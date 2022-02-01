Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the past few months, I have written about several Chinese technology stocks and some companies - like Alibaba (BABA) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - I have covered several times. But not only Chinese technology companies declined pretty steep in 2021, several US technology companies also peaked in February 2021 and have been declining since then. This might also be a hint, that Chinese technology stocks did not just decline due the actions of the Chinese government, but we are rather looking at a global "sentiment" as the Chinese government is probably not responsible for several US technology stocks trading deep in bear market territory.

I have a pretty strong opinion about many of these companies and stocks - they are extremely hyped and still have to prove, that they can be profitable and grow with an extremely high pace for a long time (in order to justify current valuation multiples). And while some of the businesses have the potential to grow with a high pace, many technology stocks were trading for absurd valuation multiples in 2020 and 2021 (and several stocks are still trading for absurd valuation multiples). But when stocks are declining 50% or more, we should take at least a closer look if some of these stocks might be a bargain or at least fairly valued. And we will start with one of the darlings: Palantir Technology Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Business Description

Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and in 2008, it released its first platform, Palantir Gotham for customers in the intelligence sector. The platform enables users to identify patterns deep within datasets and defense agencies can use it to investigate potential threats and help protect soldiers. The platform is used by government agencies in the United States and allies. Additionally, in 2016, Palantir released its second platform, Palantir Foundry to address challenges of commercial companies (in the energy, transportation, financial services, or healthcare sector). Palantir is also reporting in two different segments:

Government: This segment primarily serves customers, that are agencies in the U.S. federal government as well as non-U.S. governments and in the first nine months of 2021, this segment was responsible for 59% of total revenue.

Commercial: This segment primarily serves customers working in non-government industries and in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the segment was responsible for 41% of revenue.

Palantir: Q1-Q3 2021 Results Palantir Q3/21 Presentation

And when looking at the first three quarters of fiscal 2021, Palantir reported strong revenue growth of 44% year-over-year and adjusted free cash flow was already $320 million (representing a 29% margin). Adjusted operating income was even $349 million representing an adjusted operating margin of 32%.

Data by YCharts

Palantir had its IPO on September 30, 2020, via a direct public offering. While the reference price for Palantir was $7.25, it started trading for $10 and in the following months, the stock increased almost five-fold and peaked at $45 in February 2021. In the last eleven months however, the stock declined pretty steep and at the time of writing it is trading for $12.71 - 67% below its all-time high.

Growth, growth, growth

And the question right now seems obvious: Is Palantir a good buy after losing two thirds of its value, which makes Palantir seem quite cheap. And of course, to answer that question we must look at many different aspects, but one of the most important is the growth potential of Palantir. Growth expectations for Palantir are extremely high and the company must deliver on these extremely high growth expectations - otherwise the valuation can't be justified. And while we can't look at operating income or earnings per share (as the company is not profitable and still reporting an operating loss), we can look at revenue and gross profit. And when looking at the last seven quarters for which we have data, we see strong growth rates. And while 35% YoY revenue growth in the last quarter might seem a bit low, Palantir reported growth rates between 40% and 50% in the other quarters.

Palantir Quarterly Results Seeking Alpha

In its Q3/21 Earnings Release, Palantir stated, that it is expecting revenue to grow with a pace of 30% annually at least till 2025. And when talking about bottom line growth, analysts are seeing even higher growth rates. Although growth is expected to slow down, the consensus is seeing Palantir increasing its earnings per share about 40% in the next few years.

Palantir: Consensus EPS Estimates Seeking Alpha

And without any doubt, Palantir has further growth potential and the company is profiting from what can be described as a megatrend. Data, insights, and analytics get more and more important for every company as well as for government entities. Palantir is adding net new customers and in the last three months the number increased by 20% (34 net new customers). Additionally, the average revenue of the top 20 customers increased 35% year-over-year.

Palantir: Customers and average revenue per customer Palantir Q3/21 Presentation

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Palantir signed 54 deals of at least $1 million and 18 of them were at least for $10 million.

Q3/21: New deals Palantir Palantir Q3/21 Presentation

Palantir can grow in several different ways. It can add new customers and existing customers can sign more deals as well as more valuable deals. When looking at the last few quarters, the data is very promising and we can assume, that Palantir will continue to grow with a high pace. But we should be careful: competitors will arise, and especially large corporations might try to build inhouse teams to offer similar insights and analytics. All I am trying to say is, that we should be careful when high growth expectations are necessary for a stock to be fairly valued - if growth expectations are too optimistic, the stock can be extremely overvalued extremely quick.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The most important question is usually if a stock is a good investment and to answer that question, we have to calculate an intrinsic value. In case of Palantir, it doesn't make much sense to look at simple valuation metrics, because aside from the price-sales ratio and price-free-cash-flow ratio, most other ratios are negative. And although Palantir is trading almost for its lowest price-sales ratio since the IPO, it is still trading for 17.6 times sales, which is anything but cheap.

Data by YCharts

Instead, we can use a discount cash flow analysis to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. And although Palantir is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis and still reporting a loss per share, it generated $211 million in free cash flow in the last four quarters, which we can use as basis in our calculation. When assuming 30% growth for the next ten years - based on management's growth assumptions for the next few years - followed by 6% growth till perpetuity (I never use a higher number and know very well that growth does not jump from 30% in one year to 6% in the next), we get an intrinsic value of $13.96 for the stock and Palantir might actually be fairly valued.

