Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) just released positive results from its phase 3 NASH study known as MAESTRO-NAFLD-1. I believe this is a speculative play for traders/investors to look into. The primary and secondary endpoints of the study were met. The study recruited a lot of patients and there was a slight impact on study recruitment. Despite this issue, nearly half of patients that took Madrigal's drug resmetirom achieved a 50% PDFF reduction. This was measured using MRI-PDFF and this bodes well for the future of the company. What's up in the air at the moment would be results from the other phase 3 study known as MAESTRO-NASH. That's because this study is treating patients with stage 2 and stage 3 Fibrosis. It will be important to see the biopsy liver data, which will confirm this recent liver fat reduction data. The fibrosis data is going to be highly important and from there it will also depend upon what the FDA wants to see in order for resmetirom to potentially be approved. Madrigal should release the highly important fibrosis data this year and this will be huge for the stock if successful. Still a risky speculative play, but if successful massive upside can be expected. I also predict a buyout possibly on the table as well with solid liver biopsy data.

Phase 3 NASH Results Bode Well For Next Set Of Data

Madrigal achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints of the phase 3 study, which was known as MAESTRO-NAFLD-1. This trial recruited a total of 972 patients who were randomized to receive one of these treatments as follows:

80 mg resmetirom once a day

100 mg resmetirom once a day

Placebo

The primary endpoint of this study was safety. That's because a drug that treats patients with NASH not only has to be effective in reducing fat/fibrosis, but also safe to take once a day.

NASH stands for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and is a liver disease. In essence, patients with NASH experience a fatty liver. The fat in essence overwhelms the liver eventually causing inflammation and damage to it. For the time being there is no cure for this disease. However, it is not even known what exactly causes it. On the other hand, there are several factors that may contribute to it such as:

Obesity

High Cholesterol

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)

Some people with a minimal amount experience no symptoms. Then there are others who have severe symptoms as follows:

Fatigue

Pain

Weight loss

The disease affects about 16 million people in the United States alone, therefore, it's a large market opportunity. Truth be told, there are many figures out there in terms of market opportunity. It is estimated that the global NASH market could reach $20 billion by 2027. If Madrigal can ultimately obtain regulatory approval it would be huge for it.

There were several secondary endpoints but the main ones to make note of would be:

MRI-PDFF (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Proton Density Fat Fraction) which measures liver fat reduction

Fibrosis measurement using Fibroscan scores and other inflammatory biomarkers of the liver

The two measurements above use non-invasive ways of having to check for fibrosis of the liver. The more preferred way is a liver biopsy to determine true fibrotic measurement, however, this has been deployed in the other study known as MAESTRO-NASH. The good news is that results from the MAESTRO-NASH study are expected later this year. Therefore, investors won't have to wait long to see liver biopsy data from this particular study. The primary endpoint was met in terms of safety, getting that out of the way. There was a low discontinuation rate of 2.17% for all treatment groups across the board. The only area where resmetirom had a slightly higher rate than placebo was mid diarrhea or increased stool frequency when first taking it. The rates of resmetirom over placebo rate are:

9% higher in the 80 mg resmetirom group

17% higher in the 100 mg resmetirom group

Bottom line the treatment was tolerable and safe. As far as the secondary endpoint goes it was met with statistical significance when it comes to MRI-PDFF. Nearly half of the patients in the higher dose 100 mg arm achieved a PDFF (proton density fat fraction) reduction of 50%. The main thing to see though is once Madrigal releases the fibrosis data. The fibrosis data is highly important for a NASH treatment and this will be released soon in 2022.

Next Phase 3 Study Is A Key Factor To Advancement

As I stated above, the main phase 3 study is MAESTRO-NASH. That's because it will reveal liver biopsy data which will measure fibrosis. This late-stage study intends to enroll up to 2,000 patients with biopsy-proven NASH (Stage 2 or 3 fibrosis) randomized 1:1:1 to receive:

80 mg resmetirom once a day

100 mg resmetirom once a day

Placebo once a day

Patients are to be treated over a 52-week period. Again, this is the key study to look at. That's because a biopsy will be done of each patient's liver, which will look for potential fibrosis improvement. Some endpoints being looked at are:

NASH resolution, with at least 2-point reduction in NASH Activity Score (NAS) and no worsening of fibrosis

Fibrosis improvement of at least one stage with no worsening of NASH

Lowering LDL-cholesterol

This MAESTRO-NASH study will be the deciding factor if resmetirom does indeed improve fibrosis in patients with NASH. While it's a huge uphill battle to receive regulatory approval with the latest set of data, I don't believe it's that plausible. In my opinion, I believe that the FDA would want to see results from the phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH study. Results from this study are expected later in 2022, so this is a huge catalyst that investors can look forward to.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $299.1 million as of September 30, 2021. A big reason for the large amount of cash was because of the amount it raised through the use of its at-the-market (ATM) sales agreement. It sold a total of 1,347,290 shares under this ATM to raise $151.2 million. It believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. However, it has the use of its ATM leftover if it needs to raise additional cash in the coming months. It also states that it may deploy other options as well such as equity and debt financings. I wouldn't also rule out the possibility of a cash raise within the next few days either, especially after the release of these set of results from MAESTRO-NAFLD-1. Why? Because MAESTRO-NASH is still risky and if it needs to raise cash, I believe it will do so before the next set of data.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk now would be the release of results from the phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH study using resmetirom. These results are expected later in 2022 and there is no guarantee that the liver biopsy data will be good. The thought is that the liver fat reduction was significant, which is good. However, it will have to be seen if this liver fat reduction observed in MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 translates to improved fibrotic biopsy data from MAESTRO-NASH. It's a huge gamble and there is no guarantee of a successful study. A second risk would be the small pipeline it has. It has another THR beta agonist drug it is developing known as MGL-3745. The problem is that it's only in preclinical studies, which means it will take years before it might reach phase 3. That's also only if prior studies establish proof of concept for it to continue. Based on a small pipeline and risky readout, I would view this more as a high risk/high reward play at the moment.

Conclusion

I believe that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals might be worth as a speculative play. I like that it has established proof of concept in the phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study using resmetirom for the treatment of patients with NASH. However, the upcoming study with the all important liver biopsy data is coming later in 2022. If this study doesn't succeed, then it would be a huge blow to the company. It can advance forward its other THR beta agonist drug MGL-3745, but it would take years to bring it towards phase 3 if it gets that far. Also, the confidence would be shattered at that point about THR beta agonists being able to reduce fibrosis in patients with NASH. There's another indication being looked at which is hyperlipidemia. Again however, it's too early to see if a THR beta agonist (MGL-3745) would help these patients if at all. If by the off chance the study is successful though, in terms of fibrosis improvement in patients with NASH, then Madrigal would be set as a long-term company to own at that point. Heck, I would even expect a possible buyout at that point. Why is that? Well, I already noted above the potential market opportunity for NASH being $20 billion by 2027. The bigger thing would be no competitors at all to speak of who have an approved drug. Many biotechs are working on developing NASH, but many have failed. For instance, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) attempted to receive accelerated regulatory approval with interim data it had, but was rejected by the FDA. The hope is that with prior data and then new safety/efficacy data from its phase 3 study, it can attempt to refile its application. Intercept has a meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2022 and if all goes well, then the FDA might allow it to refile its application of Ocaliva for the treatment of patients with NASH. If Intercept falters again, then Madrigal holds the potential to possibly be the first for an approved NASH drug. Again, this hinges on positive data from MAESTRO-NASH for Madrigal. Fibrotic improvement must be observed with a stellar safety profile.