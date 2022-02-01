Schwazze CEO Justin Dye - Aiming For #1 In Colorado And Beyond
Feb. 01, 2022 9:30 AM ETMedicine Man Technologies, Inc. (SHWZ)2 Comments5 Likes
Summary
- Schwazze CEO Justin Dye talks cannabis, the maturing Colorado market, New Mexico and beyond.
- Adding liquidity; increasing volume, more investors.
- Importance of vertical integration and how it fits into SHWZ's broader business strategy.
- Being undervalued, driving deep market share, generating free cash flow.
- 0:10 - Justin's background and journey into the cannabis industry
- 11:29 - Overview of Schwazze's (OTCQX:SHWZ) business model
- 14:10 - Colorado's maturing cannabis market
- 17:25 - Schwazze's vertical integration strategy
- 19:46 - Thoughts on transitioning from medical to recreational cannabis to meet an expanding TAM
- 22:56 - Adding liquidity to attract larger investors
- 27:22 - December 2021 expansion plans
- 29:21 - Addressing New Mexico's challenges as it relates to the cannabis industry
- 34:38 - Stock price has outperformed many larger MSO peers
- 36:56 - Building a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks
- 38:31 - Schwazze's concerns and goals for 2022
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com