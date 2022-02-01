hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This quarter's earnings season could be one filled with anxiety for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors. Amid what appears to be an inflection point in e-commerce (lower growth and disrupted supply chain) and the equity markets (bearish at times, volatile often), the Seattle-based company will report holiday period results that could send the stock rushing in either direction: Up quickly toward recovery or down sharply toward an even more painful drawdown.

In my view, equity investors should look past the week-to-week and even month-to-month movements in share price. With long-term fundamentals intact and a stock price decline from all-time highs that has reached a whopping 23% (see below), I think that now is a good time to own Amazon on the cheap ahead of what I expect to be a high-stakes earnings day.

It starts with e-commerce

It's very likely that the earnings discussions will revolve, first and foremost, around e-commerce. Digital retail experienced sales growth acceleration as a result of the pandemic and associated stay-at-home trends of 2020 and part of 2021. As a result, 1P online store sales (around half of total revenues) that already looked decent before the pandemic, at a growth pace of 15% in 2019, skyrocketed to 40% in 2020.

But the narrative has changed in the past few quarters. The vaccination campaigns that started in early 2021 marked a return to something that resembles pre-pandemic levels of economic activity, including the end of record-high at-home consumption. Sales growth in Amazon's online stores sank to nearly zero last quarter, and even third-party seller revenue (around 20% of total revenues) YOY growth dipped to less than 20% for the first time in years. See below.

There's enough evidence that the 2021 holiday season has been a good one for consumer activity — from third-party research suggesting an increase of over 60% in digital sales compared to 2019 levels, to killer results reported by the largest consumer discretionary company in the world. It remains to be seen if Amazon will be a beneficiary of the recent trends (it likely will), and whether investors will respond positively to what they see in the earnings report (still a big question mark).

Other topics: Cloud and margins

The second item of importance will be cloud services, 13% of total revenues. Here, solid growth of at least 28% and as high as 39% last quarter has been posted before, during and after the thick of the COVID-19 crisis. If peer Microsoft (MSFT) can serve as a point of reference, it's likely that Q4 of 2021 has been yet another strong period of performance for Amazon's AWS division.

When it comes to cloud, the problem is hardly ever results achieved, but rather how investors interpret the growth trends. In Q4, Amazon will face the easiest comps of the past many quarters. I hope that, at least, cloud revenues will be robust enough not to ding the investment thesis before Amazon's e-commerce business has a chance to find its footing.

Lastly, it will be interesting to see how Amazon does on margins and cash flow. Historically, the company has been much more concerned about financing growth than improving profitability. In fact, faced with supply chain challenges and perceived growth opportunities, costs (or call them "investments") have risen substantially in the past few quarters. See chart below: total op expenses have tripled in the past five years, while the ratio of capex to revenues has doubled since the start of 2020.

Buy AMZN stock on the short-term fear

In December, I picked Amazon as my favorite Big Tech stock to own in 2022. So far, I have seen shares underperform all other FAAMG names in the new year: -10% vs. a median of -6.5% for the other four stocks. To be fair, I did not count on AMZN outperforming from the start, and I still believe that shares can find their way north once again in the next several months.

Supporting my convictions are a number of factors. First, Amazon will face much easier comps in e-commerce starting in the second half of the year. Second, I find it hard to poke holes in the long-term narrative. Amazon is still likely to be one of the most dominant players in retail and cloud, not to mention other areas in which the company is still ramping up — think advertising and streaming services, maybe even gaming and others.

Lastly, Amazon is unusually cheap today, especially given its history as a pricey growth stock. If one assumes that Amazon can meet Wall Street's expectations through the next three years, AMZN then trades at an attractive 2025 P/E of 20.7 times that is comparable to Microsoft's and lower than Apple's (AAPL) multiples (see below) — yet potentially with better earnings growth prospects than both peers.

For the reasons above, I'm a buyer of Amazon ahead of Q4 earnings. This is not to say that shares cannot head further down following the holiday quarter results. But I think that the risk-reward dynamic here is favorable to long-term investors, when so many have been focused on short-term fears in the past few months.