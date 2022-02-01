PV management is due for a big shakeup, and PTGX is poised to be the change. Franco Tognarini/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Protagonist Is a Very Strong Near-Term Prospect Looking to Make a Real Shakeup of the Treatment of PV

Investors got spooked big time when Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) announced a clinical hold on their lead peptide therapeutic rusfertide, with share prices dropping almost 75%. Of course, once the hold was lifted, the company announced that the FDA had lifted the hold not even a month later, there was a substantial recovery.

Still, it wasn't a full recovery. Looking further into this, I don't personally believe that we've seen the full recovery, and that investors continue to price in the risk of cancer from rusfertide into their thesis.

I feel we're looking at a $40 company minimum being valued below $30 per share at the time of writing, and that's before a potential drug approval that could very well come in accelerated fashion in 2022. My sentiment at this time is bullish, and I would like to justify that for you in this article.

Clinical Pipeline and Outlook

PTGX has hinged its drug development efforts on the use of "peptide" therapeutics, drugs that are made of short chains of amino acids. The most notable of these agents is called rusfertide, a peptide drug designed to "mimic" the action of a natural peptide called hepcidin. This hormone controls how much iron is allowed into the body and organs, which is critical for normal functioning.

Unfortunately, for patients with a blood cancer called polycythemia vera (PV), they make "too much blood," and one of the treatments is to simply remove the blood. However, this often fails to control symptoms and risk of blood clots over the long term, and further treatment with more intense therapies is often needed.

One theory to change how much blood is being made is to reduce the amount of iron available to the organs where the blood is made. For example, hepcidin helps to reduce the amount of iron that gets released into blood. By mimicking hepcidin, rusfertide can then reduce the iron delivery to the bone marrow and liver, thus limiting the amount of blood that can be produced.

It's an interesting, non-chemotherapy way to help control symptoms of PV. And PTGX has gone on to establish some extremely encouraging evidence that rusfertide is working as intended. In a randomized proof-of-concept study, patients with PV who depend on blood removal (aka phlebotomy treatment) were followed for 28 weeks before being treated with rusfertide. As you can see in the figure below, the number of phlebotomies these patients needed dropped dramatically. The red dots are when the patient needed a phlebotomy. In the treatment phase, these red dots dropped to almost nothing.

Source: Protagonist Therapeutics Corporate Presentation

The entire hype for PTGX over the past 2 years has been centered squarely on the figure you see right there. This drop in phlebotomy need is profound, and it begins almost immediately. There is another phase to this study, as well, where patients were randomized to stop taking rusfertide to see what happens to their phlebotomy need. However, not much has been presented on these findings to date.

Notably, rusfertide seems to be helping to reduce various symptoms of PV, as well, which is an important factor in assessing whether this drug is doing anything meaningful for patients. Furthermore, rusfertide has been shown to be quite safe, with no grade 4 or 5 adverse events, and very few patients stopping therapy due to toxicity.

We've even seen another study, called PACIFIC, focused on patients with high levels of hematocrit (a marker of red blood cell levels), and phlebotomy need was almost entirely eliminated in the patients treated so far. These are relatively small numbers, but the effect appears all but inclusive.

PTGX is currently planning a phase 3 trial that will randomize patients to either ongoing treatment plus rusfertide or ongoing treatment plus placebo, with a 3-year time frame for follow-up.

Rusfertide Does Not Seem to Cause Cancer

The elephant in the room that can't seem to be shaken is the clinical hold put on the rusfertide trial by the FDA. What happened was that there were mouse studies showing concerning rates of developing squamous cell carcinomas, which tend to be pretty difficult-to-treat tumors in humans (though they vary widely; squamous cell carcinoma is a very broad term).

In the rusfertide studies, meanwhile, 2 patients developed squamous cell carcinomas during treatment. Because of the correlation observed in the animal studies, the FDA halted the trial to assess further. As it turned out, the cancers these patients suffered were deemed not related to rusfertide. In fact, both patients had already had some kind of cancer years before, and one of the patients had been treated with hydroxyurea, which has a known small risk of cancer.

