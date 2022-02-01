Schwazze CEO Justin Dye - Aiming For #1 In Colorado And Beyond

Summary

  • Schwazze CEO Justin Dye talks cannabis, the maturing Colorado market, New Mexico and beyond.
  • Adding liquidity; increasing volume, more investors.
  • Importance of vertical integration and how it fits into SHWZ's broader business strategy.
  • Being undervalued, driving deep market share, generating free cash flow.
  • 0:10 - Justin's background and journey into the cannabis industry
  • 11:29 - Overview of Schwazze's (OTCQX:SHWZ) business model
  • 14:10 - Colorado's maturing cannabis market
  • 17:25 - Schwazze's vertical integration strategy
  • 19:46 - Thoughts on transitioning from medical to recreational cannabis to meet an expanding TAM
  • 22:56 - Adding liquidity to attract larger investors
  • 27:22 - December 2021 expansion plans
  • 29:21 - Addressing New Mexico's challenges as it relates to the cannabis industry
  • 34:38 - Stock price has outperformed many larger MSO peers
  • 36:56 - Building a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks
  • 38:31 - Schwazze's concerns and goals for 2022

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

