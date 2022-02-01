stanley45/E+ via Getty Images

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is a midsized midstream company that operates in the Appalachian basins. This is quite a good place for the company to operate as the region is the largest source of natural gas in the United States and the future of natural gas and natural gas midstream companies is quite good. This certainly did not stop Equitrans from getting swept up in the carnage that plagued the sector back in 2020 but it has since recovered and the stock price is up a respectable 16.57% over the past year. This impressive capital appreciation has done nothing to reduce the appeal of the company’s dividend, though, as the stock still yields 7.35% at the current price. Equitrans also boasts some fairly significant potential for growth over the coming years, which could ultimately result in some dividend growth going forward. Overall, Equitrans is one of the better companies in the midstream space and it may be worth considering for your portfolio.

About Equitrans Midstream

As stated in the introduction, Equitrans Midstream is a relatively small midstream company that operates in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Appalachia. The company was originally part of Appalachian natural gas giant EQT Corporation (EQT) but became an independent company via a 2018 initial public offering. As a result, the company is a full-service midstream company that operates both gathering and long-haul pipelines throughout much of EQT’s footprint in the region. There are some marked differences between both of these business segments but they both also have a great deal in common.

As is the case with all midstream companies, Equitrans Midstream has a great deal of protection against fluctuations in commodity prices. This is because of the business model that the company utilizes. Basically, Equitrans Midstream enters into long-term contracts with its customers for the provision of midstream services. Under these contracts, the customer pays Equitrans a fee based on the volume of resources that the customer sends through the pipelines. The value of the resources has no impact on this fee. This provides the company with protection against declines in resource prices, insulating it from the impact that such changes would otherwise have on its revenues and cash flows. Admittedly, there may be some readers that point out that upstream producers have a tendency to reduce their production when commodity prices decline, which would reduce the resource volumes flowing through the midstream infrastructure and thus have a negative impact on Equitrans. While this was not as big of a problem in Appalachia as it was in some other areas in 2020, it did still occur. Fortunately, Equitrans Midstream has a way to protect itself against this as well. The contracts that the company has with its customers contain what are known as minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume of resources that must be sent through the company’s pipelines or paid for anyway. The company uses this same business model on both its gathering and long-haul pipelines, which provides it with a great deal of cash flow stability. This is quite nice to see for our purposes because of the support that it provides to the dividend.

Equitrans’ gathering pipeline system spreads across much of southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and southeastern Ohio:

Equitrans Midstream Investor Presentation

A gathering pipeline is a relatively short pipeline that collects the resources from the well where they are extracted from the ground and carries them to the first stop on the journey to the end-user, typically a much larger long-haul pipeline or a natural gas processing plant. As I discussed in a previous article, this is some of the richest and most productive acreages in the Appalachian region. However, that is not the appeal of Equitrans Midstream’s gathering assets. The true benefit here is the very long fifteen-year contract that Equitrans has with EQT for the use of the infrastructure in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. A fifteen-year contract is highly unusual in this industry. Rather, midstream contracts are typically five or ten years in length. A fifteen-year contract is long enough that it should remain in force through anything negative that happens in the economy and the minimum volume commitment combined with EQT’s financial strength should ensure that the company continues to generate cash flow straight through it. Another very nice thing about this is that the minimum volume commitment increases once the Mountain Valley Pipeline (discussed later) is completed. Thus, the contract results in Equitrans Midstream’s cash flow growing over the term. This is something that is quite nice for investors for obvious reasons.

In addition to its gathering pipeline network, Equitrans Midstream operates a 950-mile interstate pipeline traversing the states in which it operates:

Equitrans Midstream Investor Presentation

This network is much closer to what the average person thinks of when they picture a natural gas pipeline. The main pipeline is capable of transporting approximately 4.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day so it is much larger than any of the individual gathering pipelines, although the gathering system as a whole does have a higher capacity. As is the case with the company’s gathering pipeline system, transportation through this interstate transmission network is provided under long-term contracts with the company’s customers. These contracts contain minimum volume commitments. In the case of this pipeline, the minimum volume commitments cover 97% of the total pipeline capacity. This is quite nice to see because of the biggest limitation of a minimum volume commitment. These clauses only specify a minimum quantity of resources that must be sent through the pipeline but the customer can send more. Thus, a decline in production could still cause a decline in the midstream company’s cash flows as the customer reduces volumes down to the minimum. The fact that the minimum volume allowed under the company’s contracts with the customers for this pipeline is 97% of its total capacity means that even that scenario would have a negligible effect on Equitrans Midstream’s cash flows from this system. This business segment’s finances are therefore the epitome of stability, which is exactly what we want to see in an income investment.

As stated in the introduction, Equitrans Midstream also has some growth prospects going forward. We can see this in the fact that the company is in the process of constructing new infrastructure that boasts a $3.780 billion price tag:

Equitrans Midstream Investor Presentation

The construction of new infrastructure is ultimately one of the only ways by which a midstream company can grow. This makes a lot of sense because the business model requires that the company increase the volume of resources that it transports in order to increase its revenues and ultimately cash flows. As any given pipeline only has a finite capacity that it can carry, the company needs to construct new pipelines to increase its transported volumes. However, the company will typically secure contracts from its customers for the use of the new pipeline before it constructs it. This serves two purposes. The first is that this prevents the firm from spending a great deal of money to construct new infrastructure that nobody wants to use. The second purpose is that it allows the company to know in advance how profitable the new infrastructure will be so it can determine if it would be a good investment. As we can see above, the company’s $3.78 billion investment can be expected to generate about $315 million in adjusted EBITDA annually so the projects will take about twelve years to pay for themselves. This is a much longer payback period than I typically like to see. As I mentioned in a recent article, The Williams Companies (WMB) is averaging a six-year payback period on its current growth projects and Kinder Morgan (KMI) typically does better than that. Thus, I am not particularly impressed with the profitability of these projects, although growth, in general, is still good.