According to the experts presenting these studies, the cancer risk is basically all but put to bed, at least using the data we have so far. PTGX is conducting ongoing animal studies, and of course they're going to implement monitoring for cancers in their clinical trials, but for now we as investors simply have nothing to fear from this thread.

A Word on Other Pipeline Efforts

In my opinion, PTGX's near-term prospects are based almost entirely on the success or failure of rusfertide, so I don't want to belabor the rest of their clinical pipeline, which is nonetheless substantial. However, here is a quick overview of what we've seen from the company so far:

Rusfertide: Also being explored in a disease called hereditary hemochromastosis

PN-235: A blocker of the interleukin-23 receptor, recently announced to be heading into development in patients with psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease. This agent is being developed with Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), and the PTGX has already realized some substantial levels of payout in the form of milestone payments

PN-943: An integrin antagonist being studied in a phase 2 trial for patients with ulcerative colitis

To be clear, none of these efforts should be downplayed when considering a long-term investment here. However, PTGX has an extremely strong tent pole with rusfertide if their trials succeed. And they're on track to gain an approval in 2023, with the possibility of an accelerated approval in 2022 if the data continue to look as strong as they do. This is, of course, just my speculation, and taking a conservative, near-term outlook would most likely be in your best interest.

Financial Assessment

PTGX reported in their Q3 filing that they maintained $373 million in assets. $313 of this is in the form of cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, providing a sizeable cushion moving into 2022.

Meanwhile, PTGX recorded an overall loss from operations of $33.9 million, which was reduced thanks to the $10.2 million in licensing revenue for their compounds.

PTGX Q3 Financial Statement

Source: PTGX Q3 Financial Statement SEC Filing

It's interesting to note that the revenue has declined some, whereas the R&D and general budgets have ballooned. This is to be expected as the company broadens and deepens its portfolio by moving into new therapy areas and late-stage clinical trials.

Nothing sticks out as alarming about this growth, but potential investors should note that it's not likely to stop. PTGX is undergoing a big period of growth, and the costs are going to skyrocket. At what rate is anyone's guess at this point.

However, given the current net loss versus assets, PTGX has the funding on hand and in liquid vehicles to continue to fund operations for 11 quarters, or just shy of 3 years. However, if the payrolls and budgets continue to grow at the same rate (doubling year over year), then at the current asset levels, PTGX will run out of money in approximately Q1 of 2025, assuming also that the licensing revenues hold steady at $10 million per quarter

Q4 2021 Q1 '22 Q2 22 Q3 '22 Q4 '22 Q1 ' 23 Expenses 44 55 66 77 88 99 Revenues 10 10 10 10 10 10 Net Loss 34 45 56 67 78 89 Assets 339 294 238 171 93 4

In my mind, this is a rather safe cushion at this time, because PTGX might be looking to file for drug approval before that cash runs out, and they'd be able to sell stock at a strong position of strength.

Downside Risks of PTGX

No company is without risk, and in the field of blood cancers, we've seen some devastating setbacks over the years for companies that seemed like complete slam dunks. Let me list the very real concerns that I have with PTGX:

Their cash position is strong, but not strong enough to weather a serious setback or delay. Dilution is a good possibility within the next 1.5 years, and it becomes a near guarantee if there are any other issues that pop up

Rusfertide has been studied so far in small patient populations. There is the chance that when we move to larger populations of random patients, that the strong effects observed so far do not pan out. This would be very surprising to me at this point, but we can't rule it out as a risk by any means.

Expenses will continue to balloon at a rate that can become alarming if PTGX is not careful, and this could undermine the investment thesis of early 2021. If you think dilution is imminent, then it's best to wait.

My Overall Sentiment

In my view overall, investors have allowed the PTGX valuation to recover from the lows of the clinical hold to some extent, but not enough. The company is not in financial dire straits, and they do not face any foreseeable headwinds, which leads me to believe that their valuation post-recovery remains too low. As we head into the spring and summer, PTGX will most likely be able to build more excitement for rusfertide at the EHA meeting, and it seems like a safe bet that they're going to recover to the highs that we saw in the middle of 2021.

Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but I feel that this is company deserves a very bullish rating at these levels.