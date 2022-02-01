DFP, PFD And FFC: Where Is My Free Lunch?

Thinglass/iStock via Getty Images

The theory goes that there is no free lunch in the market. That is generally true and in most cases you get what you pay for. The exceptions to this come when sentiments of greed and fear are at their extreme. The "free lunch" is staying out when everyone else is jumping in, or doing the reverse. Now those "free lunches" come with a high bout of nausea and discomfort. The one we will show you today though is a far more palatable free lunch.

The Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP) comes from the Flaherty & Crumrine family and we have covered two of their other funds in our earlier work. Those two funds are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC). Today we will cover DFP and tell you why we like it. We will also contrast it against the two other funds we cover and tell where this fits in the picture.

DFP is a relatively large offering from Flaherty & Crumrine. Net assets (excluding leverage) were at around $528.18 million. This is a lot lower than FFC (almost a billion) and about three times the size of PFD.

Data by YCharts

Like its sister funds, DFP employs leverage and this amount is about what an average fund in this space employs these days.

DFP Leverage (CEF Connect)

PFD's number is not too far off from this and FFC is in the same range as well (not shown).

PDF Leverage (CEF Connect)

The leverage for DFP comes from borrowings secured by its investment assets. The idea here it to boost returns by borrowing at rates cheaper than what can be harvested from preferred shares. That works in most times, but when it does not, it amplifies the downside.

The borrowing costs contributed 0.81% to the expense ratio in the most recent fiscal year. Total expenses were at 1.87%.

DFP Expense Ratios (CEF Connect)

PFD, perhaps due to its smaller size and lower efficiency, ran up expenses a tad higher.

PDF Expense Ratios (CEF Connect)

FFC on the other hand, again perhaps due to the size factor did better than DFP.

FFC Expense Ratios (CEF Connect)

Holdings

DFP has a total return philosophy and this can be seen by its focus on NAV preservation since inception (2013). It seeks total return by investing in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities including debt, convertible shares and other unique hybrid securities. The fund has the flexibility to stay fully within the US or invest 100% overseas, if it deems it favorable. If you examine the mandate, it is very similar to that of FFC and PFD.

As with most funds investing in the preferred sector, DFP goes heavy on the financial sector with banking and insurance forming almost 80% of the total. There is some above average energy exposure compared to what you might find in the popular index ETFs these days. Strength in energy has been stupendous and this has likely acted as a tailwind for DFP.

DFP Sector Weightage (Flaherty and Crumrine)

Source: 2020 Annual Report

As with other preferred funds, DFP goes flirting with the lower rated securities to get its returns. About 42% of the assets were BBB rated or higher.

DFP Holdings (Flaherty and Crumrine)

Source: 2020 Annual Report

This is again very similar to what we see in FFC and PFD (not shown).

FFC Holdings (Flaherty and Crumrine)

DFP is very well diversified with almost 200 total holdings as of last check. This fits with the fund manager theme of not betting the house on any one company. Their top end though is relatively more concentrated with a third of total assets invested in the top 10.

DFP Top Holdings (Flaherty and Crumrine)

This includes many names that we have recently covered including the high yielding Energy Transfer LP preferred shares (ET.PD) (ET.PC) (ET.PE).

Distributions

Unlike some funds which aim to preserve distributions at all costs and ultimately sacrifice total returns, DFP has the right idea in this area. Distributions represent what the fund earns. Sure it may not exactly match in any given month, but over time the fund pays what it makes. That simple (albeit hard to grasp concept for many), has led to multiple small cuts and increases over the years.

DFP Distributions Since Inception (CEF Connect)

The current yield is about 7% and that is based on the latest distribution, annualized.

Performance

Now here we come to the most important part about a fund. For performance, we tend to look at total returns based on NAV. This gives a clean comparison between funds and tend to take out the noise we get from shifting premiums. Here we have done one better than just benchmark against the two other Flaherty & Crumrine Funds. We have thrown in all five. Due to their ridiculously similar sounding names we have taken a screenshot of the Y-Charts data to allow for slightly better tracking. Alongside the three funds we have talked about, we have Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO). DFP's total return on NAV exceeds the other four.

Performance (Y-Charts)

Some of this may be an artifact of the time when the fund started. DFP is the newest of the line-up. Some of it may be DFP beating smaller sized funds like PFD on the strength of economies of scale. DFP is bigger than all of them except FFC and as we saw previously, expense ratios run inversely to size. But it also beat FFC, although that was the narrowest beat of all. So definitely there is some advantage here for DFP versus the rest. DFP has also done better the benchmark ETF iShares Preferred & Income (PFF) and Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS).

Data by YCharts

In a bull market we expect PFF to lose out to leveraged closed end funds. That is just the nature of beta. But DFP's performance is a real stand out even when compared to good funds like JPS.

Hey, Where Is My Free Lunch?

Having made it this far, you are surely wondering exactly where your free lunch is. We will first tell you where it is not. It is not in the outperformance of DFP versus the rest of the Flaherty and Crumrine funds. Sure, that is a valid point to look at when comparing funds run by the same family. But there is an element of chance there. What we are comfortable saying is that DFP is at least as good as the rest, if not better. No, the free lunch for you my friends is here. PFD trades at a 12.7% premium to its NAV.

Fund Premiums & Discounts (Flaherty and Crumrine)

Selling PFD and jumping into any of the rest is a free lunch. Bon Appétit.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.