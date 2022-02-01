LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

2021 was a great year for investors in the Retail Sector (XRT) as the index crushed the S&P-500's (SPY) returns, up over 40% for the year. One of the top performers in the space was Buckle (NYSE:BKE), which is not surprising given that the company posted annual EPS of $3.46 in its first three quarters, which was more than 50% above full-year earnings in FY2019. While there is likely to be some give-back in earnings next year after an abnormally strong year for retailers, this looks mostly priced into the stock. Given Buckle's attractive dividend yield and reasonable valuation relative to peers, I would view pullbacks below $32.20 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Buckle Clothes (Company Website)

Buckle Inc. ("Buckle") released its Q3 results in late November, reporting 27% revenue growth as sales surged to $319.4 million. This was despite lapping 12% growth in the year-ago period and supply chain headwinds that affected most of the industry. The company noted that the strong performance was helped by women's merchandise being up 26% year-over-year, while men's grew 28%, with women's price points up nearly 4% year-over-year. With a major portion of Buckle's revenue coming from denim, and the global denim market projected to grow steadily throughout the decade (4.7% CAGR), this bodes well for Buckle, and the stock is priced reasonably to get exposure to this growth. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

Buckle - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Buckle has seen a meaningful increase in revenue since pre-pandemic levels, with year-to-date revenue coming in at ~$913 million, which is above FY2018 revenue of $913.4 million and FY2019 revenue of $885 million with one quarter left to go. As noted, the solid performance has been broad-based, with both men's and women's both growing at more than 25% year-over-year. Notably, the company has also made progress with online sales and its omnichannel experience, and it's shown up in the results, with online sales up 9% in Q3 to $50.5 million. On a year-to-date basis, online sales are up nearly 19% year-over-year.

However, the real boost to the Buckle story, which has propelled the stock higher, has been reduced discounting, which has boosted margins. During Q3, gross margins came in at 50.4%, up 13.8% year-over-year, and they are sitting just shy of 50% year-to-date. These gross margins are above peers like American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) at ~40% and are also up over 800 basis points from Buckle's own margins in FY2019 (41.3%). Given this strong improvement in margins, it's no surprise that we've seen a healthy improvement in the stock's earnings trend, and the stock has certainly responded to this earnings growth, up nearly 200% from its Q3 2017 lows.

Buckle Earnings Per Share (FactSet, Author's Chart)

Based on the company's most recent sales report, the company looks to have had a solid finish to the calendar year, with sales in the five weeks ending Jan 1st coming in at $198.7 million, up more than 17% year-over-year. This is during a period where there were likely some traffic headwinds due to Omicron anxiety, and minor supply chain headwinds that have affected the industry. This should set the company up for a strong finish to the year, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $4.83. If these estimates are met, this will represent a breakout year for earnings, a bullish development.

In the company's prepared remarks, Buckle noted that its men's business, representing a slightly higher proportion of sales (~52%), saw limited impact from a supply chain standpoint. However, the women's segment did see some disruption from factory closures in Vietnam. This affected higher price point denim brands like Rock Revival and Miss Me, which led to denim price points declining slightly on a year-over-year basis ($74.25 vs. $75.15). Fortunately, factories did re-open in late 2021, so some of these headwinds should be easing, and from a traffic standpoint, COVID-19 cases seem to have peaked following the dreaded fifth wave.

Buckle Store (Buckle Store Twitter Account)

Looking ahead to FY2022, Buckle noted that it expects to continue its trend of remodels/relocations, with plans to move 20 locations from malls to outdoor or shopping strip outlets over the next 18 months. This should help increase sales per square foot at these stores, representing an additional ~5% of the company's fleet (~441 stores) being remodeled. Meanwhile, the company has noted that it plans to continue to focus on private labels in all women's categories, which should continue to help with margins.

So, while it's inevitable that we will see some give-back in margins after a strong year for sell-through and higher price points across most retailers, I would expect the company to maintain most of its margin expansion. From a larger macro standpoint, Buckle is certainly in the right segment of apparel. This is because the global denim market is forecasted to grow to $87.4 billion by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%, according to Research & Markets. Hence, we should see continued annual EPS growth for Buckle looking out past 2023, even if annual EPS is projected to dip this year ($4.58 vs. $4.83). Let's take a closer look at the earnings trend below:

Buckle Inc. Annual Earnings Per Share Trend & Forward Estimates (FactSet, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, it's no surprise that Buckle struggled from 2014 to 2018, with annual EPS peaking at $3.44 in FY2013 and declining nearly 50% over the next three years. However, the stock has since made a major comeback, on track for its fourth year in a row of improvement, helped by meaningful margin expansion (higher merchandise margins, occupancy leverage). Looking at FY2022 estimates, with an expected decline of 5% year-over-year, it's understandable that the stock has come under some pressure, up against tough comps. However, as I will argue below, this looks to be mostly priced into Buckle after its recent drop.

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Buckle's valuation over the past five years, we can see that the stock has traded at an average earnings multiple of ~10.3, and this earnings multiple has been closer to 11.5 on a 10-year basis. Currently, Buckle trades at ~8.2x FY2022 earnings estimates of $4.58, which is well below this historical earnings multiple. Even if we use the 5-year average, which is much lower to be more conservative, and assume BKE misses earnings estimates ($4.40 vs. $4.58), this translates to a fair value for the stock of $45.30.

BKE Historical Earnings Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

While this represents meaningful upside from the current share price, it's worth noting that Buckle also pays an annualized dividend (paid quarterly) of $1.40, representing a yield of 3.71%. However, the company also pays out a very high special dividend at the end of each year, with the most recent two special dividends coming in at $5.65 and $2.00, respectively. If we average out these two to forecast the FY2022 special dividend, we would see a special dividend of $3.80, representing a total dividend of $5.20 for FY2022. This is a double-digit dividend yield, a bonus to buying the dip on Buckle and having some exposure to the stock.

So, is the stock a Buy?

BKE Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Looking at BKE's weekly chart above, we can see that the stock has seen a massive turnaround since 2017, up nearly 200% from its lows and breaking out above the key $28.60 - $29.00 area. This was a pivotal level given that it was a multi-year resistance zone, and often, multi-year resistance areas morph into new support once they're broken. Meanwhile, the stock's 85-week moving average (purple line) is now trending up, suggesting a higher probability of dips being bought. With the stock near the middle of its trading range, this does not look like a low-risk buy point. However, if we were to re-test or undercut the January low, this would present a low-risk buying opportunity closer to the $28.50 - $29.00 support level.

Buckle Women's Merchandise (Company Website)

While Buckle may not be a high-growth play like Boot Barn (BOOT) or Lululemon (LULU) in the Retail space, it has been a steady earnings grower since 2018 and is an example of growth at a reasonable price. This is especially true when factoring in its dividend and special dividend, with a double-digit dividend yield paid out in 2021. With the stock in the middle of its probable trading range, I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity just yet. However, if the stock were to re-test its recent lows at $32.20, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.