We can be even more optimistic and take the estimated net income for fiscal 2021 (according to analysts' estimates), which is $294.6 million. We can also take the growth assumptions for earnings per share for the next ten years (see chart above). For perpetuity, we assume 6% growth (once again, I won't use a higher number). When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of $23.65 for Palantir and the stock would be a bargain.

Valuation: Sense and non-sense

But here it gets tricky, and we must discuss these numbers a bit more. First, let's start with the assumption of 6% growth till perpetuity. Assuming, that Palantir is a high-quality business and also considering, that we are dealing with a rather young company, which is still in its growth phase, a higher growth rate than 6% in ten years from now seems achievable. But there are countless other companies, which could - in theory - grow more than 6% in ten years from now. Names like Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), PayPal (PYPL) or Tencent come to mind. When calculating with much higher growth rates till perpetuity, almost every stock seems extremely undervalued.

And I know that several investors are actually believing that stocks are extremely cheap and trading for bargain prices. Well, they are wrong! And the "Cathie-Wood-style investors", which are expecting a CAGR of 30-40% (see here) are also part of the problem. In order to achieve such returns with an investment in Palantir, we need much higher growth rates than 30% in the years to come as my calculating above was done with a discount rate of 10%. It is also part of the problem, that we are often confronted with "investors" arguing that valuation multiples don't matter, and disruptive businesses can't be measured by traditional valuation metrics anymore. Once again, they are wrong! While it can prove to be a great long-term strategy not to focus on profitability right away, but rather on revenue/subscriber growth and invest heavily in the necessary infrastructure - in the end, every company has to be profitable and generate earnings in order to be a great investment. Otherwise, we are not investing, but speculating to find the greater fool we can sell our stocks to. And of course, we can calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation for a company, that is not profitable in the next few years, but will become profitable in the future.

When leaving the question aside, if Palantir can grow with a higher pace than 6% annually till perpetuity, the company must grow its free cash flow at least 30% annually in the next ten years to be fairly valued. And when considering growth rates of 40% to 50% in the last few quarters, 30% revenue growth does not seem unlikely. Additionally, Palantir might be able to improve its margins in the years to come, which will also contribute to bottom line growth. However, I am always a bit cautious, when a company must grow with extremely high rates just to be fairly valued.

Wide Economic Moat

But we should not only talk about growth assumptions and the intrinsic value when trying to analyze a stock. An extremely important aspect is the existence of an economic moat. And I see strong hints, that Palantir already has an economic moat around its business and will probably be able to make that moat wider and stronger in the years to come.

First, working with the government is usually leading to high levels of stability and consistency as it is generating switching costs, that are hard to overcome for customers. And it is leading to high barriers to entry for potential competitors. In Q3/21 for example, Palantir signed deals with the US Department of Health and Human Services, the US Air Force or the National Institute of Health. Most consulting companies - Accenture (ACN) might be a good example - form relationships with their customers that lead to embeddedness and high switching costs. But as we are dealing with intelligence and military units, we are dealing with extremely sensible data and after making Palantir kind of an insider, these government institutions will not switch easily. And as a result, the embeddedness of Palantir might be leading to even higher switching costs for its customers.

Second, Palantir can also profit from economies of scale. While almost every start-up seems to be talking about scaling, we must point out, that many products are scalable in theory, but that does not mean that every service or product actually is. However, Palantir seems to have products that are scalable (although there are heated discussions if Palantir is rather a SaaS company, which would imply high scalability, or not).

Balance Sheet

Another important aspect is the company's balance sheet and especially for a rather young company, Palantir has a great balance sheet. On September 30, 2021, Palantir didn't have any long-term or short-term debt on the balance sheet. Palantir also doesn't have any goodwill on its balance sheet, which is also good. Additionally, Palantir had $2,335 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as well as marketable, short-term securities of $148 million. Compared to a total stockholder's equity of $2,248 million and $1,431 million in revenue (TTM numbers), Palantir has a lot of cash on its balance sheet providing financial flexibility.

Data by YCharts

But the increasing number of outstanding shares might be an issue. And it is not surprising, that "young" companies are increasing the number of outstanding shares and of course, the IPO led to a higher number of outstanding shares. But in the last three months, Palantir reported $185 million in stock-based compensation expenses and in the last nine months, stock-based compensation expenses were $611 million. These are extremely high amounts considering $392 million in revenue in the last quarter and $1,109 million in the last three quarters.

Conclusion

When you are asking what to do about Palantir right now, the honest answer is: I don't know. At this point, I probably would not short the stock anymore as the stock could be fairly valued. I have extreme difficulties to argue, that Palantir is a clear bargain, but I also have troubles to make the argument, that the stock is absurdly overvalued. If you are holding shares, you might want to continue holding, but should be prepared for further downside potential. There is also a point, where I might get interested in Palantir as an investment and where I might become a buyer - however that point is not reached yet.

Right now, I am quite happy that I can stay to the sidelines as there are many ways this could play out. Analysts could be right and Palantir is growing 30% to 40% in the years to come with growth slowing down but remaining well above 6% for a long time. In this case, Palantir would be extremely undervalued and probably a great long-term investment. But I can also see growth rates of 40% being just too optimistic and Palantir will disappoint investors and even after losing two thirds of its value, the stock is still too expensive.