilience through cycles. This is true in the present as well.

The Long and Short of It

Government debt affects the economy in both direct and indirect ways. For instance, a fifth of all U.S. dollars that has ever existed were issued in 2020. Since bond transactions with the "Fed" are actuated via financial institutions, the latter were direct beneficiaries. Naturally, this contributed to inflationary effects that were already accruing due to growing debt levels enabled with bipartisan consent over the past several years. Inflation leads to a loss in "dollar power" which lowers consumption of goods and services offered by U.S. companies or at least indirectly affects growth trajectories of thereof. If plans to "forgive" student debt or increase spending by members of the current administration do go though, it's an even bet that inflation is unlikely to be tamped down any time soon.

Many companies have been increasing wages over the past several months. However, the Brookings Institution - a non-partisan research group that finds nearly equal favor among both sides of the current political divide in the U.S. - estimates that these increases aren't nearly enough to account for inflation. If the resultant growth in consumption is estimated/observed to be lower, valuation trajectories of growth stocks, many of which are in the "Tech" category, are affected.

Furthermore, many "tech" companies are deep in debt with stock values at levels far beyond classical fundamentals such as enterprise value on a pre-share basis. The current downturn in "tech" stock is by no means an unexpected one: warnings were writ large over and over and over again in the past several years. Speculators pumped cash into the "tech" story while the growing class of retail investors and seasoned institutional investors concerned over being left behind followed suit.

Current events became a catalyst for the latter and other major investors to make corrections. In 2021, short volumes were both at a 20-year low and deeply unprofitable. In just one month this year, it has been estimated that short sellers have recouped a substantial portion of those losses already.

This is the second takeaway of the "Return to Classics" theme: regardless of a company's platitudes or buzzword box-checking, objective considerations built on readily-calculable classical ratios and trends therein over several past periods and cycles appropriately contextualized form the basis for sound signaling. Future projections have been, are, and will remain fraught with uncertainty. Homo proponit, Deus disponit.

Note: In coverage made so far, the recommendations and conclusions arrived at on the basis of facts and observed line item trends stand. However, "portfolio value" isn't just a dollar amount and no investor should be nakedly undiversified. The former needs to reframed in terms of personal goals and the latter is simply well-established common sense in the investment world.

Given that many investors might be substantially invested into "tech" names and these investments could be a significant portion of their earnings/retirement goals, a recommendation to dump "tech" and switch to "classical" equities simply cannot be made in good faith and is not being made. But what can be recommended is to pursue diversification in the most appropriate manner. Investors could also, for example, take a page out of the short seller's handbook and make short-term leveraged bets through special instruments (as shown with examples in an earlier article) to prop up portfolio value without diminishing current holdings if their broker offer these types of products.

In addition, Q4 earnings releases are imminent for many leading "tech" names and there will inevitably be a spike in trajectories. A word to the wise will be to not buy into the moment's hype and see how "tech" companies adapt to the situation unfolding over the next few months/quarters.

Work commitments willing, a couple of articles in the near future will likely re-examine the stocks covered so far in either piecemeal fashion or in groups with variations of "classical" methods deployed as the lens. All in all, times like these exemplify how tried, tested and resilient investment principles can make or break an investor's personal goals.