Equitrans Midstream’s largest growth project by far is the Mountain Valley Pipeline. This is a 304-mile natural gas pipeline stretching from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia:

Equitrans Midstream Investor Presentation

The purpose of this pipeline is to supply about two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to the southern states that are experiencing growing demand for natural gas, particularly from commercial users. The pipeline is expected to begin operation sometime during the summer of 2022 (although a recent court decision may delay this) so Equitrans should begin to benefit from its incremental cash flows at around that time. It is important to note though that Equitrans Midstream will not be the sole owner of this pipeline. The company is instead constructing it as part of a joint venture involving NextEra Energy (NEE), RGC Resources (RGCO), Consolidated Edison (ED), and AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF). The use of joint ventures is something that is commonly done when constructing a major midstream project like this to reduce the financial risk faced by any individual company. Equitrans Midstream does have the largest stake in the joint venture, though, at 47.8% so it will be the operator of the pipeline and is entitled to the largest share of its cash flows.

Fundamentals Of Natural Gas

As Equitrans Midstream is a natural gas-focused midstream company, it would be a good idea for us to take a look at the fuel’s fundamentals. Perhaps surprisingly, they are quite good, with demand for the substance expected to grow significantly over the coming years. In fact, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas is expected to grow by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

This growth in demand is being driven by global concerns about climate change, which admittedly may surprise some people. These concerns have induced governments around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common of these policies is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is significantly more reliable than renewables. These qualities overall make it very appealing as a way to maintain the reliability expected of a modern electric grid until renewable technology advances enough to allow them to fully take over.

The United States is one of the only nations in the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of natural gas due to the wealth of regions like the Marcellus. Thus, it may make sense for operators in the region to raise their production in order to profit off of this growing demand. However, as I discussed recently, we have instead been seeing these companies forsake production growth in favor of rewarding their shareholders with free cash flow growth. This points to the likelihood of rising natural gas prices going forward since production will be largely static while demand grows. Eventually, sufficiently high prices may encourage producers to begin to increase their output. Midstream companies like Equitrans will benefit from this because of the need to transport this incremental production to the market where it can be sold. As midstream companies make their money based on volumes, these rising volumes will result in growing cash flows.

Financial Considerations

It is important for us to investigate the way in which a company finances itself before we make an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, a decline in cash flows could push the company into financial distress if it has too much debt. Although midstream companies typically enjoy very stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company’s financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company’s equity will cover its debt obligations in a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important. As of September 30, 2021, Equitrans Midstream had a net debt of $6.8829 billion compared to a shareholders’ equity of $4.341 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. This is significantly above the 1.0 maximum ratio that I typically like to see for a company like this. Thus, this could be a sign that Equitrans Midstream is using too much debt to finance its operations but we should investigate further.

The company’s ability to carry its debt is much more important than the raw amount of debt in its financial structure. The usual way that we judge this is by looking at the company’s leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. During the third quarter of 2021, Equitrans Midstream had an adjusted EBITDA of $265.687 million, which works out to $1.062748 billion on an annualized basis. This gives the company a leverage ratio of 6.48x. This is an incredibly high ratio that certainly provides cause for concern. Analysts typically consider anything under 5.0x to be reasonable and as we can see, Equitrans Midstream is significantly above that. This is something that we need to keep an eye on going forward since this is a sign that the company may struggle to carry its debt in a worst-case scenario.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons to buy a midstream company’s stock is because of the very high yields that these companies typically possess. As mentioned in the introduction, Equitrans Midstream is certainly no exception to this as the company has a 7.35% yield at the current price. Naturally, we should also investigate to determine whether or not the company can actually afford its dividend. This is because we do not want it to be forced to cut as that would result in a reduction of our income and likely a decline in the stock price.

The usual way that we analyze a midstream company’s ability to carry its dividend is by looking at the distributable cash flow. However, Equitrans Midstream does not actually publish this figure. Thus, we will look at the company’s free cash flow. This is the amount of money that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations and is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the third quarter of 2021, that was $18.496 million, which was nowhere close to enough to cover the $64.879 million that the company actually paid out in dividends.

However, it is not particularly uncommon for a company like this to finance its capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity. The company will then pay its dividend out of its operating cash flow. The company’s operating cash flow during the third quarter of 2021 was $209.877 million, which was more than enough to cover the dividend with a substantial amount of money left over to partially fund its capital expenditures and other expenses. Overall, the company’s dividend is probably sustainable and will become even more so once the Mountain Valley Pipeline is completed and Equitrans Midstream no longer has the high capital expenditures related to that project.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is a lot to like about Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The company is one of the only midstream companies that is exclusively focused on the Appalachian basin, which is likely to benefit over the long term from growing natural gas demand globally. The company is also one of the few midstream companies that boasts significant growth prospects in the near term. Unfortunately, the company is not without risks as the company’s debt load is well above the levels that we really want to see and there is some uncertainty over whether or not it will actually be able to complete its largest growth project on time. Overall though, it may be worth considering for an energy income portfolio.