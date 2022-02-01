Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in December 2021 is $72,933, an increase of $580 (or 0.8%) from the initial estimate of $72,353 for November 2021.

The latest update to Political Calculations' chart tracking Median Household Income in the 21st Century shows the nominal (red) and inflation-adjusted (blue) trends for median household income in the United States from January 2000 through December 2021. The inflation-adjusted figures are presented in terms of constant December 2021 U.S. dollars.

December 2021's estimated median household income of $72,933 is $633 higher than the previous April 2020 inflation-adjusted peak of $72,300 in terms of constant December 2021 U.S. dollars. That compares with a non-inflation-adjusted increase of $6,445 from April 2020's nominal estimate of $66,488. This is to say that inflation has eroded over 90% of the estimated nominal increase in median household income between these months.

Analyst's Notes

The BEA adjusted its estimates of aggregate wage and salary income for October 2021 and November 2021 upward by 0.22% and 0.36% respectively in its latest data release.

References

